Florida car insurance requirements

Florida has a 10/10 minimum requirement, meaning drivers must carry $10,000 in two specific types of motor vehicle coverage. Knowing what the required car insurance pays for can help you decide if you want to add additional coverage to your policy.

Personal injury protection

The state of Florida requires drivers to carry $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) for all registered cars. PIP coverage protects you and your passengers if you’re injured in a car accident, regardless of who’s at fault. The minimum required PIP insurance covers 80% of your necessary medical expenses, lost wages, and other injury-related costs up to $10,000.[1]

PIP provides financial support as quickly as possible if you sustain injuries in a car accident. Florida is a no-fault state, so drivers need to file medical and economic loss claims with their own insurance companies after a crash, regardless of fault.[2] Unlike most states, Florida doesn’t require bodily injury liability insurance because PIP covers medical bills.

Property damage liability

Florida drivers also need to carry $10,000 in property damage liability coverage. This insurance covers accident-related damage you cause to another person’s vehicle or property. However, property damage liability doesn’t cover damage to your own vehicle.

Collision insurance is typically included in full-coverage policies and pays to repair or replace your vehicle after a car accident, regardless of fault. If you’re concerned about unexpected out-of-pocket expenses, consider purchasing collision coverage to extend coverage to your own vehicle.[3]