Bundling home and auto insurance can make managing your insurance needs much easier. For starters, bundling coverages can earn you a discount, which might make it easier to fit your insurance costs into your budget. Beyond the savings, working with a single insurer creates less paperwork to keep up with.
In Florida, it’s especially important to have sufficient coverage for your vehicle and home, due to the state’s climate risks.
Here’s what you should know about bundling home and auto insurance in Florida.
Quick Facts
Many car insurance companies offer a suite of discount opportunities in addition to savings for bundling, including good driver, good student, loyalty, paid-in-full, and paperless discounts.
Although bundling home and auto insurance is most common, bundling other types of coverage with your auto insurance — like condo, renters, or boat insurance — can lead to savings.
Not all insurance companies offer bundling discounts.
Best home and auto insurance companies in Florida
Not all insurance companies offer the same opportunities to drivers and homeowners. While the right company for you varies based on your situation, the companies highlighted below consistently offer a worthwhile bundling option for drivers.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
IQ Score

The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Bundling Discount/Savings Claim
Bundled Annual Average
State Farm
9.3
Up to $1,356
$5,692
Allstate
8.9
Up to 25%
$14,301
Travelers
8.5
Not disclosed
N/A
Progressive
8.7
More than 20% on average
$3,272
Mile Auto
8.8
30%–40% due to low-mileage driving
$1,037–$1,210
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 500+ partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability Only

Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$81/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage

Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$97/mo
4.1
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (6,054)
Gerald
Verified Review
Keep them confused
Reviewed in Alaska on July 2025
Everyone says they have the best rates for seniors, but they keep shoving more paperwork at you, and it’s very frustrating.
Steve
Verified Review
Too high, too much!
Reviewed in Louisiana on July 2025
Very good company, but their rates keep skyrocketing! Can't afford them.
Stephen
Verified Review
Deer hit back driver side fender on my car, did $5,000 of damage. Joe Hudson did not complete job.
Reviewed in Alabama on July 2025
If you have damage to your car and State Farm tells you to take the car to Joe Hudson's, DO NOT. They did not put all of the chrome back on my car. I have tried 3 times to contact them, they tell me they will get back to me and have not. State Farm did nothing to help with the matter.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
657
NAIC Index
NAIC Index

Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.84
A.M. Best
A.M. Best

A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: Up to $1,356 in average savings
With more than 100 years in the insurance business, State Farm has built a reliable reputation across the U.S. Beyond a good reputation, State Farm consistently offers relatively cheap auto insurance rates to drivers in the Sunshine State.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Relatively low car insurance rates
Rideshare insurance available
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating for home insurance
Gap insurance not available
Bundling discount amount varies based on your situation
8.9 /10
Liability Only
$140/mo
Full Coverage
$169/mo
3.9
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,661)
Patricia
Verified Review
Why I Need to Change Insurance Companies!
Reviewed in Texas on July 2025
Ownership has changed and everything has gone downhill! Prices overall have increased and I'm not rewarded for good, safe driving!
Steven
Verified Review
Great Allstate
Reviewed in Wisconsin on July 2025
Very good company, just a little high on price.
Tim
Verified Review
All insurance is overpriced at this point in time. Who says no inflation?
636
NAIC Index
1.02
A.M. Best
A-
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: Up to 25%
Allstate offers you the chance to save up to 25% when you bundle your home and auto insurance. Allstate offers relatively affordable car insurance rates in the state, but Floridians face high home insurance premiums. Bundling both coverages with Allstate could help you save on coverage overall.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Pay-per-mile option available
Relatively low auto insurance rates
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating for home insurance
8.5 /10
Liability Only
$167/mo
Full Coverage
$202/mo
4.7
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Reviews (472)
Robert
Verified Review
Travelers is a good company
Reviewed in California on July 2025
Solid service and coverage with fine service. Nothing to be concerned about.
N A
Verified Review
Time to Lower the Bill
Reviewed in Texas on July 2025
They have been great except for the point of going up in price.
616
NAIC Index
0
A.M. Best
A++
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: Not disclosed
Travelers offers Florida homeowners the lowest average home insurance rates alongside auto insurance rates that fall below the state average. The company offers Floridians the opportunity to bundle home and auto insurance, which can increase savings.
And Florida drivers can potentially save up to 30% more on auto coverage through IntelliDrive, the company’s telematics program.
Pros
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Bundling discount available
Ample additional discounts, including a green home discount
Cons
Bundling discount amount not disclosed
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating for home insurance
622
IQ Score
8.7 /10
Liability Only
$164/mo
Full Coverage
$229/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,939)
Alan
Verified Review
Disappointed
Reviewed in Nevada on July 2025
Constant price increases without having any claims, traffic infractions, or violations.
Agatha
Verified Review
Worth it
Reviewed in Massachusetts on July 2025
I'll tell them to try it. It was easy and straightforward.
Jaymie
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Arizona on July 2025
Rates keep going up despite having a clean record.
622
NAIC Index
0.97
A.M. Best
A+
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: More than 20% on average
Progressive offers a discount for drivers who bundle their home and auto insurance, with an average discount of more than 20%. Beyond bundling, Progressive offers a long list of discounts that could help you save on the coverage you need. Drivers can save with discounts for continuous insurance, safe driving, owning a home, and more.
Pros
Many discounts available
Relatively low home insurance premiums
Offers accident forgiveness
Cons
Relatively high auto insurance premiums
Above-average number of customer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
Below-average J.D. Power customer service ratings for home insurance
8.8 /10
Liability Only
$116/mo
Full Coverage
$152/mo
4.1
How drivers feel about Mile Auto
Drivers appreciate the quality service but find the rates high and claim processing slow.
Best For
Low-mileage drivers
Senior drivers
Cheap full coverage
Reviews (45)
Arthur
Verified Purchase
Excellent
Reviewed in on June 2025
Good rates based on mileage!
Monica Jo
Verified Review
Inexpensive, but No Full Coverage
Reviewed in Ohio on June 2025
If you drive a lot, this isn't the insurance for you! They charge per mile.
Betty
Verified Purchase
Loving it with bumps...
Reviewed in on June 2025
I really don't know what my policy covers. I know I get liability insurance. I love the rates, making car insurance not such a burden on a fixed income. I have troubles here and there with my phone being out of memory, and the office will have to accept my odometer reading text message. But that's my fault; I guess I need a memory card or SD card. But I love Mile Auto.
NR
NAIC Index
2.18
A.M. Best
NR
Why we picked this company
Bundling discount: 30% to 40%
Infrequent or low-mileage drivers who don’t want to overpay for coverage can consider a policy through Mile Auto. The company doesn’t sell home insurance, but it does offer a notable car insurance discount.
The company says low-mileage drivers can save between 30% and 40% off of current rates. But Mile Auto has frequent customer complaints, which might make you prioritize other insurers instead.
Pros
Relatively low costs for low-mileage drivers
Doesn’t track your driving behavior
Multiple coverage options
Cons
Must manually report your mileage each month
Mixed customer feedback
Frequent drivers won’t find savings
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Florida to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to customers. We prioritized competitive rates, homeownership discounts or bundling options, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How bundling saves Florida drivers money
Many insurance companies offer a discount when you buy more than one type of insurance product. For example, buying your home and auto insurance policies through the same insurer can lead to a discount. Other types of insurance products with potential bundling discounts include life insurance, renters insurance, boat insurance, and more.[1]
Should you bundle your home and auto insurance?
The potential to save money is the main advantage of bundling your home and auto insurance policies. Beyond helping you save on coverage, bundling can also make managing your insurance policies easier. Dealing with bundle coverage through a single company can simplify and streamline your insurance needs.
But bundling isn’t always the right fit. For example, you may find more affordable options by keeping your policies separate. In that case, bundling won’t lead to savings.
More auto insurance discounts for Florida drivers
Bundling discounts aren’t the only way to save money. Many insurers offer Florida drivers multiple ways to save, including:
Good driver
If you have a clean driving record free of moving violations like speeding tickets or accidents, many insurers may offer you a discount.
Alumni
If you’ve graduatedfrom certain Florida colleges, some insurers offer alumni discounts. For example, Liberty Mutual offers a discount for drivers who graduated from Florida State University.
Low mileage
Some insurers offer a low-mileage discount to infrequent drivers who don’t put many miles on their vehicles.
Defensive driver course
In some cases, taking an approved defensive driver course can earn you a discount.
Loyalty
While shopping around can help you find the cheapest rates for your situation, some insurers offer loyalty discounts that could make sticking around worthwhile.
You should always confirm with your insurer what discounts you qualify for before finalizing your policy. If you aren’t sure, don’t hesitate to ask about your eligibility for a discount.
More homeowners insurance discounts for Florida drivers
Beyond bundling discounts, some insurance companies offer the following discounts to help you save on your home insurance premiums:
Retiree: Some insurance companies offer a discount to retirees.
Security system: Installing a security systemcan help protect your home and lead to a discount.
Claims free: If you avoid making a claim for several years, you might earn a discount on your premiums.
Payment method: Some insurers offer a discount when you pay for the policy in full or sign up for automatic payments.
Loyalty: If you stick with the same insurer for years, you might receive a discount.
New home buyer: Buying a relatively new house can earn you a discount on your insurance premiums.
Finding discounts could help you tap into significant savings for your home insurance policy.
Best home and auto insurance in Florida FAQs
The following answers may help answer your remaining questions as you explore your home and auto insurance options in Florida.
What is the best home and auto insurance in Florida?
Some of the companies offering the best home and auto insurance in Florida include State Farm, Travelers, Allstate, and Progressive. But the right insurer for you will vary based on your situation and insurance needs.
What is the cheapest home and auto insurance bundle in Florida?
Although rates vary based on your situation, many Floridians find the cheapest auto and home insurance options through Travelers, GEICO, and State Farm.
Why is my home insurance so high in Florida?
Compared to the national average, home insurance costs in Florida are very expensive. Some reasons for these elevated rates include a higher frequency of natural disasters and the state’s legal system.[2]
How much is home insurance on a $300,000 house in Florida?
Home insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible costs an average of $10,996 per year in Florida.
Is it really cheaper to bundle home and auto insurance?
It depends. In some cases, it’s cheaper to bundle your home and auto insurance. But it’s not always cheaper. You’ll need to shop around to find the most affordable rates for your unique situation.
Which home insurance company has the highest customer satisfaction in Florida?
Chubb earned the highest customer satisfaction rating in Florida in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study.[3]
Sarah SharkeyInsurance Writer
Sarah Sharkey is a personal finance writer who enjoys helping people make savvy financial decisions. She covered insurance and personal finance topics. You can find her work on Business Insider, Money Under 30, Rocket Mortgage, Bankrate, and more. Connect with her on LinkedIn.
Sarah has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2022.