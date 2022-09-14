>Car Insurance>Wisconsin

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Kenosha, Wisconsin (2023)

Kenosha drivers may find the cheapest liability car insurance through State Farm, which has rates as low as $24 per month.

Erin Gobler
Written byErin Gobler
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

  • 5+ years of finance writing experience 

  • Certificate of financial planning from Boston University

Erin is a personal finance writer and journalist with work featured in major publications. Her writing explores investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated November 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Drivers in Kenosha pay an average insurance premium of $107 per month, which is similar to the state average but lower than the national average.

Kenosha is among the most populated cities in Wisconsin and has a high population density, which can help explain its comparatively higher premiums. However, the state’s below-average vehicle fatality rate and low insurance requirements can help keep premiums low overall.[1]

Quick Facts

  • USAA, State Farm, and Auto-Owners are the cheapest car insurance companies in Kenosha.

  • Kenosha drivers pay an average of $69 per month for liability-only coverage and $131 per month for full coverage.

  • Wisconsin requires all drivers to have $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage, and $10,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.[2]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Kenosha

Kenosha drivers have plenty of affordable options when shopping for cheap car insurance. However, a few companies stand out — not only because of their affordable premiums but also because of their coverage options, discounts, and other benefits to certain customers.

Of course, the best company for you will depend on your individual situation and needs, so it’s important to shop around for the best insurer for you.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
USAA4.3$41$23Military families
State Farm4.4$43$23Customer service
Auto-Owners4.0$43$24Customizable coverage
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

  • Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.

    Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best insurer for military families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$24/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$43/mo

USAA is a full-service financial services company created by military families for military families. USAA consistently has some of the cheapest and most highly rated auto insurance. Additionally, it offers many other financial services, including banking, investing, and more.

While USAA offers fewer coverage options than some competitors, it also offers a variety of discounts, including usage-based discount programs and discounts specifically for military members.

Pros

  • Highly rated customer satisfaction

  • Savings available through usage-based and pay-per-mile programs

Cons

  • Only available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families

  • Limited available coverage options

They are the best in customer service.

Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified

Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.

Kenneth - September 9, 2023
Verified

Great operation since I was a Lt.

raymond - September 7, 2023
Verified
Read our USAA review

Best insurer for customer service: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$24/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$45/mo

State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in the U.S. It has affordable prices for Kenosha drivers, as well as highly rated customer service. State Farm is unique in that it has an excellent digital experience while also offering a large network of local agents and a personalized experience for all customers.

Though State Farm offers fewer discounts than many of its competitors, if you’re a safe driver, you can save on your premiums through its Drive Safe & Save program.

Pros

  • Highly rated customer satisfaction

  • Savings for safe drivers through usage-based program

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer advertised discounts than many competitors

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for customizable coverage: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$25/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$45/mo

You might consider Auto-Owners insurance if you want affordable and customizable auto coverage. In addition to Wisconsin state-minimum requirements, Auto-Owners offers special add-ons like gap insurance, diminished value, additional expense, and rental gap coverage.

Unlike some major insurers, Auto-Owners doesn’t offer its policies primarily online. Instead, to get a quote and sign up for a car insurance policy, you must work directly with an insurance agent.

Pros

  • Highly rated customer service

  • Many coverage options

Cons

  • Online quotes not available

  • No usage-based discounts

I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.

Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified

I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.

Zachary - January 8, 2023
Verified

You can work directly with an agent.

Guy - May 17, 2022
Verified
Read our Auto-Owners review

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Kenosha

Your car insurance rates are based on a variety of factors, including your age, gender, location, driving history, credit score, coverage limits, and more. Many of these factors are outside of your control, but you can still get the cheapest rates possible when you’re shopping around for coverage.

Here’s how:

  • Compare quotes. When you’re shopping for insurance, get online quotes from several insurers so you can find the one that offers the cheapest rate for your situation.

