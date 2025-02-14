Best Car Insurance in Rhode Island (2025)

Lequita Westbrooks is a Senior Editor at Insurify. With extensive experience in writing and editing across industries like insurance, personal finance, higher education, and more, she’s passionate about helping readers understand complex topics so they can make informed financial decisions and save money. Outside of work, Lequita enjoys reading and spending time with her family (and two pups: Bella and Simba). She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of South Florida.
Shopping for Rhode Island car insurance isn’t just another task — it’s a personal decision. Each driver juggles different priorities, from cost and auto coverage to customer service. To help you find your perfect match, we analyzed 50 companies to identify the best car insurance in Rhode Island.
Best car insurance companies in Rhode Island
Rhode Island drivers need car insurance that handles everything the state throws at them, from Providence’s rush-hour commutes to Newport’s seasonal traffic surges. Whether you’re looking for cheaper car insurance, upgraded add-ons, discounts, or perks, the five insurers below stand out for Rhode Island drivers.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$150/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$276/mo
4.1
Best choiceBased on 129 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about Amica
Customers appreciate the excellent customer service and claims processing but are frustrated by the frequent and significant premium increases.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
24/7 claims service
Bundling discounts
High customer satisfaction
Reviews (77)
Jim
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
It's Insurance and They're Proud of It
The claims process is easy and they respond to requests for information in a timely manner. I've been with them for over 30 years and would have expected reduced rates by now, but no such luck. I'm considering looking into USAA since I'm a veteran.
Ed
December 23, 2024
Verified Review
Rates
Watch out for dramatic increases in policy rates.
Natalie
December 16, 2024
Verified Review
This is a great company, but every six months, even with no claims or tickets, the rates increase by $25 or more. However, they do take care of everything if an accident happens.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
862
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.61
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Amica nabbed the No. 1 spot for best Rhode Island auto insurance company by consistently outperforming the competition. The insurer topped J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study of New England insurers and gets fewer complaints than average with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Drivers can opt for minimum coverage or upgrade for perks like rental reimbursement and full glass repair.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
$162/mo
Full Coverage
$223/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,673 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,873)
Tammy
February 16, 2025
Verified Review
Good Company, but Very Expensive
I have been a customer for over 15 years. During this time, I had one windshield glass replacement claim and no traffic violations. Despite this, I found the company to be very expensive. I was able to save $45.00 per month with a new carrier!
Larry
February 16, 2025
Verified Review
Insurance Rising. Why?
It has been good, but the price keeps going up.
Susan
February 16, 2025
Verified Review
Hello, where are the live employees?
Everything is great until you need something changed or need to speak with a live person.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
827
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO is a go-to choice for Rhode Island drivers looking for discounts on their monthly rates. While most insurers offer savings, GEICO has 23 different ways to get cheap car insurance — from safe driver rewards to military discounts and organization memberships. You’ll also get the option of minimum coverage or add-ons like accident forgiveness and rental reimbursement.
Pros
Robust mobile and online tools
Many discounts, including bundling and military
A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best
Cons
Fewer local agents
No gap insurance
Some policyholders report trouble with claims payouts
HiRoad: Best for safe drivers
HiRoad rewards good driving habits with cheap auto insurance that’s up to 50% off every month. You download an app that tracks behavior behind the wheel and calculates driving scores to determine your monthly rate. Minimum coverage options are available, but you can add roadside assistance and car rental coverage.
Pros
More control over car insurance rate
Save by bundling auto and renters insurance
A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
$82/mo
Full Coverage
$113/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,688 verified guest reviews and ratings
How drivers feel about USAA
Customers appreciate the insurer’s reliable customer service and claim handling but express concerns about high rates and frequent price increases. Some also find the insurer’s security protocols and communication methods frustrating.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (968)
Jimmy
February 13, 2025
Verified Review
The Best
I need to see a safe driving discount.
Anthony
February 10, 2025
Verified Review
I Like USAA
Very good.
Dianne
February 9, 2025
Verified Review
Poor
They are expensive, and when you need them, they don't help you.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
884
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA stands above other insurers for Rhode Island’s military community, with cheap car coverage designed for military life. The insurance company earned high marks in J.D. Power’s 2024 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
USAA understands the realities of PCS moves and deployment challenges that other companies might miss, offering several services to assist during the process.[1]
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
818
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
$162/mo
Full Coverage
$223/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,029)
William
February 15, 2025
Verified Review
I received way too many texts and emails, and there were too many changes to my policy. I asked for a 12-month policy but got a 6-month one, and it was too late to fix it.
