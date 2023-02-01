How Much Does Homeowners Insurance Cost? (2023)

What is the average cost of homeowners insurance?

The average yearly premium is $2,724, based on Insurify data. Homeowners insurance can be a safeguard for your home and protect you financially against weather events, natural disasters, and theft, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

“Homeowners insurance is a must if you’re buying a new home because you want to be prepared for every eventuality,” explains Michael Winkler, a real estate agent with over 30 years of experience and the co-founder and chief strategist at Sell Home Today. “Most mortgage lenders will require you to have homeowners insurance before you can apply for a mortgage.”

Different factors like a home’s location, when it was built, the materials used, and more influence the cost of homeowners insurance.[2]

Below are annual homeowners insurance rates for various insurance companies from Insurify data. Rates can be as low as $924 per year and up to $7,620 per year.

Insurance Company Average Annual Quote Commonwealth Casualty $924 Velocity Risk $1,092 Integrity $1,164 Plymouth Rock $1,320 Grange $1,332 Bamboo $1,512 Stillwater $1,692 Liberty Mutual $1,932 State Auto $1,944 Nationwide $1,980 Kemper Preferred $2,040 Travelers $2,172 CSAA $2,256 Foremost $2,412 SageSure $2,580 Hippo $2,664 Midvale Home & Auto $2,772 Kingstone $2,784 Acuity $3,084 Foremost Signature $3,132 Mercury $3,204 Wellington $3,456 Homeowners of America $4,188 American Integrity $5,112 Safeco $7,620 View more

How much does home insurance cost in different states?

The state where you live can affect your home insurance rate. Some states are more vulnerable than others. For example, if you live in an area that is frequently hit by hurricanes or earthquakes, you may pay more. Sometimes, you may need to buy a separate policy and have a different deductible for certain events, such as earthquakes.[3]

The highest annual premiums for home insurance are in Mississippi, at $5,592 per year. The lowest annual premiums for home insurance are in Oregon, at $1,356 per year.

State Average Annual Quote Alabama $5,016 Arizona $1,404 Arkansas $3,996 California $2,832 Colorado $3,924 Connecticut $2,304 Delaware $1,548 Florida $4,752 Georgia $3,384 Idaho $1,656 Illinois $2,136 Indiana $2,316 Iowa $1,728 Kansas $3,456 Kentucky $3,408 Maine $2,052 Maryland $1,824 Massachusetts $3,012 Michigan $4,848 Minnesota $3,192 Mississippi $5,592 Missouri $3,300 Montana $4,368 Nebraska $4,068 Nevada $1,500 New Hampshire $1,476 New Jersey $1,728 New Mexico $1,716 New York $1,992 North Carolina $2,124 North Dakota $2,160 Ohio $1,728 Oklahoma $5,268 Oregon $1,356 Pennsylvania $1,728 Rhode Island $2,892 South Carolina $2,484 South Dakota $2,736 Tennessee $2,928 Texas $3,012 Utah $1,572 Vermont $1,860 Virginia $2,040 Washington $1,728 West Virginia $2,532 Wisconsin $1,536 Wyoming $3,696 View more

Average cost of home insurance by city

Homeowners insurance premiums can vary not only by state but also by location and ZIP code. Below are the average costs of home insurance in the top major cities by population.

Based on the list below, the highest average annual home insurance is $5,820 in Detroit, Michigan. The lowest average annual cost for homeowners insurance is $1,512 in Seattle, Washington.