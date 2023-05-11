Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in Rhode Island (2023)

Best Rhode Island auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation

High-risk drivers typically face higher premiums than drivers with clean records. Different violations and risk factors will increase your premiums by different amounts. For example, your premiums will likely increase a lot more after a DUI than after a single speeding ticket.

Best car insurance for Rhode Island high-risk drivers with an at-fault accident

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record typically increases your insurance rates — especially if you filed an expensive claim. Your liability insurance protects you financially from the cost of injuries and property damage you cause in an accident. If you have collision insurance, your policy pays for the cost of damage to your vehicle.

The cost of auto insurance for someone with an at-fault accident varies widely depending on your insurance company. For example, USAA offers the cheapest average rate for Rhode Island drivers with an at-fault accident, at $159 per month for full coverage. A Liberty Mutual customer with an at-fault accident on their record could see an average rate of $492 per month.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality (IQ) Score USAA $159 4.5 State Farm $204 4.4 Safeco $279 3.8 GEICO $323 4.3 Nationwide $335 4.1 Travelers $436 4.3 Midvale Home & Auto $453 3.2 Allstate $480 4.1 Liberty Mutual $492 3.8 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Insurify Quality (IQ) Score Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best car insurance rates for high-risk drivers in Rhode Island with a DUI

A driving under the influence (DUI) charge typically increases your rates more than any other driving violation.

In Rhode Island, a DUI results in license suspension, lasting anywhere from 30 days to three years depending on the offense.[2] If you lose your license and cancel your insurance, the DUI will affect your rates if you reinstate your license and sign up for insurance again.

The cheapest average rates for full-coverage insurance following a DUI in Rhode Island range between $222 and $685 per month.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality (IQ) Score USAA $222 4.5 State Farm $285 4.4 Safeco $388 3.8 GEICO $449 4.3 Nationwide $466 4.1 Travelers $607 4.3 Midvale Home & Auto $631 3.2 Allstate $668 4.1 Liberty Mutual $685 3.8 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best auto insurance for Rhode Island high-risk drivers with speeding tickets

A speeding ticket can also increase your insurance rates. Unlike an at-fault accident, a speeding ticket doesn’t necessarily cost your insurance company any money. But someone who drives over the speed limit may cause an accident and file a claim in the future.

In Rhode Island, the cheapest average full-coverage rates for drivers with speeding tickets start at $149 per month, from USAA.