Drivers in Kenosha pay an average insurance premium of $107 per month, which is similar to the state average but lower than the national average.
Kenosha is among the most populated cities in Wisconsin and has a high population density, which can help explain its comparatively higher premiums. However, the state’s below-average vehicle fatality rate and low insurance requirements can help keep premiums low overall.[1]
Quick Facts
USAA, State Farm, and Auto-Owners are the cheapest car insurance companies in Kenosha.
Kenosha drivers pay an average of $69 per month for liability-only coverage and $131 per month for full coverage.
Wisconsin requires all drivers to have $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury liability coverage, and $10,000 per accident for property damage liability coverage.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Kenosha
Kenosha drivers have plenty of affordable options when shopping for cheap car insurance. However, a few companies stand out — not only because of their affordable premiums but also because of their coverage options, discounts, and other benefits to certain customers.
Of course, the best company for you will depend on your individual situation and needs, so it’s important to shop around for the best insurer for you.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$24/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$43/mo
USAA is a full-service financial services company created by military families for military families. USAA consistently has some of the cheapest and most highly rated auto insurance. Additionally, it offers many other financial services, including banking, investing, and more.
While USAA offers fewer coverage options than some competitors, it also offers a variety of discounts, including usage-based discount programs and discounts specifically for military members.
Pros
Highly rated customer satisfaction
Savings available through usage-based and pay-per-mile programs
Cons
Only available to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families
Limited available coverage options
They are the best in customer service.
Brenda - September 13, 2023
Verified
Overall poor service, took a safe driving discount away because I wasn’t driving enough.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$24/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$45/mo
State Farm is the largest auto insurance company in the U.S. It has affordable prices for Kenosha drivers, as well as highly rated customer service. State Farm is unique in that it has an excellent digital experience while also offering a large network of local agents and a personalized experience for all customers.
Though State Farm offers fewer discounts than many of its competitors, if you’re a safe driver, you can save on your premiums through its Drive Safe & Save program.
Pros
Highly rated customer satisfaction
Savings for safe drivers through usage-based program
Cons
Gap insurance not available
Fewer advertised discounts than many competitors
I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.
Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified
I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.
Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified
I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.1
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
837
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$25/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$45/mo
You might consider Auto-Owners insurance if you want affordable and customizable auto coverage. In addition to Wisconsin state-minimum requirements, Auto-Owners offers special add-ons like gap insurance, diminished value, additional expense, and rental gap coverage.
Unlike some major insurers, Auto-Owners doesn’t offer its policies primarily online. Instead, to get a quote and sign up for a car insurance policy, you must work directly with an insurance agent.
Pros
Highly rated customer service
Many coverage options
Cons
Online quotes not available
No usage-based discounts
I was pleased with the agent and for years the price, but now they have gotten too expensive for a person on a fixed income.
Mary - August 13, 2023
Verified
I was dropped because of two minor at-fault accidents in two plus years.
Your car insurance rates are based on a variety of factors, including your age, gender, location, driving history, credit score, coverage limits, and more. Many of these factors are outside of your control, but you can still get the cheapest rates possible when you’re shopping around for coverage.
Here’s how:
Compare quotes. When you’re shopping for insurance, get online quotes from several insurers so you can find the one that offers the cheapest rate for your situation.
Save with discounts. Nearly every auto insurance company offers discounts for things like being a safe driver, paying your premiums up front, signing up for automatic payments, and more. These discounts can help lower your car insurance premiums.
Bundle your home and auto policies. You can save on your premiums by bundling your auto insurance with your homeowners or renters insurance, and with some insurers, even your life insurance.
Adjust your policy. Your coverages and deductibles directly affect your premiums. You can lower your premiums by increasing your deductible or decreasing your coverage.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Kenosha: State Farm
A liability insurance policy protects other parties from damages when you’re at fault for an accident. The property damage liability portion of liability coverage pays for damage to other parties’ property, while the bodily injury liability portion pays for other peoples’ injuries.
