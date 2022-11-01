Best Cheap Car Insurance for Young Adults (2022)

How to Get Discounted Car Insurance for Young Drivers

When you’re buying car insurance as a young driver, getting discounts is key to saving money. But some discounts, like the good driver discount, are difficult to get when you’re a new driver. It’s important to look at companies with discounts that young drivers can capitalize on.

Most companies allow young drivers to get discounts for car safety features like antilock brakes, airbags, and passive restraints. Most companies also allow policy-based discounts, such as paying in full, setting up autopay, and going paperless.

Bundling car insurance with other policies, like homeowners insurance or renters insurance, is a great way to save significantly on all your policies. Don’t forget to ask your agent about any other discounts you may have missed.

Best Discounts for Teen Drivers

Teenage drivers are limited when it comes to car insurance discounts. The good student discount offers rewards based on a student’s GPA; usually, at least a B average is needed. Some companies have a defensive driving or accident prevention course discount.

When possible, teen drivers should enroll in a telematics program. These programs track your driving through an installed device or mobile app, rewarding good driving habits with steep discounts.

Best Discounts for Young Adults

Young adults can get grades-based discounts if they are college students. Because they don’t have a long driving history, young adults should take advantage of driver’s education discounts and telematics programs.

Both programs can cut as much as 25 percent off premiums while reducing the risk of a serious accident. Once young adults build a history of safe driving habits, they can usually get a good driver discount and may be able to enroll in accident forgiveness.