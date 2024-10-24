Best Car Insurance in Florida (2024)

State Farm, GEICO, and Auto-Owners offer some of the best car insurance coverage in Florida.

Updated October 24, 2024

The best car insurance company for you depends on a variety of factors, including your age, the vehicle you drive, and your basic needs as a driver. These variables can make finding great car insurance challenging.

You should always compare quotes and coverage options from multiple insurers to find the best policy for your specific needs. Insurify analyzed 50 car insurance companies to highlight some of the best car insurance options in Florida to help you start your search.

Here’s what you need to know.

Best car insurance companies in Florida

Several quality car insurance companies operate in Florida. Below, you can learn more about five of the best insurance companies in the state, based on price, discounts, customer ratings, coverage options, and more.

State Farm: Best overall

User Reviews
3.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.3/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo

State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the country by market share.[1] Despite its massive footprint, State Farm maintains a high customer service standard, earning the second-highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida.

State Farm’s combination of high customer satisfaction, competitive rates, and extensive discounts makes it a great choice for a wide range of Florida drivers.

Pros

  • Lowest average rates in Florida

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Popular telematics program

Cons

  • AM Best financial rating recently downgraded

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Fewer available discounts than some competitors

Robert - October 23, 2024
Verified

Very Nice People, But Considering a Change Due to Price

The rates they offered were better than my previous company. However, some coverages were different, which made the rates lower.
Stephanie - October 23, 2024
Verified

Would Not Recommend

It's not good. It's laughable that my rate is higher now than when I started in December 2023, despite not having any accidents or tickets since I began driving 10 years ago. When it came to processing claims on the other policy holder, he was told he had to do it himself.
David - October 23, 2024
Verified

They Promise to Help but Don't Call Back

They don't return your calls and they will increase your bill if your credit score drops at all.

GEICO: Best for young drivers

User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$55/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$121/mo

Young drivers tend to pay the highest car insurance rates, which is why Florida teens might want to consider GEICO. From good student discounts to a popular telematics program, teens who get good grades and drive safely can save on their auto insurance policies.

Unfortunately, GEICO doesn’t have every coverage option you might be looking for. Young drivers looking for rideshare insurance or gap insurance will have to look elsewhere.

Pros

  • Several teen-friendly discounts

  • Affordable rates

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Rideshare insurance not offered

  • Limited agent network

Vicki - October 23, 2024
Verified

Getting too expensive for infrequent drivers

Their rates are becoming a bit too high for those who don't drive often.
Jason - October 23, 2024
Verified

Geico - Questionable Quote and Policy Approach

The quote and policy handling seem dishonest. The app requirements fail due to a faulty app and constant login issues, leading to price increases. The quote process feels manipulative, enticing you in, then significantly raising rates when their own technology fails to work.
Gloria - October 23, 2024
Verified

Thumbs Down to Geico

Before, I would have recommended Geico. Now, I suggest choosing a different insurance company. With Geico, your payments increase even if you haven't had an accident or received any traffic tickets.

Allstate: Best for full coverage

User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$137/mo

Full-coverage car insurance covers both your vehicle repairs and medical expenses after an at-fault accident. While you may have to pay a bit more for a full-coverage policy with Allstate, the company’s range of coverage options make it a popular choice. From rideshare insurance to roadside assistance to uninsured motorist coverage, Allstate specializes in robust coverage.

Pros

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)

  • Popular telematics program

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

Cons

  • Other options may be cheaper

  • Limited local agents

  • Mixed reviews on Trustpilot

Julia - October 23, 2024
Verified

Hated to Leave Allstate

I saved over $300 by switching, based on a comparison quote. I reviewed with the agent's office where I could save, but they did not come close.
Waseem - October 23, 2024
Verified

Costly Auto Insurance

Allstate Insurance is quite expensive when it comes to auto premiums. Allstate continuously increases premiums each term (every six months), attributing it to the government. Despite safe driving and zero claims, as the car value depreciates, the auto premiums still rise.
Larry - October 23, 2024
Verified

Poor

They keep raising the premium.

Progressive: Best for discounts

JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$79/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$138/mo

Progressive is one of the best car insurance companies in the Sunshine State thanks to a wide range of driver-friendly discounts, including home and auto bundling, teen driver, safe driver, and multi-car discounts. The combination of bundling discounts, student discounts, and multi-car discounts makes it a particularly good choice for families.

