What to Know About Personal Injury Protection Coverage in Florida

Florida insurers must include personal injury protection in all auto policies, which is part of the state’s minimum coverage requirements.

Updated | Reading time: 4 minutes

Florida requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of personal injury protection (PIP). Within the Sunshine State’s no-fault insurance system, PIP coverage pays for your and your passengers’ injuries after a car accident, regardless of who caused it.[1]

In addition to paying for your medical costs after an accident-related injury, PIP coverage can help cover lost wages. It can also pay for services you can no longer perform due to the injury, like child care or cleaning. In some cases, PIP coverage also kicks in for funeral costs.[2]

Here’s what you should know about Florida car insurance requirements for PIP coverage, including how it works and how to file a claim.

How PIP coverage works in Florida

Florida drivers must have a PIP insurance policy that covers 80% of their necessary medical expenses, lost wages, and injury-related costs up to $10,000. Unlike drivers in some other states, Florida drivers can’t opt out of this mandatory coverage.

Additionally, Florida requires drivers to have at least $10,000 in property damage liability coverage. If you get in a car accident, your PIP coverage will kick in regardless of whether you caused the accident.

What does PIP cover?

Personal injury protection covers both you and your passengers after a crash. The coverage includes both medical and non-medical expenses. Although the exact details of your coverage vary depending on your insurance company, PIP insurance usually includes:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical expenses

    If you receive medical bills after the car accident, your PIP coverage pays some of the costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/c09380c3c0/car-dashboard-96x96-orange_045-airbag.svg

    Rehabilitation costs

    Depending on your injury, you might need ongoing rehabilitation to fully recover. Your PIP insurance may help you pay for accident-related rehab expenses.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/b85ef2d0e5/banking-96x96-blue_015-dollar.svg

    Lost wages

    If you can’t work due to the crash, your PIP insurance policy might compensate you for lost wages. This often provides a critical lifeline to pay your bills after a motor vehicle accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/df30ef509c/dog.svg

    Essential services

    If you can’t perform essential duties you usually handle because of your accident-related injury, your PIP coverage may help you pay for these services. Services include child or pet care and housekeeping.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/daf1d4ce23/money-96x96-orange_012-send-money.svg

    Funeral expenses

    If you or someone in your vehicle passes away due to a motor vehicle accident, PIP coverage helps pay for the funeral services.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to pay your deductible before your PIP coverage kicks in. For example, if you have a $250 deductible, you’ll need to cover $250 in medical bills. After that, your policy picks up the rest of the tab, up to the PIP limits of your insurance policy.

If you plan to lean on your Florida PIP insurance, you’ll need to seek necessary medical treatment within 14 days of the car accident. If you seek initial care for accident-related coverage after this 14-day mark, your PIP policy might not cover your subsequent medical treatment.[3]

What PIP excludes

While Florida PIP insurance policies cover medical costs from a car accident injury, they don’t cover every accident-related expense.

A PIP insurance policy won’t include the following coverages:

  • Bodily injury liability coverage

  • Property damage liability coverage

  • Collision coverage

  • Comprehensive coverage

  • Uninsured motorist coverage

After a car accident, your PIP coverage won’t help you pay for repairs to your vehicle or another driver’s vehicle.

If you want to better protect your wallet, consider purchasing bodily injury liability insurance in addition to PIP coverage. Also, consider getting a full-coverage policy, which includes comprehensive insurance and collision coverage.

Medical payments vs. PIP coverage

Although not required, medical payments coverage, sometimes called MedPay, is another option for Florida drivers.[4]

Similar to personal injury protection coverage, MedPay covers reasonable medical treatment after a crash-related injury, regardless of fault. In contrast to PIP coverage, MedPay pays for only medical expenses and funeral services. MedPay coverage won’t pay for essential services or lost wages.

For drivers seeking more protection from medical costs after an accident, MedPay coverage might be worth it. Since it isn’t required, many drivers choose not to purchase this optional coverage.

Filing a PIP claim in Florida

If you need to file a PIP insurance claim, follow these steps:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/88cafa9580/law-and-justice-96x96-yellow_027-dossier.svg

    1. Gather your information

    Prepare to share details with the claim representative, like your policy number and what happened.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/7955361cf0/customer-support-1.svg

    2. Contact your insurer

    Depending on the insurance company, you might start the claims process online, over the phone, or through a mobile app.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/42122774e9/contact-us-96x96-orange_039-click.svg

    3. File the claim

    Provide details about the accident, like where it was, the involved parties, and the resulting injuries.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/0f334ec089/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_045-document.svg

    4. Provide documentation

    Many insurance companies require follow-up documentation related to your claim. For example, you might need to send medical bills. When filing for lost wages, you might need to provide proof of missed work.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/d46e082159/banking-96x96-yellow_026-bank-check.svg

    5. Receive payment

    Insurance companies pay claims at varying speeds. Follow up regularly to get an estimated payment date.

Throughout the process, speed up your insurer’s work by promptly providing any information the insurance company requests. Typically, you must start a PIP insurance claim within 14 days of the car accident for the insurance company to accept the claim.

Florida PIP FAQs

Many drivers have questions about PIP coverage in Florida. Check out answers to some of the most common questions below.

  • What is personal injury protection in Florida?

    Personal injury protection coverage in Florida protects drivers and passengers after an accident by helping pay for motor vehicle accident-related injuries, lost wages, essential services, and funeral costs.

  • What are the limits on a personal injury policy in Florida?

    Florida drivers must purchase a minimum of $10,000 in PIP coverage to drive legally. But it may be possible to increase this coverage amount.

  • Is PIP worth it in Florida?

    Yes, it’s worth it to have PIP coverage in Florida. The state requires all drivers to have PIP insurance to drive legally. Without this coverage, the state can suspend your driver’s license and registration. Personal injury protection is also beneficial because it can help pay for your injuries after a car accident.

  • Is Florida a mandatory PIP state?

    Yes. As a no-fault state, Florida’s law requires drivers to have PIP coverage. Although you must have a PIP limit of at least $10,000, it’s a good idea for some drivers to buy more coverage. Florida also requires at least $10,000 in property damage liability coverage.

  • Do you need PIP if you have health insurance?

    It depends on your state. Florida requires drivers to have PIP coverage regardless of their health insurance coverage status. Without PIP insurance, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) won’t allow you to register a vehicle or get a license plate.

Sources

  1. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  2. III. "Auto Insurance Basics."
  3. Florida Legislature. "Section 627.736, Florida Statutes."
  4. MyFlorida CFO. "Personal Automobile Insurance Overview."
