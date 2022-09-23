>Car Insurance>Florida

Car Insurance Requirements in Florida (2023)

Florida, a no-fault state, requires drivers to carry a minimum of $10,000 in personal injury protection and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage.

Secure, Free, Easy-to-use
4.8/5
Cassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets
Updated September 18, 2023
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsContent Writer

  • 9 years writing data-driven, SEO content

  • Lifestyle contributor to 30+ local news sites

Cassie Sheets has a background in home and garden and real estate content. At Insurify, she translates industry jargon into insights that empower insurance buyers.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Why you can trust Insurify
Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

+ MORE

Car insurance requirements vary widely by state. Florida requires drivers to purchase two primary coverages, but the state’s no-fault insurance system can get complicated. Understanding the specific mandates in Florida will help you comply with the law and avoid facing harsh penalties for driving without sufficient auto coverage.

In addition to the mandatory minimum insurance, drivers often purchase additional policies to extend coverage. The average monthly rate for car insurance in Florida is $201, which is 45% higher than the national average of $139.

Here’s what you need to know to hit the road with confidence in the Sunshine State.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Florida

Insurify partners with more than 70 insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Florida car insurance requirements

Florida has a 10/10 minimum requirement, meaning drivers must carry $10,000 in two specific types of motor vehicle coverage. Knowing what the required car insurance pays for can help you decide if you want to add additional coverage to your policy.

Personal injury protection

The state of Florida requires drivers to carry $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) for all registered cars. PIP coverage protects you and your passengers if you’re injured in a car accident, regardless of who’s at fault. The minimum required PIP insurance covers 80% of your necessary medical expenses, lost wages, and other injury-related costs up to $10,000.[1]

PIP provides financial support as quickly as possible if you sustain injuries in a car accident. Florida is a no-fault state, so drivers need to file medical and economic loss claims with their own insurance companies after a crash, regardless of fault.[2] Unlike most states, Florida doesn’t require bodily injury liability insurance because PIP covers medical bills.

Property damage liability

Florida drivers also need to carry $10,000 in property damage liability coverage. This insurance covers accident-related damage you cause to another person’s vehicle or property. However, property damage liability doesn’t cover damage to your own vehicle.

Collision insurance is typically included in full-coverage policies and pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a car accident, regardless of fault. If you’re concerned about unexpected out-of-pocket expenses, consider purchasing collision coverage to extend coverage to your own vehicle.[3]

Florida CARCO inspection laws

Auto inspection company CARCO provides pre-insurance vehicle inspections to help insurers accurately evaluate risk and prevent fraudulent claims. Florida is one of a handful of states — in addition to New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Rhode Island — that require a CARCO inspection to buy auto insurance.

The CARCO inspections are generally brief, but it’s a good idea to schedule your appointment in advance. You only need to bring your vehicle registration, but any documents listing your insurance company information are helpful. The inspector will note your car’s mileage, physical condition, and accessories and compile the findings for you and your insurer.[4]

Do you need more than state-minimum coverage in Florida?

Liability-only insurance reduces your out-of-pocket costs after an accident, but you may decide you want more coverage. If you stick to Florida’s 10/10 minimum, your insurer will cover up to $10,000 of personal injury-related expenses and $10,000 in property damage for the other driver.

The average monthly cost of liability coverage in Florida is $163 — 32% cheaper than full-coverage insurance in the state. Full-coverage policies usually include collision insurance, which pays for repairs for your vehicle after an accident, and comprehensive coverage, which applies to non-accident related damages from vandalism, severe weather, and more.

If you have a limited budget, liability-only coverage could be the best option for you — especially if you drive infrequently or have an inexpensive vehicle. However, if you lease or finance your car, lenders typically require you to purchase full-coverage insurance. Drivers with expensive or new vehicles can benefit from purchasing a more robust policy.

Good to Know

Insurance professionals recommend purchasing additional coverage because the cost of a severe car accident can quickly surpass the required liability insurance. For example, the average economic cost of a disabling car accident is $155,000, according to National Safety Council data.5 Purchasing coverage beyond the minimum offers more financial protection.