  • Save with discounts. Nearly every auto insurance company offers discounts for things like being a safe driver, paying your premiums up front, signing up for automatic payments, and more. These discounts can help lower your car insurance premiums.

  • Bundle your home and auto policies. You can save on your premiums by bundling your auto insurance with your homeowners or renters insurance, and with some insurers, even your life insurance.

  • Adjust your policy. Your coverages and deductibles directly affect your premiums. You can lower your premiums by increasing your deductible or decreasing your coverage.

Find Car Insurance in Kenosha, Wisconsin

Rates start at $23 per month for liability-only policies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Kenosha: State Farm

A liability insurance policy protects other parties from damages when you’re at fault for an accident. The property damage liability portion of liability coverage pays for damage to other parties’ property, while the bodily injury liability portion pays for other peoples’ injuries.

A liability-only insurance policy is the cheapest kind you can get, but it’s not right for everyone. It doesn’t provide any coverage for your own vehicle in an accident or another incident.

The table below shows the cheapest liability-only insurance companies and their average monthly quotes. State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Kenosha, with a rate of $24 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm24
USAA24
Auto-Owners25
Erie32
GEICO32
American Family35
Mile Auto38
Chubb41
Safeco46
Farmers48
Nationwide48
Clearcover56
Progressive57
Liberty Mutual59
Travelers61
Midvale Home & Auto66
National General67
Allstate69
Dairyland69
State Auto71
The General81
Bristol West83
Direct Auto84
Foremost98
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Kenosha: USAA

While liability insurance protects only other drivers on the road and their property, full-coverage insurance protects your vehicle. There’s no set definition of full coverage, but it typically includes collision and comprehensive coverage, which pay for damages to your vehicle.

Full coverage is more expensive than liability coverage, but it can protect you from significant out-of-pocket losses. It’s a good idea for drivers who can’t afford to replace their vehicles out of pocket in the event of an accident. Additionally, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require full coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage insurers in Kenosha, as well as their monthly quotes. Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with USAA, with a monthly rate of $43.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA43
Auto-Owners45
State Farm45
Mile Auto57
Erie59
GEICO60
American Family65
Chubb74
Safeco83
Clearcover84
Nationwide86
Farmers88
Travelers96
Progressive104
Midvale Home & Auto108
Direct Auto122
Allstate127
Liberty Mutual129
The General157
State Auto167
National General168
Foremost169
Dairyland201
Bristol West216
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Kenosha car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 31%
Save 7%
Save 23%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Wisconsin

Like most states, Wisconsin law requires all drivers to have minimum liability insurance. While you don’t need proof of insurance to register your vehicle, you do need to provide it if a law enforcement officer requests it, and you could face fines of up to $500 for driving without insurance.[2]

Like most states, Wisconsin requires both bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. The state’s minimum coverage is comparable to most states for bodily injury liability but is on the low end for property damage.[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

Though the state only requires liability insurance, you may expand your policy by adding many optional coverages, like the following:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle after a collision, regardless of fault or what other vehicles are involved.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your vehicle from events other than an accident, such as inclement weather, theft, falling objects, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist coverage pays for damage to your vehicle when the at-fault driver doesn’t have the necessary insurance coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Roadside assistance

    This coverage pays for roadside assistance such as towing, tire changes, jump-starts, and more.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement

    This pays for your rental car when your vehicle is undrivable due to a covered incident, such as an accident.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Safe drivers generally pay the cheapest insurance premiums. On the other hand, drivers with any kind of incident on their record — like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, driving under the influence (DUI) convictions, and other violations — tend to pay more.

The increase in your premiums after an incident will depend first on how severe the incident is. You can expect a DUI to raise your premiums more than a speeding ticket. For instance, Kenosha drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $170 per month for car insurance, while drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $155 per month.

