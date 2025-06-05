How much is home insurance in Key West?

On average, home insurance in Key West costs $22,715 annually for a $300,000 policy with a $1,000 deductible, making it significantly higher than both the state and national averages. These high rates are due to the area’s extreme weather risks. Key West’s coastal location and island nature put it at risk for hurricanes, windstorms, and flood exposure.[1]

Plus, many of the homes in Key West are older, especially in the Old Town area, which is a designated historic district. Older homes are often more expensive to insure because their outdated systems and materials make them more vulnerable to extreme weather.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Florida

Your dwelling coverage applies to the physical structure of your home, and you need to carry coverage for at least 80% of the value of your home. Higher coverage amounts will increase your premiums because your insurance company is taking on more financial risk.

For example, if you purchase a $500,000 policy, your insurer will have to pay out significantly more following a claim than for someone with a $100,000 policy. The following table shows what Florida homeowners pay based on their coverage amount.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $4,142 $200,000 $7,848 $300,000 $10,675 $400,000 $14,140 $500,000 $17,473

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

A deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket after filing a claim before your home insurance coverage kicks in. Choosing a lower deductible means you’ll pay less out of pocket, but your monthly premiums will be higher. A higher deductible increases your out-of-pocket costs, which will help you save on your monthly insurance premiums.[2]

The table below shows how your deductible affects your annual premium in Key West.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $22,855 $1,000 $22,715

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida

Home insurance costs can vary between Florida cities and even different ZIP codes within that city. For example, rates may be higher in areas with higher crime rates, hurricane exposure, or a history of flooding.

The table below shows how rates fluctuate between different Florida cities.

City Average Annual Premium Cape Coral $8,961 Fort Lauderdale $17,112 Hialeah $18,365 Hollywood $14,464 Jacksonville $4,245 Key West $22,715 Miami $17,208 Naples $9,319 Orlando $5,960 Pensacola $5,577 Port St. Lucie $13,157 Tallahassee $3,307 Tampa $6,440 Sarasota $6,826 The Villages $4,499 West Palm Beach $14,388