Cost of Hyundai Tucson Car Insurance (2023)

The popular Hyundai Tucson is consistently one of the top-selling compact SUVs in both the U.S. and Europe, offering advanced safety features, high ratings, a robust factory warranty, and a reasonable sticker price compared to other vehicles in the same category.
Auto insurance premiums for a Hyundai Tucson are affordable, too, with an average monthly cost of $175 per month for full coverage and $88 for liability-only coverage. Based on price and vehicle type, comparable compact SUVs include the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Chevrolet Equinox.
Here’s what you need to know about Hyundai Tucson car insurance rates.
Quick Facts
The Hyundai Tucson consistently earns top highway safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[1]
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson ranked fourth on a Kelley Blue Book (KBB) list of the best compact SUVs in 2022.[2]
The Tucson comes in a variety of different trim options, but the 2023 model year has a starting MSRP of $26,900.[3]
Cost of Hyundai Tucson insurance
The average cost of insurance for a Hyundai Tucson is $175 per month for full-coverage insurance and $88 for liability coverage. On average, USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest coverage options for a 2023 Tucson. A car insurance policy from USAA for a 2023 Tucson is $54 per month for liability coverage and $117 per month for full coverage.
In addition to the insurance company and coverage level you choose, how much you pay to insure your Hyundai Tucson depends on your driving record, age, credit history, marital status, and more.[4] You can start your search for car insurance for your Tucson by comparing quotes by coverage level, model year, and insurers below.
2023 Hyundai Tucson insurance
The 2023 Hyundai Tucson has a starting MSRP of $26,900 and eight available trims, including three hybrid trims. The most expensive trim, the Tucson Hybrid Limited, has a starting MSRP of $39,110.
2022 Hyundai Tucson insurance
For the 2022 model, the base Hyundai Tucson had a starting MSRP of $25,500. Hyundai offered the vehicle in eight trims, and the most expensive non-hybrid trim had a starting MSRP of $35,000.
2021 Hyundai Tucson insurance
In 2021, these Hyundai vehicles came in six different trims. The cheapest model had an MSRP of $24,885, while the most expensive trim started at $33,235. Now, the 2021 model has a KBB Fair Purchase Price ranging between $18,792 and $25,967. You can expect a similar price if you buy a used 2021 model from a dealership.
2020 Hyundai Tucson insurance
The six Hyundai Tucson trims offered in 2020 had starting MSRPs ranging from $24,690 to $33,040. Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson vehicles have a KBB Fair Purchase Price between $17,674 and $25,374.
2019 Hyundai Tucson insurance
For the 2019 Hyundai Tucson, seven total trim options were available, with a starting MSRP of $24,295. The most expensive trim, the Ultimate Sport, started at $32,645. Now, the vehicle has a Fair Purchase Price as low as $16,311.
2018 Hyundai Tucson insurance
With six trim options, the 2018 Hyundai Tucson had an MSRP between $23,530 and $30,405. The KBB Fair Purchase Price for a used 2018 model ranges from $14,898 to $17,018. Older Hyundai Tucson models generally cost less to purchase, and drivers may benefit from cheaper rates than if they purchased a new car.
2017 Hyundai Tucson insurance
The 2017 Hyundai Tucson came in seven different trim styles, which had starting MSRPs between $23,650 and $30,725. According to KBB, the Fair Purchase Price for the base model of this vehicle is $13,197.
2016 Hyundai Tucson insurance
Hyundai only offered four trims for the 2016 Tucson. These had a starting MSRP ranging from $23,595 for the SE Sport Utility 4D model to $30,795 for the top-of-the-line Limited Sport Utility 4D model. Today, the KBB estimates that the cost of a used 2016 Tucson ranges between $11,731 and $12,137.
2015 Hyundai Tucson insurance
With just three trim styles offered, the 2015 Hyundai Tucson had an MSRP ranging from $22,395 to $27,195. The KBB Fair Purchase Price for a used 2015 model is as low as $9,184 and as high as $11,548.
2014 Hyundai Tucson insurance
The 2014 Hyundai Tucson had a base price of $22,325. These vehicles now have KBB Fair Purchase prices ranging from $8,350 to $10,696.
Hyundai Tucson car insurance coverages
The car insurance coverage you choose for your Hyundai Tucson depends on your personal needs and your budget. Some of the coverage options you might want to consider include:
Liability coverage
Most states mandate liability insurance coverage, which provides property damage and bodily injury coverage to other drivers if you cause a car accident.
Collision coverage
Drivers who purchase collision coverage receive protection following a collision, regardless of fault. This coverage will pay to repair or replace the insured’s own vehicle, up to the policy coverage limits and minus any deductible.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage offers protection to drivers facing vehicle damage or loss from non-collision incidents. So, if a tree falls on your vehicle or someone steals or vandalizes it, this coverage kicks in to replace or repair damages (minus your deductible).
Who has the cheapest Hyundai Tucson insurance rates?
On average, USAA tends to have the cheapest insurance for Hyundai Tucson owners, with average monthly rates of $54 for liability coverage and $117 for full coverage for the 2023 model. State Farm and GEICO also offer affordable car insurance rates for Tucson drivers.
Your actual cost will depend on your vehicle’s details (the model year, trim, and mileage), your driving habits, and personal factors such as your age, credit status, gender, location, the amount of coverage you want, and if you have other insurance products. It’s a good idea to shop around and get multiple quotes for auto insurance rates before choosing an insurer.
Is a Hyundai Tucson expensive to insure?
In general, average Hyundai Tucson insurance costs are below the national average of $103 per month for liability coverage and $207 for full coverage. Liability-only coverage for a 2023 Tucson starts at $54 per month, but rates vary widely.
How much does it cost to insure a Hyundai Tucson?
Average auto insurance premiums for a 2023 Hyundai Tucson are $88 per month for liability coverage and $175 per month for full coverage. The cost of your car insurance will vary based on average rates in your ZIP code, as well as your model year, past claims, discounts, previous policy information, average mileage, age, gender, and the level of coverage chosen.
Stephanie is a DC-based freelance writer. She primarily covers personal finance topics such as insurance, loans, real estate investing, and retirement. Her work can be found on CBS, FOX Business, MSN, Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, and more. When she isn't helping people plan for their financial futures, she is traveling, hiking with her kids, or writing for her own website, TomorrowsDollar.com. She can be reached on Twitter @stephcolestock