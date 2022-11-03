4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 3, 2022
Car Insurance in Lakeland, FL
Residents of Lakeland and other Florida cities need to have car insurance to stay protected while driving. The average cost of Florida car insurance is $331 per month, and while that is higher than the national average, affordable car insurance in Florida is possible if you know where to look. Compare free quotes with Insurify and find the cheapest car insurance today.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lakeland is $248 per month, or $2976 annually.
Car insurance in Lakeland is $1 more than the average cost of car insurance in Florida.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Lakeland on average is AssuranceAmericaEconomy, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lakeland, FL
Because every insurance company weighs information such as your age and driving record differently, some car insurance providers are able to offer cheaper insurance than others. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies in Lakeland on average, but you should always shop around and compare car insurance quotes to make sure you find the best rate possible.
|Insurance Provider in Lakeland
|AssuranceAmerica
|$133 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$191 /mo
|Safeco
|$216 /mo
|Travelers
|$216 /mo
|Bristol West
|$218 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Lakeland, FL
While finding cheap insurance is great, finding a quality insurance company is equally important. We analyzed factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score. Below are the best Florida auto insurance companies by our ranking system.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Safeco
|86
|$216 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$273 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$216 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Florida Cities
|Jacksonville
|$210/mo
|Miami
|$455/mo
|Tampa
|$482/mo
|Orlando
|$234/mo
|Lakeland
|$228/mo
|Florida
|$322/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Lakeland Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers, who are historically more likely to get into car accidents, will pay the most for auto insurance coverage while drivers in their 50s and 60s see the lowest monthly costs in Florida. The following is what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Florida based on your age. Keep in mind that this is statewide data and rates may vary in Lakeland.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$507
|20s
|$317
|30s
|$257
|40s
|$233
|50s
|$205
|60s
|$198
|70s
|$214
|80+
|$238
Lakeland Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your insurance premiums are largely affected by your driving history. A driver with a DUI, an accident, or even a lesser traffic infraction such as a speeding ticket on their record will usually pay more than a driver with a clean record. Here’s what drivers with these infractions pay on average for car insurance when compared to drivers with a clean driving record in Lakeland.
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$237
|Speeding Ticket
|$269
|At-Fault Accident
|$328
|DUI
|$469
Lakeland Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit history can also impact your car insurance costs. Lakeland drivers with excellent and good credit scores have the cheapest average monthly car insurance costs, while those with poor credit scores can expect to pay more. Here’s what you can expect to pay per month, on average, in Lakeland, Florida.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$214
|Good
|$228
|Average
|$266
|Bad
|$331
Lakeland DMV Information
Just under 108,000 people call Lakeland, Florida home, and they’re all served by one single DMV office. The Lakeland Motor Vehicle and Driver’s License Services office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is located at:
916 N Massachusetts Ave
Lakeland, FL 33801
Public Transportation in Lakeland
For residents of Lakeland who don’t want to drive, there are a few public transit options in the area. Public transit in Polk County is provided by the Lakeland Area Mass Transit District, operating within Citrus Connection. Service is provided six days a week, and provides routes all around Polk County.
For people who want a bit more privacy on their commute than a bus can offer, Uber, Lyft, and Taxi services are all available in Lakeland.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Lakeland
For more detailed Florida city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Lakeland, FL Car Insurance
The average cost of Lakeland auto insurance is $246 per month, but no two drivers are the same and rates will vary depending on your driving record, your age, your credit score, and more. To find the cheapest car insurance for you, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare quotes. The best insurance company might be one you’ve never even heard of!
Car insurance costs in Lakeland, Florida are significantly higher than the national average and factors in your driving record such as a DUI or speeding ticket can drive up your premiums further. Your costs will also vary based on the type of car insurance policy you buy. For example, a full-coverage policy will be more expensive than a liability only policy.
Insurify Insights
How Lakeland Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lakeland, Florida below:
Toyota Corolla
Most Popular Car in Lakeland
#114
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#67
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#93
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#84
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lakeland drivers rank 60 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #60
- Percent of drivers in Lakeland with an accident: 9.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lakeland drivers rank 93 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #93
- Percent of drivers in Lakeland with a DUI: 0.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Lakeland drivers rank 36 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #36
- Percent of drivers in Lakeland with a reckless driving offense: 2.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Lakeland drivers rank 33 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Lakeland with a reckless driving violation: 2.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Lakeland drivers rank 114 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #114
- Percent of drivers in Lakeland with a speeding ticket: 6.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lakeland drivers rank 157 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #157
- Percent of drivers in Lakeland with clean record: 78.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lakeland drivers rank 135 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #135
- Percent of drivers in Lakeland with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.63%