Bruce
February 13, 2025
Verified Review
Done
They spend too much of my money on TV advertisements! That is part of the reason for their high rates of coverage.
Joseph
February 12, 2025
Verified Review
Progressive Can't Be Trusted
They provided me with a decent quote, but they increased my bill when they charged my card. I don't trust them!
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
818
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive is a great option for Rhode Islanders, including drivers with tickets, accidents, low credit, and teen drivers struggling to find cheap car coverage. It has accident forgiveness to help prevent claims from raising your monthly rate and teen driver discounts to keep premiums affordable. Claims are easy, too — you can file right from the app.
Pros
Offers minimum coverage and add-on options
Easy savings with bundling and auto-pay discounts
Top-tier online and mobile tools
Cons
Customer service gets mixed reviews
Some policyholders report price hikes at renewal
Teen driver discount kicks in after a year
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Rhode Island to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Rhode Island
Between navigating Providence’s narrow one-ways and dodging beach traffic in Bristol and Narragansett, Rhode Islanders need to balance the average rate with the right insurance coverage. Beyond the monthly rate, here’s what really matters when you’re shopping for car insurance in the Ocean State.
Know your auto coverage needs
First and foremost, your insurance policy must meet Rhode Island’s minimum coverage requirements.
This includes at least $25,000 per person (and $50,000 per accident) in bodily injury liability coverage and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage. Alternatively, you may choose a combined single limit of $75,000.[2]
But car insurance experts often recommend buying higher limits for greater protection, which means paying a higher monthly rate for auto coverage. Additionally, lenders typically require full-coverage car insurance if you’re financing your vehicle.
You should also think about factors such as your daily commute and whether you need extras like roadside assistance or rental coverage when your car is in the shop.
Consider local vs. digital support
How you prefer to handle insurance matters might be more important than a cheap car insurance rate. Your monthly rate is important, but if you value face-to-face meetings, look for a company with local insurance agents.
If you’d rather have the convenience of managing everything through an app or website, choose an auto insurance company with online tools and highly rated apps.
Check real customer experiences
The way a company treats its customers is more important than flashy ads or commercials for low monthly rates. Motor vehicle insurance is a competitive market — nearly half of policyholders looked for better options in 2024, according to J.D. Power.[1]
To find the best insurance company, look into customer reviews and ask around. Real feedback can often tell you more than any advertisement for cheap car insurance.
Consider payment options and discounts
Cheap car insurance isn’t one-size-fits-all. Some insurers have better deals for paying in full or a lower monthly rate for setting up automatic payments. Other companies will give you a discount for taking a defensive driving course or having a teen driver who gets good grades in school.
Ask specifically about discounts that fit your situation to help bring down your insurance rate.
Compare car insurance quotes
Never settle for the first car insurance offer you get. Rhode Island auto insurance rates can vary by hundreds of dollars for the exact same coverage. It’s worth your time to get quotes from at least three insurance companies when looking for a cheap auto policy.
Set a reminder to compare car insurance rates every six months — insurers adjust prices, and you might catch a better monthly rate.
Average cost of car insurance in Rhode Island
Rhode Island’s average rate is $115 per month, which is higher than the national average rate of $152.
While Rhode Island auto insurance costs stayed about the same from 2023 to 2024, where you live matters. In fact, monthly rates can change pretty significantly from one ZIP code to another. For example, Providence drivers pay higher car insurance rates than drivers in cities like Cranston and Warwick.
The state faces specific challenges that can limit your ability to cash in on cheap car insurance, like dense traffic, severe weather events, and high vehicle repair costs. Insurify research projects a 3% increase in the average rate for Rhode Island in 2025.
Best car insurance in Rhode Island FAQs
Here are quick answers to top questions about Rhode Island motor vehicle insurance.
How much is car insurance in Rhode Island?
Rhode Island drivers pay an average monthly rate of $115 for car insurance. The average monthly rate for a full-coverage policy is $143, and liability coverage costs $87 per month.
What are the best car insurance companies in Rhode Island?
No single insurance company has the “best” monthly rate. Amica leads for overall satisfaction in Rhode Island, while USAA stands out for tailoring auto coverage to military members. HiRoad can help safe drivers save money, and GEICO’s extensive car insurance discount list can open the door to a more affordable car insurance rate.
What is the required auto insurance coverage amount in Rhode Island?
Rhode Island’s state minimum coverage includes liability coverage of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident for bodily injury and $25,000 for property damage. You can also opt for a combined insurance policy limit of $75,000 that covers both bodily injury and property damage.
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that’s easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.
Amy has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.
