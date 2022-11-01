Erie Car Insurance Coverage Options

Erie Insurance provides the standard bodily injury and property damage liability coverage every driver needs to be on the road legally. But it sure doesn’t stop there. Erie auto insurance policies come with tons of add-ons to their coverage that many insurance providers don’t offer.

In addition to full-coverage, liability coverage, medical payments, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage that are part of standard auto insurance policies, Erie takes pains to pile on extras that it hopes Erie customers will be grateful for, from a diminishing deductible add-on and pet insurance to roadside assistance, glass repair, and locksmiths.

Pet Coverage

Because what do you need to protect more than anything? If your pet gets hurt in an accident, Erie will cover the bill up to $500 per pet for up to two pets. Now that’s the mark of an insurance company that keeps the whole family in mind.

Glass Repair

Erie offers auto glass repair coverage that doesn’t come out of your deductible on every comprehensive insurance policy. That can be a costly inconvenience that you don’t have to think about when it’s covered on every Erie Insurance full-coverage policy.

Diminishing Deductible Program

Erie policyholders can opt in to a program that lowers their deductible over time. Every year you go without filing a claim, you watch your deductible drop by $100, up to $500. That can pay off big time should you ever be in the unfortunate position of filing a claim.

Roadside Assistance

Like most car insurance companies, Erie has roadside assistance built into its insurance policies and rental assistance if you need to drive a rental car while yours is in the shop. Additionally, Erie offers a $75 reimbursement for unexpected food or lodging costs if you’re traveling and a problem with your car disrupts your plans.