Shop for Car Insurance in Florida

Insurify partners with more than 70 insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

The cost of liability-only car insurance in Florida

The average liability-only policy in Florida costs $163 monthly, but some insurers offer more affordable rates. Liability insurance options vary by state, but the coverage required in Florida helps pay for your medical costs and lost wages after an accident and damage to the other driver’s vehicle or property through PIP and property damage liability coverage.

Liability-only insurance doesn’t cover damage to your vehicle from an auto accident or severe weather. You also won’t have coverage if you hit a deer or puncture your tire driving over a pothole, for example. In those scenarios, you would need comprehensive or collision insurance. Because liability coverage is more limited, it’s also more affordable.

You can find the average cost of liability insurance from auto insurers in Florida below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm71
GEICO73
Hugo77
Allstate123
Mile Auto127
Safeco143
Travelers147
Mercury163
Direct Auto165
Liberty Mutual166
Midvale Home & Auto184
Progressive190
Foremost209
Infinity212
GAINSCO214
Dairyland215
AssuranceAmerica227
Bristol West279
National General309
The General319
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

The cost of full-coverage car insurance in Florida 

Full-coverage insurance is more expensive, but it’s worth the higher monthly payment if you want to avoid considerable unexpected expenses. These policies typically include liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage. The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance in Florida is $239, but drivers can find better deals if they shop around.

Here are the average rates for full-coverage insurance from different companies in Florida.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm80
GEICO82
Hugo85
Allstate139
Travelers169
Mile Auto175
Mercury183
Safeco196
GAINSCO219
Direct Auto224
Liberty Mutual242
Midvale Home & Auto257
Progressive260
Infinity276
AssuranceAmerica303
Foremost311
National General312
Dairyland382
Bristol West394
The General437
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Full-Coverage Car Insurance in Florida

Insurify partners with more than 70 insurers for real-time quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Penalties for driving without proof of insurance in Florida 

Penalties for driving without insurance in Florida are severe. Drivers can face the following consequences if they allow insurance to lapse:

  • Driver’s license suspension: This can last for up to three years.

  • License plate and registration suspension: This can last for up to three years.

  • License reinstatement fee: You could face a fee of up to $500 to restore driving privileges.

You need to maintain continuous coverage for all vehicles with four or more wheels in Florida. Even if you no longer drive the car, or it’s nonfunctional, you still need to carry the state minimum insurance. Florida also doesn’t offer provisions for temporary or hardship licenses if your license suspension was insurance-related.

Optional car insurance coverages to consider

In addition to the required PIP and property damage liability insurance, you can purchase additional car insurance. Common optional coverages include:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

This helps pay for your repairs if your vehicle sustains damage in a collision with another car or object. Collision coverage also covers the actual cash value of your vehicle, which is the value of your car factoring in depreciation.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

If a non-collision event causes damage to your vehicle, comprehensive coverage kicks in to help pay for car repair or replacement costs. This applies to damage from severe weather, natural disasters, theft, vandalism, and more.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

If you’re in an accident with an uninsured driver, this coverage pays for your costs. In Florida, your PIP insurance covers injury-related expenses for you and your passengers, but you could face a hefty repair bill if the other driver doesn’t have property damage liability coverage. You can also purchase underinsured motorist coverage, which protects you if a driver doesn’t have enough insurance to cover your damages after an accident.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Gap coverage

Also called guaranteed asset protection, gap insurance covers the difference between what you owe on your car and your vehicle’s actual cash value if you total your vehicle or someone steals it. Gap coverage helps you pay off your auto loan, so you’re not stuck with payments for a car you can’t drive.

Florida car insurance requirements FAQs

Florida has severe penalties for driving while uninsured or underinsured, so it’s important to understand the state’s car insurance requirements. Here’s what you need to know to make sure you have the right amount of coverage.

  • Is car insurance required in Florida?

