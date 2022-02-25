Massachusetts Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Massachusetts
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Massachusetts is $984 per year and $82 per month. Massachusetts homeowners insurance rates are $414 per year less then the national average and about 30% less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Massachusetts the 37th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Massachusetts is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Massachusetts in minutes.
|Massachusetts Average Homeowners Insurance Rates
|Average Cost Per Month
|$82
|Average Annual Premium
|$984
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|37th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Massachusetts
For homeowners in Massachusetts, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Massachusetts. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Massachusetts.
|Cheapest Companies
|Cheapest Companies
|Commerce Group
|$786
|Allstate
|$825
|State Farm
|$839
|Travelers
|$914
|USAA
|$992
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Massachusetts
Despite the turbulent economy, more people are looking for Massachusetts homes, making it a real seller’s market. It’s for an excellent reason—the state takes the top spot for best states to live in year after year, and crime rates are below the national average. Although there are higher living expenses, you can still find some affordable towns to reside in. Living in Massachusetts comes with a higher median household income than the national average, which is another plus to this great state.
With the high cost of living comes affording and paying for a home you want to enjoy for many years. The risk of property damage and theft of personal belongings comes with owning a home—having the right home insurance coverage matters.
You want to protect your precious belongings because you worked hard for what you have. Knowing your comprehensive coverage, coverage options, and personal liability is the first start when finding dwelling coverage.
Let’s go over home insurance policies from some of the best insurance companies like Liberty Mutual, Allstate, and Amica and what works best for you. Read along so you can soon have Massachusetts home insurance and peace of mind.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Massachusetts Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Massachusetts costs $1,177 annually, and the median home value is $433,883
With the cost of Massachusetts home insurance and property rates so high, it’s a wonder how you can keep up with the day-to-day. You still want to have money available for everything that happens in life. Luckily, you can find ways to save by comparing the average rates and the best home insurance policies available in Massachusetts.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Massachusetts by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Massachusetts Cities
Massachusetts residents' homeowners insurance rates will vary depending on the insurance products you need, insurance carriers, the type of home you live in, and the risk that it comes with.
Rates will also vary, just like home prices, because rates differ from town to town and ZIP code to ZIP code. Each and every property in Massachusetts has a different level of risk depending on all these variables, plus crime rates in your area, home value, and the kind of weather you get. So those bone-chilling cold winter evenings or wind storms will affect your rates, depending on if your area is vulnerable or not.
Rates in Massachusetts can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on where you live, down to your town. Check out the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Massachusetts for home insurance.
|City
|City
|Edgartown
|$1,002,723
|Cambridge
|$868,090
|Manchester-By-The-Sea
|$819,842
|Athol
|$184,905
|Somerset
|$317,750
|Longmeadow
|$360,601
What does home insurance cover in Massachusetts?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Massachusetts city level guides, check out these below.
Natural Disasters in Massachusetts
Natural disasters happen everywhere, and Massachusetts is no exception. Crazy winter weather (like ice and snowstorms), tropical storms, coastal erosion, tornadoes, severe storms, and flooding can wreak havoc on certain parts of the state.
There are some natural disaster activities you should be aware of before getting a home insurance quote in Massachusetts.
Earthquakes
Earthquakes are more common in Massachusetts than most people think. If you live in northeastern Massachusetts, you could feel a shake or two from frequent small earthquakes. In 1755, Cape Ann, Massachusetts, experienced the state's most massive earthquake on record. Since Massachusetts homeowners insurance does not cover earthquake damage, it’s crucial to determine if you will need special earthquake insurance. You should speak with your local insurance agent about an applicable policy for earthquakes.
Tropical & Winter Storms
October 2012’s Hurricane Sandy resulted in sizable damages in Massachusetts. High winds with the mix of a coastal storm surge caused water and electrical outages. Sandy caused over 159 deaths and cost $67.5 billion. Rain, wind, and hail pelted homes, which made the damage nearly irreparable.
Massive winter storms are quite common in the northeast, including Massachusetts. Losses in 2015 winter storms exceeded over $1 billion and caused over 30 deaths in Massachusetts. Snow and ice can pile up on a property, creating damage to structures that require fixing or rebuilding.
There are standard home insurance policies that cover damage from winter weather and intense storms. However, icequakes cause the ground to expand and damage homes, and ice surges can push ice sheets onto shore and damage properties. And while most policies cover hurricane damage, flooding is not generally covered on a standard policy.
Flooding in Massachusetts
Tropical storms and winter storms raise the chance of flooding, which also affects your insurance premiums, depending on your area’s risk. Because flooding is not covered on a standard Massachusetts homeowners insurance policy, a separate policy will have to be purchased. You may live in an area at risk for flooding, so purchasing a separate policy through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is important. The NFIP provides insurance to help reduce the costs that could drain your wallet after a flood. Check with your local agent on questions about an applicable insurance
Special Home Insurance Situations in Massachusetts
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Massachusetts.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Massachusetts
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Insurance Company
|Allstate
|$825
|Amica Mutual
|$1,125
|Hanover
|$1,665
|United P&C
|$1,088
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses With Swimming Pools in Massachusetts
Swimming pools fall under a category called attractive nuisances. Sure, they offer a fun way to cool off during warm summer months, but they also pose a major injury risk. For that reason, having a swimming pool in your yard could increase rates.
|Insurance Company
|Insurance Company
|Andover Companies
|$1,022
|Encompass
|$1,427
|Quincy Mutual
|$809
|USAA
|$992
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near the Coastline in Massachusetts
Beachside living is wonderful. But the risk a nearby coastline may present to your home could end up increasing your home insurnace rates. The closer you are to the shore, the more at risk your property is to flooding. This will be reflected in your homeowners insurance rate.
|Insurance Company
|Insurance Company
|Arbella
|$1,170
|Metropolitan
|$1,197
|State Farm
|$838
|Safety Group
|$811
Best sports teams in the nation? Yep. Home of Insurify? Sure thing. Cheap home insurance? We'll help you find it.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Massachusetts
There’s nothing like going to watch the Red Sox play at Fenway on a crisp fall day (or any day) and seeing all the history of the Bay State at every turn. But when worrying about risks and finding the right home insurance kicks in, life becomes less enjoyable. Luckily, you have Insurify. Our comparison tool finds you the best quotes from top insurance companies in a flash. That way, you can get back to enjoying the little things in life.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your property in Massachusetts. Our comparison tools make homeowners insurance shopping (and saving) simple so you can be on your way to enjoying your newly insured home in no time.
Frequently Asked Questions
Flood insurance is not covered on a standard Massachusetts home insurance policy. Check out the National Flood Insurance Program for more information, and learn if you may need a separate flooding policy.
Most of the best homeowners insurance companies combine home and auto insurance, also known as “bundling.” You could save a significant amount of money by combining two or more insurance policies under one, so it’s worth checking out.
Insurance costs in Massachusetts depend on several different variables. From crime rates in your ZIP code to property type, home value, and more. If you’re thinking about moving, be sure to study to see which areas have the highest insurance costs. You may be surprised!
