Updated November 1, 2022
Award-winning customer service and claims satisfaction for an average of $52 per month? Welcome to the world of Erie Insurance. If you live in Erie’s 12-state coverage area, which spreads from the mid-Atlantic to the mid-South and up to the Midwest, you should absolutely put it on your list of potential auto insurance companies.
Erie in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Erie is $52 per month.
Erie is good for drivers who want low rates, great customer service, and lots of add-ons.
Erie isn't the best option for customers who need a mobile app or live outside of its 12-state coverage area.
Erie Industry Rankings and Scorecard
The numbers speak well for Erie auto insurance. It achieves top rankings in almost every metric, and Insurify gives it a composite score of 85 out of 100. J.D. Power gives Erie some of the highest-rated claims and customer satisfaction scores in the industry, and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) reports an average number of complaints.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|Erie Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|85 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|835 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Less complaints than average
Erie Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
You can see that these rates from Erie Insurance easily beat national averages. Policyholders with clean records will see super-low premiums. Meanwhile, an at-fault accident will raise Erie customers’ premiums significantly, and a DUI puts the best rates available out of reach. Still, the numbers are clear: Erie Insurance has cheap auto insurance coverage for any driver.
|Driver Profile
|Erie Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$48
|$77
|DUI
|$86
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$65
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$55
|$104
Erie Car Insurance Quotes by State
Providers take location seriously. Depending on your state insurance requirements and the level of congestion and accident rates in your area, you could be looking at very different auto insurance rates depending on where you live. In the case of Erie Insurance, notice that Illinois, whose population consists mostly of metro Chicago, has much higher rates than Wisconsin.
|State
|Erie Average Monthly Premium
|Illinois
|$73
|Maryland
|$67
|New York
|$81
|North Carolina
|$38
|Ohio
|$32
|Pennsylvania
|$37
|Tennessee
|$45
|Virginia
|$63
|Washington, D.C.
|$58
|West Virginia
|$37
|Wisconsin
|$38
Erie Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Erie’s insurance products are highly rated and well-priced, making it a compelling choice for auto insurance—especially if you fold it in with life insurance, homeowners insurance, or renters insurance for a multi-policy discount. Perhaps most disappointing to potential Erie Insurance customers is that insurance policies are only available in 12 states.
Pros
Great customer satisfaction ratings
Low rates no matter your driving record
Plenty of insurance products for bundling
Cons
States outside Erie’s service area
No mobile app
Erie Car Insurance Discounts
Erie offers a full suite of auto insurance discounts, among them a well-known Rate Lock program and a few creative ways for young drivers to save money. Multi-policy discounts from bundling home insurance or life insurance with your car insurance are a nice way to bring down your auto insurance rates. Here are some other discounts you can expect from Erie.
Driver-Based Discounts
Erie has a plethora of auto insurance discounts for safe, studious, and young drivers. Some include “Rate Lock” that stabilizes premiums, accident forgiveness for loyal policyholoders, safe driving discounts for clean record, good student and student away discounts, and vehicle storage discounts if you’re not planning on driving for three months or more.
Policy-Based Discounts
Erie Insurance advertises a discount for paying your premium up front. That’s nothing new, but every little bit helps when you’re signing an auto insurance policy.
Bundling Discounts
With business insurance, life insurance, home insurance, renters insurance, and other such insurance products, the opportunities for bundling insurance policies and scoring multi-policy discounts are abundant with Erie Insurance. These will vary by state but can be very helpful to your auto insurance rates and, according to Erie’s website, range from 16 to 25 percent.
Erie Car Insurance Coverage Options
Erie Insurance provides the standard bodily injury and property damage liability coverage every driver needs to be on the road legally. But it sure doesn’t stop there. Erie auto insurance policies come with tons of add-ons to their coverage that many insurance providers don’t offer.
In addition to full-coverage, liability coverage, medical payments, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage that are part of standard auto insurance policies, Erie takes pains to pile on extras that it hopes Erie customers will be grateful for, from a diminishing deductible add-on and pet insurance to roadside assistance, glass repair, and locksmiths.
Pet Coverage
Because what do you need to protect more than anything? If your pet gets hurt in an accident, Erie will cover the bill up to $500 per pet for up to two pets. Now that’s the mark of an insurance company that keeps the whole family in mind.
Glass Repair
Erie offers auto glass repair coverage that doesn’t come out of your deductible on every comprehensive insurance policy. That can be a costly inconvenience that you don’t have to think about when it’s covered on every Erie Insurance full-coverage policy.
Diminishing Deductible Program
Erie policyholders can opt in to a program that lowers their deductible over time. Every year you go without filing a claim, you watch your deductible drop by $100, up to $500. That can pay off big time should you ever be in the unfortunate position of filing a claim.
Roadside Assistance
Like most car insurance companies, Erie has roadside assistance built into its insurance policies and rental assistance if you need to drive a rental car while yours is in the shop. Additionally, Erie offers a $75 reimbursement for unexpected food or lodging costs if you’re traveling and a problem with your car disrupts your plans.
Erie Car Insurance Reputation
Is Erie car insurance good?
Erie car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Erie is $52.
The auto insurance industry is not known for making people feel good. Why else would insurance companies have to spend so much on advertising? But in this department, Erie Insurance is a breath of fresh air: it’s got one of the best reputations out there for low rates and high customer satisfaction.
Erie Customer Service
Erie Insurance is a top auto insurance company for customer service. Instead of chat-bots on a mobile app, Erie employs local agents for you to contact directly for your customer needs. If that’s not your speed, you might be better off with a more tech-enabled insurance company.
Erie Claims Filing Process
Erie’s claims satisfaction ratings lead the industry. Erie Insurance makes clear that you will likely have a working relationship with your insurance agent and be able to call them in the event of making a claim. Otherwise, they ask that you call 1 (800) 367-3743 to start your claim.
Erie: Is it right for you?
If you live in Erie’s 12-state coverage area, it’s worth contacting them for an insurance quote. But signing an insurance policy is a big decision, and you should always consult a range of insurance companies for quotes before buying auto insurance. Luckily, Insurify will get you all the insurance quotes you need in one place in only a few minutes. And of course, it’s free.
Frequently Asked Questions
If a good insurance company exists in the auto insurance industry, Erie Insurance has to be one. It has award-winning claims satisfaction alongside lower-than-average rates. Where else do you get that combination? The disadvantages to Erie are its lack of technological accessibility (no mobile app) and the fact that it only sells insurance in 12 states.
On average, an auto insurance policy from Erie Insurance costs $52 per month, according to Insurify. This is down in the range of companies like GEICO that offer super-affordable insurance coverage, but with Erie, affordable rates come with award-winning customer satisfaction.
Erie Insurance offers all the discounts you’d expect of an insurance company that also offers life insurance, business insurance, renters insurance, and homeowners insurance: opportunities for multi-policy discounts abound. But they also have some atypical programs like a Rate Lock program to make sure your premiums don’t go up and accident forgiveness.