Pros

  • Wide selection of available coverages

  • Accident forgiveness available

  • Popular telematics program

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Higher rates than some competitors

  • Below-average claims satisfaction from J.D. Power

Sharda - October 23, 2024
Verified

Requested Phone Recording for Claim, But It Was Never Found

The experience was negative. They accused us of lying and were dishonest with us.
Kimberly - October 23, 2024
Verified

Prices

The prices are too high.
James - October 23, 2024
Verified

Feeling Overcharged

We feel that Progressive has been overcharging us for years, despite our squeaky clean driving record. Our monthly payment is $255.

Auto-Owners: Best for customer service

User Reviews
3.7
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.5/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$35/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$76/mo

When it comes to customer satisfaction, Auto-Owners takes the top spot in J.D. Power’s rankings for Florida. Auto-Owners also has a below-average number of customer complaints on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners index.

Customers looking for a seamless digital option should note that the Auto-Owners mobile app has poor reviews. Customers complain about clunky payment processing and issues logging in.

Pros

  • Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Below-average volume of customer complaints

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Mixed reviews for mobile app

  • Other options may be cheaper 

  • Must call agent to file claim

Linda - October 22, 2024
Verified

Fair

Too expensive.
Richard - October 21, 2024
Verified

Answer to Insurance Query

My experience with Auto-Owners has been good. My experience with the agent, Powers Agency, has been more than excellent.
Jeanette - October 16, 2024
Verified

Shop Around

My independent agent went missing in action and this company has continued to raise the prices. I literally drive less than 1,800 miles a year.

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Florida to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in Florida

Finding the best car insurance can be difficult. The following tips can help you choose a car insurance policy in Florida that meets your needs and budget.

    Understand how much coverage you need

    Not all drivers need robust full-coverage car insurance. For instance, if you’re driving an inexpensive used car, you might not plan on repairing your car after a car accident. If so, you may want to skip collision coverage and comprehensive coverage and stick to liability insurance. Consider your vehicle value, driving habits, and driving record when determining how much coverage you need.

    Read online reviews and ratings

    Sites like Trustpilot, Better Business Bureau, and Reddit feature honest customer reviews. As always, take reviews with a grain of salt. If you’re looking for more professional insights, look at ratings on J.D. Power’s latest customer satisfaction surveys or financial strength ratings on AM Best.

    Explore available discounts

    Most car insurance companies offer plenty of discounts, though some are more generous than others. Consider your unique driver profile when looking into discounts. For instance, teen drivers might benefit from choosing a car insurance company that offers a good student or student away at school discount.

    Keep an eye on your credit score

    Drivers with good credit pay the cheapest rates for car insurance. Different companies weigh credit history differently, so drivers with a mixed credit history may need to look a bit harder for the best deal on car insurance premiums.

    Decide if you want to enroll in telematics

    Enrolling in a telematics program can help you save, particularly if you’re a safe driver or a low-mileage driver. With more and more insurers offering telematics, comparing the programs’ discount percentages, privacy standards, and customer reviews can help you choose the best telematics program for you.

    Compare quotes from multiple insurers

    Rates can vary significantly between different companies. Online quote comparison tools make it easier than ever to compare online quotes from at least five car insurance companies side by side. This comparison makes it easy to find the cheapest car insurance in your area.

Average cost of car insurance in Florida

Florida drivers pay an average of $165 per month for liability car insurance and $257 for full coverage. This is higher than the national average rate for car insurance. Florida has recently become one of the most expensive states for car insurance, with the state’s severe weather leading to more regular vehicle damage.

Car insurance rates vary from driver to driver based on a variety of factors, including age, ZIP code, marital status, driving history, credit history, choice of vehicle, and more.[2]

Best car insurance in Florida FAQs

The following information can help you learn more about Florida’s best car insurance companies and how to compare quotes.

  • How much is car insurance in Florida?

    On average, Florida drivers pay $165 per month for liability insurance and $257 for full-coverage insurance. How much you pay for auto insurance will depend on how much coverage you buy, your driving record, age, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Florida?

    State Farm, Auto-Owners, and GEICO are a few of the best car insurance companies in Florida based on a combination of prices, discounts, coverages available, and customer service ratings.

  • What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Florida?

    The state of Florida requires drivers to purchase minimum coverage of at least $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability insurance. Failing to maintain car insurance throughout the duration of your registration period can lead to a suspension of your registration and license for up to three years.[3]

