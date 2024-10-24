Best Car Insurance in Florida (2024)

Full-time writer for 5+ years
Table of contents
The best car insurance company for you depends on a variety of factors, including your age, the vehicle you drive, and your basic needs as a driver. These variables can make finding great car insurance challenging.
You should always compare quotes and coverage options from multiple insurers to find the best policy for your specific needs. Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies to highlight some of the best car insurance options in Florida to help you start your search.
Here’s what you need to know.
Best car insurance companies in Florida
Several quality car insurance companies operate in Florida. Below, you can learn more about five of the best insurance companies in the state, based on price, discounts, customer ratings, coverage options, and more.
State Farm: Best overall
User Reviews
3.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo
State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the country by market share.[1] Despite its massive footprint, State Farm maintains a high customer service standard, earning the second-highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida.
State Farm’s combination of high customer satisfaction, competitive rates, and extensive discounts makes it a great choice for a wide range of Florida drivers.
Lowest average rates in Florida
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Popular telematics program
AM Best financial rating recently downgraded
Gap insurance not available
Fewer available discounts than some competitors
Very Nice People, But Considering a Change Due to Price
Would Not Recommend
They Promise to Help but Don't Call Back
GEICO: Best for young drivers
User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo
Young drivers tend to pay the highest car insurance rates, which is why Florida teens might want to consider GEICO. From good student discounts to a popular telematics program, teens who get good grades and drive safely can save on their auto insurance policies.
Unfortunately, GEICO doesn’t have every coverage option you might be looking for. Young drivers looking for rideshare insurance or gap insurance will have to look elsewhere.
Several teen-friendly discounts
Affordable rates
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Gap insurance not available
Rideshare insurance not offered
Limited agent network
Getting too expensive for infrequent drivers
Geico - Questionable Quote and Policy Approach
Thumbs Down to Geico
Allstate: Best for full coverage
User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$137/mo
Full-coverage car insurance covers both your vehicle repairs and medical expenses after an at-fault accident. While you may have to pay a bit more for a full-coverage policy with Allstate, the company’s range of coverage options make it a popular choice. From rideshare insurance to roadside assistance to uninsured motorist coverage, Allstate specializes in robust coverage.
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
Popular telematics program
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Other options may be cheaper
Limited local agents
Mixed reviews on Trustpilot
Hated to Leave Allstate
Costly Auto Insurance
Poor
Progressive: Best for discounts
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$138/mo
Progressive is one of the best car insurance companies in the Sunshine State thanks to a wide range of driver-friendly discounts, including home and auto bundling, teen driver, safe driver, and multi-car discounts. The combination of bundling discounts, student discounts, and multi-car discounts makes it a particularly good choice for families.
Wide selection of available coverages
Accident forgiveness available
Popular telematics program
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Higher rates than some competitors
Below-average claims satisfaction from J.D. Power
Requested Phone Recording for Claim, But It Was Never Found
Prices
Feeling Overcharged
Auto-Owners: Best for customer service
User Reviews
3.7
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo
When it comes to customer satisfaction, Auto-Owners takes the top spot in J.D. Power’s rankings for Florida. Auto-Owners also has a below-average number of customer complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners index.
Customers looking for a seamless digital option should note that the Auto-Owners mobile app has poor reviews. Customers complain about clunky payment processing and issues logging in.
Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Below-average volume of customer complaints
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Mixed reviews for mobile app
Other options may be cheaper
Must call agent to file claim
Fair
Answer to Insurance Query
Shop Around
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Florida to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Florida
Finding the best car insurance can be difficult. The following tips can help you choose a car insurance policy in Florida that meets your needs and budget.
Understand how much coverage you need
Not all drivers need robust full-coverage car insurance. For instance, if you’re driving an inexpensive used car, you might not plan on repairing your car after a car accident. If so, you may want to skip collision coverage and comprehensive coverage and stick to liability insurance. Consider your vehicle value, driving habits, and driving record when determining how much coverage you need.
Read online reviews and ratings
Sites like Trustpilot, Better Business Bureau, and Reddit feature honest customer reviews. As always, take reviews with a grain of salt. If you’re looking for more professional insights, look at ratings on J.D. Power’s latest customer satisfaction surveys or financial strength ratings on AM Best.
Explore available discounts
Most car insurance companies offer plenty of discounts, though some are more generous than others. Consider your unique driver profile when looking into discounts. For instance, teen drivers might benefit from choosing a car insurance company that offers a good student or student away at school discount.
Keep an eye on your credit score
Drivers with good credit pay the cheapest rates for car insurance. Different companies weigh credit history differently, so drivers with a mixed credit history may need to look a bit harder for the best deal on car insurance premiums.
Decide if you want to enroll in telematics
Enrolling in a telematics program can help you save, particularly if you’re a safe driver or a low-mileage driver. With more and more insurers offering telematics, comparing the programs’ discount percentages, privacy standards, and customer reviews can help you choose the best telematics program for you.
Compare quotes from multiple insurers
Rates can vary significantly between different companies. Online quote comparison tools make it easier than ever to compare online quotes from at least five car insurance companies side by side. This comparison makes it easy to find the cheapest car insurance in your area.
Average cost of car insurance in Florida
Florida drivers pay an average of $165 per month for liability car insurance and $257 for full coverage. This is higher than the national average rate for car insurance. Florida has recently become one of the most expensive states for car insurance, with the state’s severe weather leading to more regular vehicle damage.
Car insurance rates vary from driver to driver based on a variety of factors, including age, ZIP code, marital status, driving history, credit history, choice of vehicle, and more.[2]
Best car insurance in Florida FAQs
The following information can help you learn more about Florida’s best car insurance companies and how to compare quotes.
How much is car insurance in Florida?
On average, Florida drivers pay $165 per month for liability insurance and $257 for full-coverage insurance. How much you pay for auto insurance will depend on how much coverage you buy, your driving record, age, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Florida?
State Farm, Auto-Owners, and GEICO are a few of the best car insurance companies in Florida based on a combination of prices, discounts, coverages available, and customer service ratings.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Florida?
The state of Florida requires drivers to purchase minimum coverage of at least $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability insurance. Failing to maintain car insurance throughout the duration of your registration period can lead to a suspension of your registration and license for up to three years.[3]
