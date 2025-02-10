What does PIP cover?

Personal injury protection covers both you and your passengers after a crash. The coverage includes both medical and non-medical expenses. Although the exact details of your coverage vary depending on your insurance company, PIP insurance usually includes:

Medical expenses If you receive medical bills after the car accident, your PIP coverage pays some of the costs.

Rehabilitation costs Depending on your injury, you might need ongoing rehabilitation to fully recover. Your PIP insurance may help you pay for accident-related rehab expenses.

Lost wages If you can’t work due to the crash, your PIP insurance policy might compensate you for lost wages. This often provides a critical lifeline to pay your bills after a motor vehicle accident.

Essential services If you can’t perform essential duties you usually handle because of your accident-related injury, your PIP coverage may help you pay for these services. Services include child or pet care and housekeeping.

Funeral expenses If you or someone in your vehicle passes away due to a motor vehicle accident, PIP coverage helps pay for the funeral services.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to pay your deductible before your PIP coverage kicks in. For example, if you have a $250 deductible, you’ll need to cover $250 in medical bills. After that, your policy picks up the rest of the tab, up to the PIP limits of your insurance policy.

If you plan to lean on your Florida PIP insurance, you’ll need to seek necessary medical treatment within 14 days of the car accident. If you seek initial care for accident-related coverage after this 14-day mark, your PIP policy might not cover your subsequent medical treatment.[3]

What PIP excludes

While Florida PIP insurance policies cover medical costs from a car accident injury, they don’t cover every accident-related expense.

A PIP insurance policy won’t include the following coverages:

Bodily injury liability coverage

Property damage liability coverage

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Uninsured motorist coverage

After a car accident, your PIP coverage won’t help you pay for repairs to your vehicle or another driver’s vehicle.

If you want to better protect your wallet, consider purchasing bodily injury liability insurance in addition to PIP coverage. Also, consider getting a full-coverage policy, which includes comprehensive insurance and collision coverage.