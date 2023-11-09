>Car Insurance

Cost of Hyundai Tucson Car Insurance (2023)

The overall average insurance cost for a Hyundai Tucson is about $132 per month.

Stephanie is a DC-based freelance writer specializing in personal finance. Her work covers insurance, loans, real estate investing, retirement, and more.

Updated December 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM PST

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

The popular Hyundai Tucson is consistently one of the top-selling compact SUVs in both the U.S. and Europe, offering advanced safety features, high ratings, a robust factory warranty, and a reasonable sticker price compared to other vehicles in the same category.

Auto insurance premiums for a Hyundai Tucson are affordable, too, with an average monthly cost of $175 per month for full coverage and $88 for liability-only coverage. Based on price and vehicle type, comparable compact SUVs include the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, and Chevrolet Equinox.

Here’s what you need to know about Hyundai Tucson car insurance rates.

Quick Facts

  • The Hyundai Tucson consistently earns top highway safety ratings from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).[1]

  • The 2022 Hyundai Tucson ranked fourth on a Kelley Blue Book (KBB) list of the best compact SUVs in 2022.[2]

  • The Tucson comes in a variety of different trim options, but the 2023 model year has a starting MSRP of $26,900.[3]

Cost of Hyundai Tucson insurance

The average cost of insurance for a Hyundai Tucson is $175 per month for full-coverage insurance and $88 for liability coverage. On average, USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest coverage options for a 2023 Tucson. A car insurance policy from USAA for a 2023 Tucson is $54 per month for liability coverage and $117 per month for full coverage.

In addition to the insurance company and coverage level you choose, how much you pay to insure your Hyundai Tucson depends on your driving record, age, credit history, marital status, and more.[4] You can start your search for car insurance for your Tucson by comparing quotes by coverage level, model year, and insurers below.

2023 Hyundai Tucson insurance

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson has a starting MSRP of $26,900 and eight available trims, including three hybrid trims. The most expensive trim, the Tucson Hybrid Limited, has a starting MSRP of $39,110.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$54$117
State Farm$61$129
GEICO$62$134
Allstate$73$160
American Family$91$204
Progressive$100$181
Liberty Mutual$104$204
Travelers$106$234
Farmers$124$276
The General$142$293
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2022 Hyundai Tucson insurance

For the 2022 model, the base Hyundai Tucson had a starting MSRP of $25,500. Hyundai offered the vehicle in eight trims, and the most expensive non-hybrid trim had a starting MSRP of $35,000.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$47$102
State Farm$53$113
GEICO$54$117
Allstate$64$140
American Family$79$178
Progressive$88$158
Liberty Mutual$91$178
Travelers$93$204
Farmers$108$241
The General$124$256
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2021 Hyundai Tucson insurance

In 2021, these Hyundai vehicles came in six different trims. The cheapest model had an MSRP of $24,885, while the most expensive trim started at $33,235. Now, the 2021 model has a KBB Fair Purchase Price ranging between $18,792 and $25,967. You can expect a similar price if you buy a used 2021 model from a dealership.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$45$99
State Farm$51$109
GEICO$52$113
Allstate$62$135
American Family$77$172
Progressive$85$153
Liberty Mutual$88$172
Travelers$90$198
Farmers$105$233
The General$120$248
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2020 Hyundai Tucson insurance

The six Hyundai Tucson trims offered in 2020 had starting MSRPs ranging from $24,690 to $33,040. Used 2020 Hyundai Tucson vehicles have a KBB Fair Purchase Price between $17,674 and $25,374.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$45$98
State Farm$51$108
GEICO$52$112
Allstate$61$134
American Family$76$171
Progressive$84$152
Liberty Mutual$87$171
Travelers$89$196
Farmers$104$231
The General$119$246
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2019 Hyundai Tucson insurance

For the 2019 Hyundai Tucson, seven total trim options were available, with a starting MSRP of $24,295. The most expensive trim, the Ultimate Sport, started at $32,645. Now, the vehicle has a Fair Purchase Price as low as $16,311.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$44$95
State Farm$49$105
GEICO$50$108
Allstate$59$130
American Family$74$165
Progressive$81$147
Liberty Mutual$84$165
Travelers$86$190
Farmers$101$224
The General$115$238
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2018 Hyundai Tucson insurance

With six trim options, the 2018 Hyundai Tucson had an MSRP between $23,530 and $30,405. The KBB Fair Purchase Price for a used 2018 model ranges from $14,898 to $17,018. Older Hyundai Tucson models generally cost less to purchase, and drivers may benefit from cheaper rates than if they purchased a new car.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$40$87
State Farm$45$95
GEICO$46$99
Allstate$54$118
American Family$67$151
Progressive$74$134
Liberty Mutual$77$151
Travelers$79$173
Farmers$92$204
The General$105$217
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2017 Hyundai Tucson insurance