Below, you’ll find the cheapest insurance coverage for drivers with clean records, as well as rates for drivers with various incidents on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding TicketWith At-Fault AccidentWith DUI
State Farm21373641
USAA21373641
Auto-Owners22393843
Erie28504854
GEICO28504854
American Family30545360
Mile Auto33595765
Chubb35636270
Safeco40716978
Farmers41747282
Nationwide41747282
Clearcover48878495
Progressive49888697
Liberty Mutual519189100
Travelers539492104
Midvale Home & Auto5710299112
National General58104101114
Allstate59107104118
Dairyland59107104118
State Auto61110107121
The General70125122138
Bristol West72128125141
Direct Auto72130126143
Foremost84152147167
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average cost of car insurance by age

Your age is a major factor insurers use when determining auto insurance premiums. Generally speaking, the younger you are, the more you’ll pay for coverage. Teens, followed by young adults, pay the highest rates because they lack driving experience and tend to engage in high-risk driving behaviors.[3]

On the other hand, drivers in their 50s and 60s tend to pay some of the lowest rates. However, around age 70, rates may start to rise again. Certain impairments age causes can increase an older driver’s risk of an accident.

The table below shows the average monthly quote for drivers of each age range. As you can see, the average premium decreases steadily with age.

AgeAverage Monthly Quote
Teens$239
20s$184
30s$143
40s$122
50s$98
60s$87
70s$82
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance in Kenosha

See quotes from top insurance companies to save on auto coverage

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Kenosha car insurance quotes by credit tier

While it’s prohibited in some states, Wisconsin allows car insurance companies to use your credit history when determining car insurance premiums.[4]

A poor credit score can show an increased likelihood of filing an insurance claim and can result in higher insurance premiums. On the other hand, drivers with good or excellent credit tend to have lower premiums.

Here’s how a driver’s insurance premiums tend to increase as their credit score decreases in Kenosha.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Kenosha car insurance FAQs

Learn about shopping for car insurance quotes before comparing rates, and check out the answers to questions about auto coverage in Kenosha below.

  • How much is car insurance in Kenosha?

    The average cost of car insurance in Kenosha is $69 per month for liability-only coverage and $131 per month for full coverage.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Kenosha?

    State Farm, USAA, and Auto-Owners have the cheapest liability car insurance in Kenosha, with rates of $24, $24, and $25 per month, respectively. The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from several companies to see which insurer offers you the best deal for the coverage you need.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Kenosha?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Kenosha that Insurify identified are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have strong customer satisfaction ratings, plenty of discounts and coverage options, and high Insurify Quality Scores.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in Wisconsin

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "State by state." Accessed November 15, 2023
  2. State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation. "Minimum insurance requirements." Accessed November 15, 2023
  3. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "Teenagers." Accessed November 15, 2023
  4. Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance. "Understanding How Insurance Companies Use Credit Information." Accessed November 15, 2023
Erin Gobler
Erin Gobler

Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Is AAA Worth It? (2023)

Is AAA Worth It? (2023)

Whether AAA is worth it depends on your unique situation. Learn more.

4 min. read|November 22, 2023
American Family vs. State Farm: Which Is the Best? (2023)

American Family vs. State Farm: Which Is the Best? (2023)

American Family and State Farm both have competitive rates, but State Farm has a higher IQ Score.

13 min. read|November 20, 2023
Cheapest Car Insurance for 18-Year-Olds (2023)

Cheapest Car Insurance for 18-Year-Olds (2023)

Car insurance for 18-year-olds can be expensive, but you can still find affordable coverage with the right insurers.

22 min. read|November 20, 2023
Monthly Car Payments for New Vehicles Are at Record Highs

Monthly Car Payments for New Vehicles Are at Record Highs

Auto-loan interest rates are at their highest since the Great Recession, according to third-quarter (Q3) data from Edmunds.

1 min. read|November 17, 2023
Hugo Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Hugo Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Hugo car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Hugo’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

10 min. read|November 17, 2023
Root Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Root Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Root car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Root’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

7 min. read|November 17, 2023
View all