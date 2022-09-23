>Car Insurance>Rhode Island

Average Car Insurance Cost in Rhode Island (2024)

Drivers in Rhode Island pay $145 per month, on average, for liability-only car insurance.

Anna Baluch
Anna Baluch
Anna Baluch, Insurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Katie Powers
Katie Powers
Katie Powers, Auto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Updated May 29, 2024

Cheapest recent rates in Rhode Island

Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $56/mo for liability only and $112/mo for full coverage in Rhode Island.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Rhode Island within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 28, 2024

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 28, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Table of contents

In Rhode Island, drivers pay an average of $185 per month for a full-coverage policy. Average car insurance rates in Rhode Island are more expensive than the national average — possibly due to the serious weather events and dense urban population in the smallest U.S. state.[1]

Here’s a closer look at how you can find affordable car insurance coverage and the best policy for you in Rhode Island.

Quick Facts

  • USAA, Safeco, and State Farm offer some of the cheapest liability insurance in Rhode Island.

  • Rhode Island residents face higher car insurance costs than drivers in other states such as Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

  • Rhode Island has more than 400 miles of coastline. Residents living in coastal cities face damage from coastal storms and flooding, which increases car insurance costs.[2]

What’s the average cost of car insurance in Rhode Island?

Rhode Island drivers pay average monthly car insurance premiums of $145 for liability insurance and $185 for full-coverage auto insurance.

But the rates you receive will depend on your driver profile, including factors like your credit history, gender, marital status, driving history, vehicle make and model, coverage levels, and policy limits.

This table shows the average car insurance costs in Rhode Island broken down by the cheapest auto insurance companies.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA11282
Safeco12756
State Farm144106
Liberty Mutual19797
Midvale Home & Auto220138
Progressive220162
GEICO220162
Nationwide256188
Travelers270199
Allstate350258
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Rhode Island car insurance rates by city

The city and ZIP code you live in will help determine the car insurance quotes you receive in Rhode Island. For example, you can expect to pay more for an auto policy if you live in an urban area due to higher accident rates and a greater chance of crimes, like theft. If you live in a rural or suburban area, you’re more likely to earn more competitive rates.

Here’s a look at average car insurance premiums and different rates for various cities in Rhode Island’s most populated city.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Providence$259$176
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Rhode Island car insurance rates by age

Your age affects how much you pay for auto insurance. Teenagers and young drivers typically pay higher car insurance rates than older drivers because young adult drivers have less experience behind the wheel. Average rates usually decrease with age starting around age 25 but increase again for senior drivers 70 and older.

The table below shows average auto insurance costs for full-coverage policies in Rhode Island, by age group.

Average Monthly Quote by Driver Age

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How gender affects car insurance rates in Rhode Island

Gender can affect auto insurance costs in Rhode Island. In general, men pay a higher average annual cost for an auto policy than women because studies indicate men are more likely to get into car accidents. Age is also crucial because it’s a marker of how much driving experience you have.[3]

Here’s a look at average full-coverage premiums in Rhode Island by age and gender.

AgeMaleFemale
16$535$398
35$187$157
50$153$133
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Rhode Island

At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and driving under the influence (DUIs) are all driving incidents that can raise your premiums. When you have incidents or serious traffic violations on your record, car insurance companies will perceive you as a high-risk driver who may file more claims than a driver with a clean record.

The table below outlines how driving records affect car insurance premiums in Rhode Island.

Driver RecordLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Clean record$145$185
With accident$186$237
With speeding ticket$218$278
With DUI$215$274
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Average Rhode Island car insurance rates by marital status 

Your marital status can affect the price of a car insurance policy in Rhode Island. It can be easier to secure multi-vehicle, multi-policy bundling, and homeowner discounts as a married couple, which can result in slightly cheaper average rates than single drivers.

Here’s an overview of the average rates in Rhode Island for single and married drivers.

Marital StatusAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Single$189$142
Married$184$139
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How much other Insurify users in Rhode Island pay

Drivers in and around Rhode Island have found policies from Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and more, through Insurify in the last few days.

Average Rhode Island car insurance rates by credit tier

Like most states, Rhode Island allows car insurers to look at your credit-based insurance score when determining premiums. Drivers with good credit history usually earn lower rates than people with poor credit history.

The table below shows average rates for Rhode Island residents based on credit history.

Credit TierAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Excellent$149$112
Good$167$125
Fair$205$155
Poor$233$175
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Rhode Island car insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about auto insurance in Rhode Island.

  • How much is car insurance in Rhode Island per month?

    The average cost of car insurance for Rhode Island drivers is $145 per month for state-required liability insurance and $185 for full coverage.

    But your location, ZIP code, credit history, vehicle year and model, coverage limits, driving history, and type of coverage all influence your particular rate.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance in Rhode Island?

    USAA has the cheapest liability insurance in Rhode Island, with a premium of $82 per month. Safeco and State Farm also have affordable liability coverage, with respective rates of $56 and $106 per month.

    It’s a good idea to shop around and compare your coverage options so you can find the cheapest car insurance for your unique needs. You may want to speak to an insurance agent or use an online insurance-comparison website to help you find the cheapest option and make the best financial decisions.

  • Is car insurance cheaper in Rhode Island or Massachusetts?

    Car insurance is cheaper in Massachusetts. The average cost of coverage in Massachusetts is $102 per month for liability and $216 for full coverage.

    In Rhode Island, the average monthly cost of insurance is $145 for liability only and $185 for full coverage.

  • What are the best auto insurance companies in Rhode Island?

    State Farm is one of the best car insurance companies in Rhode Island, thanks to an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.6 out of 5, an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and customizable coverage options.

    Other top insurers with good customer satisfaction and cheap rates include Safeco, USAA, and GEICO.

  • What is the minimum car insurance required in Rhode Island?

    In Rhode Island, drivers must carry at least $25,000 per person and $50,000 per car accident in bodily injury coverage and $25,000 per accident in property damage protection. Per Rhode Island car insurance laws, you can choose to instead buy a combined single-limit policy with at least $75,000 in coverage.[4]

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. United States Census Bureau. "QuickFacts Rhode Island."
  2. State of Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency. "National Flood Insurance Program."
  3. National Library of Medicine. "Female vs. male relative fatality risk in fatal motor vehicle crashes in the US, 1975–2020."
  4. Rhode Island Department of State. "Automobile Insurance Rating."