The 2017 Hyundai Tucson came in seven different trim styles, which had starting MSRPs between $23,650 and $30,725. According to KBB, the Fair Purchase Price for the base model of this vehicle is $13,197.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$39$85
State Farm$44$94
GEICO$45$98
Allstate$53$117
American Family$66$149
Progressive$73$132
Liberty Mutual$76$149
Travelers$78$171
Farmers$91$201
The General$104$214
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2016 Hyundai Tucson insurance

Hyundai only offered four trims for the 2016 Tucson. These had a starting MSRP ranging from $23,595 for the SE Sport Utility 4D model to $30,795 for the top-of-the-line Limited Sport Utility 4D model. Today, the KBB estimates that the cost of a used 2016 Tucson ranges between $11,731 and $12,137.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$39$85
State Farm$44$93
GEICO$45$97
Allstate$53$116
American Family$66$148
Progressive$73$131
Liberty Mutual$75$148
Travelers$77$169
Farmers$90$199
The General$103$212
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2015 Hyundai Tucson insurance

With just three trim styles offered, the 2015 Hyundai Tucson had an MSRP ranging from $22,395 to $27,195. The KBB Fair Purchase Price for a used 2015 model is as low as $9,184 and as high as $11,548.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$37$80
State Farm$42$88
GEICO$42$91
Allstate$50$109
American Family$62$140
Progressive$69$124
Liberty Mutual$71$140
Travelers$73$160
Farmers$85$189
The General$97$201
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2014 Hyundai Tucson insurance

The 2014 Hyundai Tucson had a base price of $22,325. These vehicles now have KBB Fair Purchase prices ranging from $8,350 to $10,696.

Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
USAA$37$80
State Farm$41$88
GEICO$42$91
Allstate$50$109
American Family$62$139
Progressive$68$123
Liberty Mutual$71$139
Travelers$72$159
Farmers$84$188
The General$97$200
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Hyundai Tucson car insurance coverages

The car insurance coverage you choose for your Hyundai Tucson depends on your personal needs and your budget. Some of the coverage options you might want to consider include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Liability coverage

    Most states mandate liability insurance coverage, which provides property damage and bodily injury coverage to other drivers if you cause a car accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Drivers who purchase collision coverage receive protection following a collision, regardless of fault. This coverage will pay to repair or replace the insured’s own vehicle, up to the policy coverage limits and minus any deductible.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage offers protection to drivers facing vehicle damage or loss from non-collision incidents. So, if a tree falls on your vehicle or someone steals or vandalizes it, this coverage kicks in to replace or repair damages (minus your deductible).

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If an at-fault driver without sufficient coverage causes an accident, your own uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance can cover your damages and injuries.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments coverage can help drivers with copays, cost-shares, prescriptions, and medical care following a not-at-fault accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    Some states require PIP insurance, which can cover your medical and non-medical expenses after an accident, such as lost wages, regardless of fault.

Hyundai Tucson car insurance FAQs

Before shopping around for insurance, you should determine the right amount of coverage to meet your needs. The information below should help answer some of your remaining questions.

  • Who has the cheapest Hyundai Tucson insurance rates?

    On average, USAA tends to have the cheapest insurance for Hyundai Tucson owners, with average monthly rates of $54 for liability coverage and $117 for full coverage for the 2023 model. State Farm and GEICO also offer affordable car insurance rates for Tucson drivers.

    Your actual cost will depend on your vehicle’s details (the model year, trim, and mileage), your driving habits, and personal factors such as your age, credit status, gender, location, the amount of coverage you want, and if you have other insurance products. It’s a good idea to shop around and get multiple quotes for auto insurance rates before choosing an insurer.

  • Is a Hyundai Tucson expensive to insure?

    In general, average Hyundai Tucson insurance costs are below the national average of $103 per month for liability coverage and $207 for full coverage. Liability-only coverage for a 2023 Tucson starts at $54 per month, but rates vary widely.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Hyundai Tucson?

    Average auto insurance premiums for a 2023 Hyundai Tucson are $88 per month for liability coverage and $175 per month for full coverage. The cost of your car insurance will vary based on average rates in your ZIP code, as well as your model year, past claims, discounts, previous policy information, average mileage, age, gender, and the level of coverage chosen.

Sources

  1. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. "2023 Hyundai Tucson." Accessed November 1, 2023
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "Best Compact SUVs of 2022." Accessed November 1, 2023
  3. Hyundai. "2023 Tucson." Accessed November 1, 2023
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed November 1, 2023
Stephanie is a DC-based freelance writer. She primarily covers personal finance topics such as insurance, loans, real estate investing, and retirement. Her work can be found on CBS, FOX Business, MSN, Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, and more.

