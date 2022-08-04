Metromile Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, Updated January 2022)

Metromile Car Insurance Coverage Options

Metromile offers liability coverage, which covers injuries or damage to someone else’s property when you’re at fault for an accident. Its vehicle coverage pays for damage as well as theft and vandalism of your vehicle. In addition, the insurance provider offers medical coverage for medical expenses that you and your passengers may sustain after a crash.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance can come in handy during driving emergencies. It includes towing, battery jump starts, flat tire changes, locksmith services, and much more. It may be a wise investment if you go on road trips every once in a while.

Collision Deductible Waiver

If you’re involved in an accident with an uninsured at-fault motorist, Metromile’s collision deductible waiver may make the situation less nerve-racking. It will waive your collision deductible, as long as you can provide the name or license plate number of the individual responsible for the damage.

Comprehensive Coverage

Comprehensive coverage will help you if your vehicle gets stolen or damaged due to a cause other than a car accident. This cause may be a fire, vandalism, glass breakage, theft, falling objects, or anything else that’s out of your control. You’ll be able to choose the deductible amount. When combined with collision insurance, policyholders can get a full-coverage plan.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

PIP is not the same as medical coverage, which only makes medical payments for you and your passengers. PIP also covers income loss, funeral costs, and essential services. It’s important to note that PIP coverage is based on state and isn’t available everywhere.

See More: Compare Car Insurance