Best Cheap Car Insurance for Young Adults (2022)

J.J. Starr is a health and finance writer with a background in banking, lending, and financial advising. She holds a Series 6, FINRA, and life insurance licensure and a master's degree from New York University. Through her writing, she strives to use her decade of experience to help consumers make sound financial choices. Connect with J.J. on LinkedIn.
Updated November 1, 2022

Car insurance costs for young adults are notoriously high, even for good drivers. And if a young adult gets a speeding ticket or other driving infraction, rates tend to rise to a higher rate than they would for drivers in other age ranges. It’s so important as a young adult driver—or if you have one on your policy—to seize all the cost-saving opportunities you can.

Quick Facts

  • Young drivers pay higher premiums because they pose a higher risk to insurance companies.

  • Insurance rates can be higher or lower depending on a young adult’s driving habits, driving record, location, and the make and model of their car.

  • Taking advantage of policy discounts and comparing car insurance rates before you buy are the best ways to save money on car insurance for young adults.

Best Car Insurance Companies for Young Adult Drivers

Below are the best car insurance companies for young adults. Keep in mind that the best company overall may not be the best company for you. Always compare your options before you buy. If any company’s disadvantages are a dealbreaker, don’t be afraid to cross them off your list. Plenty of insurance providers can offer you a policy you want.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Allstate

Insurify Composite Score: 87

Pros

  • Great financial ratings

  • Many insurance products

  • Easy-to-use technology

Cons

  • Drivers with bad credit pay more

  • Policyholders often work with local agents rather than a centralized service center, which can lead to inconsistency in service

Nationwide

Insurify Composite Score: 85

Pros

  • Excellent website and mobile app with plenty of features for managing your auto insurance policy

Cons

  • Difficult to get low rates (or a policy) if you’re a high-risk driver

Liberty Mutual

Insurify Composite Score: 83

Pros

  • Lots of discount programs

  • Many car insurance coverage options

  • Great bundling opportunities

Cons

  • Higher premiums than other companies

American National

Pros

  • Large number of discounts for young drivers

  • Highly rated across products

Cons

  • Website is not user-friendly

  • Company lags in technological advancement

USAA

Insurify Composite Score: 95

Pros

  • Low average rates

  • Lots of discounts

  • Excellent customer service

Cons

  • Exclusive membership requirements

State Farm

Insurify Composite Score: 84

Pros

  • Large selection of discounts and auto insurance coverage options tailored to young drivers

Cons

  • Higher premiums than other insurance companies

GEICO

Insurify Composite Score: 88

Pros

  • User-friendly website and app

  • Lots of discounts

Cons

  • High premiums for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record

  • Harder to get human-to-human customer service

Amica

Insurify Composite Score: 93

Pros

  • Customers love working with Amica, especially because they receive policyholder perks and many discount opportunities

Cons

  • Prices are more expensive in first year

  • Website is hard to use

Metromile

Pros

  • Offers rates based on the total number of miles driven, so young drivers can pay less when they drive less

Cons

  • No other discounts exist, and Metromile is only available in select states

Esurance

Insurify Composite Score: 91

Pros

  • Most policy management can be done easily online, and the customer service center receives good reviews

Cons

  • Claims service is poorly reviewed, and agent availability is limited

Mercury

Pros

  • Specializes in high-risk insurance policies, able to file SR-22 forms

Cons

  • Higher rates than other companies and low customer service satisfaction

Progressive

Insurify Composite Score: 80

Pros

  • Lots of discounts, including a telematics program

Cons

  • Policies only available for up to six months, so you can’t lock in low rates on an annual premium

Best Cheap Car Insurance Companies for Young Adult Drivers

We took a look at thousands of car insurance quotes for drivers between the ages of 16 and 29. Below are our findings on which companies consistently offer the lowest rates to drivers in this age group.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
Farmers$105
Kemper$196
Travelers$198
Amigo USA$218
Progressive$272
Safeco$395

Car Insurance Policy Hacks for Young Adults

Which insurance company is cheapest for young drivers?

Several companies offer low rates to young drivers, including State Farm, Mercury, Kemper, and SafeAuto. You can save even more by choosing a company with many discount options.

Young adults encounter special obstacles to getting affordable car insurance. When possible, avoid buying your own policy. Car insurance premiums are lower when you’re added to a parent’s existing policy. Older drivers usually have access to more discounts than young adults. Multi-car and multi-policy discounts go a long way to lower the cost of car insurance.

Driving an unfinanced, older vehicle means liability insurance is all you need. You’ll be covered for bodily injury liability, property damage, and anything else required to meet state minimums. It’s still a good idea to add roadside assistance and uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

One of the quickest ways to save is by forgoing collision and comprehensive coverage; it can save you hundreds. Look for insurance providers that best match your needs. Don’t focus on one detail, like the best rate. Often, a policy that’s more valuable to you is only a few dollars more than one that’s a poor fit.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

How to Get Discounted Car Insurance for Young Drivers

When you’re buying car insurance as a young driver, getting discounts is key to saving money. But some discounts, like the good driver discount, are difficult to get when you’re a new driver. It’s important to look at companies with discounts that young drivers can capitalize on.

Most companies allow young drivers to get discounts for car safety features like antilock brakes, airbags, and passive restraints. Most companies also allow policy-based discounts, such as paying in full, setting up autopay, and going paperless.

Bundling car insurance with other policies, like homeowners insurance or renters insurance, is a great way to save significantly on all your policies. Don’t forget to ask your agent about any other discounts you may have missed.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

Best Discounts for Teen Drivers

Teenage drivers are limited when it comes to car insurance discounts. The good student discount offers rewards based on a student’s GPA; usually, at least a B average is needed. Some companies have a defensive driving or accident prevention course discount.

When possible, teen drivers should enroll in a telematics program. These programs track your driving through an installed device or mobile app, rewarding good driving habits with steep discounts.

Best Discounts for Young Adults

Young adults can get grades-based discounts if they are college students. Because they don’t have a long driving history, young adults should take advantage of driver’s education discounts and telematics programs.

Both programs can cut as much as 25 percent off premiums while reducing the risk of a serious accident. Once young adults build a history of safe driving habits, they can usually get a good driver discount and may be able to enroll in accident forgiveness.

How to Get Cheap Car Insurance for Teens and Young Adults

There are quite a few strategies for getting cheap car insurance if you’re a young driver or have one on your policy, including staying on your parents’ insurance policy and taking advantage of insurance discounts.

The best way to find the cheapest car insurance for any policy is to compare car insurance rates. That way, you’ll be able to find coverage that fits your needs and budget.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Erie, USAA, Nationwide, and GEICO are well known for offering low auto insurance rates and various discount programs to young drivers. Which company is cheapest for you will depend on several factors, such as your driving history, driver training, type of car, and location. Always compare rates before buying.

  • Drivers under 25 cause more car accidents than drivers in any other age group. Insurance companies account for this elevated risk by raising the premium costs for this group of drivers, with drivers under 21 facing even higher rates. You can use driver training courses and telematics programs to prove good driving habits and lower your rate.

  • Several car insurance companies offer low rates to new drivers, including Travelers, Progressive, and State Farm. However, you should still always compare auto insurance quotes from multiple companies before you buy. That’s the best way to get a low rate.

  • New drivers are less experienced, which puts them at a higher risk of causing an accident, and the data backs that assumption up. Insurance companies lose money when they pay out claims, so they set higher premiums for the drivers most likely to cause a claim.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

