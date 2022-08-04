4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Metromile Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, Updated January 2022)

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Updated August 4, 2022

Since its 2011 debut in San Francisco, Metromile has offered pay-per-mile car insurance policies, allowing drivers to pay rates based on how much they drive. The company tracks the mileage of its policyholders with a special Metromile pulse device. According to research from Metromile, people who drive less than 10,000 miles per year may save $1,000 annually.

On average, Metromile car insurance costs $93 per month. If your goal is to secure the best car insurance deal, be sure to shop around and explore your car insurance options. With Insurify, you can compare car insurance quotes instantly. In five minutes or less, you’ll receive personalized quotes. Best part? It’s free.

Metromile in a Nutshell

  • The average cost of car insurance with Metromile is $93 per month.

  • Metromile is good for people who drive less than 10,000 miles per year.

  • Metromile isn't the best option for those who drive often for work, pleasure, or both.

Metromile Industry Rankings and Scorecard

Industry ratings for financial stability and customer satisfaction are supposed to provide consumers peace of mind when choosing an insurance provider. Metromile has not been rated by J.D. Power, A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, or other rating entities. Plus, its National Association of Insurance Commissioners rating is abysmal, raising more red flags.

Industry RankingMetromile Rating
NAIC Complaint IndexFar more complaints than average

Metromile Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

Most car insurance companies consider factors like your age, geographic location, and driving record when they come up with a car insurance quote. Metromile, however, is different. Its rates are based on how far you drive. If you don’t drive very often, you can save money with one of Metromile’s unique pay-per-mile insurance policies.

Driver ProfileMetromile Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$94$77
DUI$180$155
At-Fault Accident$112$113
Speeding Ticket$136$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Metromile Car Insurance Quotes by State

Metromile is only offered in eight states. Your location will play a role in your car insurance quote. If you live somewhere with a large population that’s prone to higher rates of accidents and theft, you’ll pay more than those in rural areas. Your car insurance will also be more expensive if your area is known for harsh weather conditions.

StateMetromile Average Monthly Premium
Arizona$91
California$116
Illinois$88
New Jersey$101
Oregon$90
Pennsylvania$95
Virginia$70
Washington$101
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Metromile Car Insurance Pros and Cons

Metromile is best for low-mileage drivers. If you only use your car on an occasional basis, Metromile auto insurance is certainly worth exploring. It can be a good choice if you work from home, stay at home, are retired, or simply don’t travel far.

Pros

  • Low mileage drivers

  • Pet injury protection comes with most plans

Cons

  • Your driving will be monitored frequently

  • High mileage drivers

Metromile Car Insurance Discounts

Metromile offers car insurance discounts to make your policy more affordable. However, they vary by state. A discount available in one state may not be an option in another, so it’s important to check options based on where you live.

Driver-Based Discounts

With Metromile’s multi-car discount, you can save money on your car insurance. It will take effect right after you add a second vehicle to your policy. If you’re a good driver with a history of no at-fault accidents, you may qualify for a discount as well. The mature driver discount is one for senior drivers with responsible driving habits.

Policy-Based Discounts

Just for signing up for paperless statements, you’ll be eligible for the paperless discount. Metromile also offers discounts for getting an online quote. There’s also a continuous coverage discount where you can get a great deal for having insurance coverage without any lapses.

Bundling Discounts

You can save up to 15 percent if you bundle your Metromile auto insurance with homeowners insurance from its partner, Hippo. Metromile also gives out loyalty discounts to policyholders who have been with them for a couple of years.

Metromile Car Insurance Coverage Options

Metromile offers liability coverage, which covers injuries or damage to someone else’s property when you’re at fault for an accident. Its vehicle coverage pays for damage as well as theft and vandalism of your vehicle. In addition, the insurance provider offers medical coverage for medical expenses that you and your passengers may sustain after a crash.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance can come in handy during driving emergencies. It includes towing, battery jump starts, flat tire changes, locksmith services, and much more. It may be a wise investment if you go on road trips every once in a while.

Collision Deductible Waiver

If you’re involved in an accident with an uninsured at-fault motorist, Metromile’s collision deductible waiver may make the situation less nerve-racking. It will waive your collision deductible, as long as you can provide the name or license plate number of the individual responsible for the damage.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive coverage will help you if your vehicle gets stolen or damaged due to a cause other than a car accident. This cause may be a fire, vandalism, glass breakage, theft, falling objects, or anything else that’s out of your control. You’ll be able to choose the deductible amount. When combined with collision insurance, policyholders can get a full-coverage plan.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

PIP is not the same as medical coverage, which only makes medical payments for you and your passengers. PIP also covers income loss, funeral costs, and essential services. It’s important to note that PIP coverage is based on state and isn’t available everywhere.

Metromile Car Insurance Reputation

Is Metromile car insurance good?

Metromile car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. It’s great for low-mileage drivers.

When you browse the internet to learn more about Metromile, you’ll find that the insurance provider has mixed reviews. Some policyholders and experts appreciate its affordable coverage options for low-mileage drivers. Others are disappointed by a limited coverage area, slow claims experience, and sudden rate increases.

Metromile Customer Service

Metromile lags behind other insurance providers in the customer service department. In fact, data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) discovered that it received more than five times more complaints than is typical for an insurance company of its size.

Metromile Claims Filing Process

To file a claim with Metromile, you can call the claims team or use the Metromile app at any time. You’ll need to provide the names and contact details for all parties involved, insurance information, and the date, time, and location of the incident. It’s also a good idea to attach photos of any property damage and a copy of the police report.

Metromile: Is it right for you?

If you don’t drive often, Metromile can be a great fit. You may save money on your car insurance through its pay-per-mile model, which is uncommon in the car insurance industry. To find out if it makes sense for your situation, use Insurify to shop around and explore all the insurance products available to you.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Even though Metromile does have some poor reviews, it can be the perfect choice for the right driver. If you drive less than 10,000 miles a year, an insurance policy from Metromile may save you hundreds of dollars per year. As long as you qualify for some of its discounts, you’ll be able to maximize your savings.

  • On average, the monthly rate for Metromile car insurance is $93.43.To determine your mile rate, Metromile will consider the number of miles you drive plus other factors like your driving history, age, and credit score. The less you drive, the less you can expect to pay for a Metromile car insurance policy.

  • Metromile car insurance discounts can make your coverage more affordable. The car insurance provider offers driver-based discounts like the multi-car discount and mature driver discount. In addition, you can save money if you bundle your auto insurance with your home insurance and opt for paperless statements.

  • To lock in the best deal on your car insurance plan, you need to shop around. This way, you can compare car insurance rates and find the right option for your unique budget, lifestyle, and needs. Thanks to Insurify, the process couldn’t be easier. You can receive personalized quotes in five minutes or less without signing up.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