A liability-only insurance policy is the cheapest kind you can get, but it’s not right for everyone. It doesn’t provide any coverage for your own vehicle in an accident or another incident.
The table below shows the cheapest liability-only insurance companies and their average monthly quotes. State Farm offers the cheapest liability-only policies in Kenosha, with a rate of $24 per month.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Kenosha: USAA
While liability insurance protects only other drivers on the road and their property, full-coverage insurance protects your vehicle. There’s no set definition of full coverage, but it typically includes collision and comprehensive coverage, which pay for damages to your vehicle.
Full coverage is more expensive than liability coverage, but it can protect you from significant out-of-pocket losses. It’s a good idea for drivers who can’t afford to replace their vehicles out of pocket in the event of an accident. Additionally, if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle, your lender may require full coverage.
The table below shows the cheapest full-coverage insurers in Kenosha, as well as their monthly quotes. Drivers can find the cheapest full-coverage insurance with USAA, with a monthly rate of $43.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Car insurance requirements in Wisconsin
Like most states, Wisconsin law requires all drivers to have minimum liability insurance. While you don’t need proof of insurance to register your vehicle, you do need to provide it if a law enforcement officer requests it, and you could face fines of up to $500 for driving without insurance.[2]
Like most states, Wisconsin requires both bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. The state’s minimum coverage is comparable to most states for bodily injury liability but is on the low end for property damage.[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Though the state only requires liability insurance, you may expand your policy by adding many optional coverages, like the following:
Collision coverage
Collision coveragepays for damage to your vehicle after a collision, regardless of fault or what other vehicles are involved.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coveragepays for damage to your vehicle from events other than an accident, such as inclement weather, theft, falling objects, or vandalism.
The increase in your premiums after an incident will depend first on how severe the incident is. You can expect a DUI to raise your premiums more than a speeding ticket. For instance, Kenosha drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average of $170 per month for car insurance, while drivers with a speeding ticket pay an average of $155 per month.
Below, you’ll find the cheapest insurance coverage for drivers with clean records, as well as rates for drivers with various incidents on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, November 7 at 11:00 AM PST.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average cost of car insurance by age
Your age is a major factor insurers use when determining auto insurance premiums. Generally speaking, the younger you are, the more you’ll pay for coverage. Teens, followed by young adults, pay the highest rates because they lack driving experience and tend to engage in high-risk driving behaviors.[3]
On the other hand, drivers in their 50s and 60s tend to pay some of the lowest rates. However, around age 70, rates may start to rise again. Certain impairments age causes can increase an older driver’s risk of an accident.
The table below shows the average monthly quote for drivers of each age range. As you can see, the average premium decreases steadily with age.
Age
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$239
20s
$184
30s
$143
40s
$122
50s
$98
60s
$87
70s
$82
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Kenosha car insurance quotes by credit tier
While it’s prohibited in some states, Wisconsin allows car insurance companies to use your credit history when determining car insurance premiums.[4]
A poor credit score can show an increased likelihood of filing an insurance claim and can result in higher insurance premiums. On the other hand, drivers with good or excellent credit tend to have lower premiums.
Here’s how a driver’s insurance premiums tend to increase as their credit score decreases in Kenosha.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
The average cost of car insurance in Kenosha is $69 per month for liability-only coverage and $131 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Kenosha?
State Farm, USAA, and Auto-Owners have the cheapest liability car insurance in Kenosha, with rates of $24, $24, and $25 per month, respectively. The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from several companies to see which insurer offers you the best deal for the coverage you need.
What are the best car insurance companies in Kenosha?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Kenosha that Insurify identified are Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA. These insurers have strong customer satisfaction ratings, plenty of discounts and coverage options, and high Insurify Quality Scores.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Erin Gobler is a personal finance writer and journalist based in Madison, Wisconsin. With more than five years of experience, Erin has covered topics such as investing, credit cards, mortgages, insurance, and more. Her work has been featured in major publications like Business Insider, Fox Business, and Time. Erin received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2013, studying journalism and political science. She also received a certificate of financial planning from Boston University in 2022.