    Yes. Florida drivers must carry a minimum of $10,000 in PIP and $10,000 in property damage liability coverages. Under state law, drivers must surrender their license plates to cancel car insurance policies. Otherwise, drivers need to carry continuous coverage, even for vehicles they don’t drive.

    Drivers without the mandatory minimum auto insurance face severe penalties under Florida law, including three years of license suspension and a reinstatement fee of up to $500.

  • Do you need car insurance to register a car in Florida?

    Yes. Florida drivers must show proof of insurance to register a car. If you want to drive any vehicle with four or more wheels in the state, you first need to secure the mandatory minimum in personal injury protection and property damage liability coverage from a company licensed to sell insurance in Florida.

  • Does insurance follow the car or the driver in Florida?

    In Florida, insurance coverage follows the car. Whether your babysitter uses your car for after-school pickups or a friend borrows it for a weekend getaway, for example, your insurance will typically cover your vehicle if someone else is driving it. In most states, including Florida, when you lend your car to someone, you also lend them your insurance coverage.

    If the driver who borrows your car has an accident, your PIP and property damage liability coverage follows the vehicle. Even if you’re not driving, your insurance can help pay for medical costs, lost wages, and damage to the other driver’s car or surrounding property.

  • What’s the new law for auto insurance in Florida?

    Florida car insurance laws underwent a major change in 2023 with the enactment of House Bill (HB) 837. The sweeping tort reform aims to protect insurance companies from fraud and frivolous lawsuits.

    However, policyholders may have less power to sue insurers for underpaid or denied claims because HB 837 ended one-way attorney fees. Previously, plaintiffs could receive reimbursements for attorney fees if they won any amount of recovery, but they’re now responsible for their own legal costs.

  • Is Florida a no-fault state?

    Yes. Florida is a no-fault state for car insurance. In no-fault states, drivers file claims with their own insurance companies if they get into an accident, regardless of who’s at fault. In at-fault states, drivers responsible for accidents must file a claim with their insurers to cover the cost of car repairs and medical bills for the other party involved.

Related articles

More cities in Florida

More states

Sources

  1. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements." Accessed August 3, 2023
  2. NOLO. "Florida No-Fault Car Insurance." Accessed August 3, 2023
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed August 3, 2023
  4. CARCO. "Pre-Insurance Inspection FAQs." Accessed August 3, 2023
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsContent Writer

Cassie Sheets has more than nine years of experience creating compelling content for clients, brands, and local news sites. She started her career at Movoto Real Estate, where she transformed dry data into interesting insights for potential homebuyers. She’s since covered a wide range of topics, from pop culture news to home and garden trends.

Before joining Insurify, Cassie wrote engaging landing pages and blog posts for medical practices at MyAdvice. Now, she uses her knack for diving into the latest data and pulling out key details to empower insurance buyers.

Cassie holds a BFA in Creative Writing from Columbia College Chicago. In her free time, you can find her exploring the city with her dog, trying not to fall over in yoga classes, and petting cats at the shelter.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Cost of BMW Car Insurance (2023)

Cost of BMW Car Insurance (2023)

Compare the cost of insuring your BMW vehicle, with rates starting at $104 per month.

17 min. read|September 28, 2023
Car Insurance Rates by State (2023)

Car Insurance Rates by State (2023)

Where you live can affect your car insurance rates. Learn more in our guide to the states with the cheapest car insurance.

11 min. read|September 28, 2023
Cost of Honda Car Insurance (2023)

Cost of Honda Car Insurance (2023)

Compare the cost of insuring different Honda vehicles, with rates starting at $71 per month.

17 min. read|September 27, 2023
12-Month Car Insurance: How It Works and Where to Find It

12-Month Car Insurance: How It Works and Where to Find It

Several insurers offer 12-month car insurance policies. Learn how this type of coverage works and if it’s right for you.

6 min. read|September 27, 2023
Alinsco Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Alinsco Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Alinsco car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Alinsco’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|September 26, 2023
Excepsure Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Excepsure Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Excepsure car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See coverage options, discounts, and more.

5 min. read|September 26, 2023