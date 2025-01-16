About Lequita's expertise
Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money.
Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba).
She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here