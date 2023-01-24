When You Need Car Travel Insurance, and When You Don’t

Renting a vehicle for your road trip

Renting a vehicle for road trips versus driving your personal vehicle comes with several advantages. Driving a rental vehicle helps you avoid putting extra miles and wear and tear on your personal vehicle, which may hurt its resale value. If you drive an older car, your rental car will likely be newer with better gas mileage. If you lease a vehicle, taking it on road trips could cause you to exceed mileage limits and face costly penalties.

When you rent a vehicle, the rental company will offer you what’s known as rental car insurance, which can include:

Liability coverage

Loss/collision damage waiver

Personal accident insurance

Personal effects coverage

If you rent a car, you have the option to decline rental car coverage as long as your personal auto insurance policy covers rental car use. If you don’t have auto insurance, you must purchase liability insurance through the rental car company.

Car travel insurance and rental excess

A rental excess describes the maximum amount you’ll have to pay out of pocket in case of damage to the rental vehicle. Rental companies typically hold the excess charge on your credit card until you return the vehicle. The company waives the excess charge if the car is returned without damage. If you return the rental vehicle with damage, the rental company will charge you a fee based on the damage incurred up to the excess maximum.

Does your insurance cover rental car damages?

In most cases, your personal auto insurance policy extends the same coverage limits and deductibles to rental vehicles.[2] The coverage you can purchase through a rental car company often overlaps with personal coverage. If you don’t have car insurance, you must purchase coverage through the rental company to rent a vehicle.

