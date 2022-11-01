Best Car Insurance in Los Angeles, CA

Cost isn’t the only factor to consider when selecting an auto insurance company. You’ll also want to look at the coverage offered and the company��’s reputation. That’s why Insurify has reviewed a variety of data to generate the Insurify Composite Score. A high score indicates high financial strength ratings, great customer satisfaction, valuable technology, and more.

You can cross-reference the best insurance companies with your customized auto insurance rates when choosing the right company for you. Below are the best car insurance companies in Los Angeles, along with their ICS and the average rates drivers pay at each company.

Best Companies Score Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced. Clearcover 97 $181 /mo Safeco 86 $235 /mo Travelers 80 $186 /mo 21st Century 80 $209 /mo Progressive 80 $199 /mo

