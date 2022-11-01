4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Los Angeles, CA
Many people visit Los Angeles to see where the celebrities live, but residents know the city for its traffic, and insurance coverage isn’t exactly cheap. But it’s required for drivers in California, and most residents rely on their vehicles rather than public transit. Luckily, there’s a way to save; check out the cheapest car insurance quotes in the City of Angeles today, on Insurify .
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Los Angeles is $277 per month, or $3324 annually.
Car insurance in Los Angeles is $100 more than the average cost of car insurance in California.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Los Angeles on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Los Angeles, CA
Car insurance quotes are based on individual information in your driver profile, so the best way to find the lowest premium for yourself is to use Insurify to compare quotes. But if you’re curious what insurance providers are charging Los Angeles drivers on average, below are the cheapest car insurance companies in the city and the average monthly premiums paid.
|Insurance Provider in Los Angeles
|Insurance Provider in Los Angeles
|Metromile
|$135 /mo
|Clearcover
|$181 /mo
|Anchor
|$184 /mo
|Travelers
|$186 /mo
|Freedom National
|$193 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Los Angeles, CA
Cost isn’t the only factor to consider when selecting an auto insurance company. You’ll also want to look at the coverage offered and the company��’s reputation. That’s why Insurify has reviewed a variety of data to generate the Insurify Composite Score. A high score indicates high financial strength ratings, great customer satisfaction, valuable technology, and more.
You can cross-reference the best insurance companies with your customized auto insurance rates when choosing the right company for you. Below are the best car insurance companies in Los Angeles, along with their ICS and the average rates drivers pay at each company.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Clearcover
|97
|$181 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$235 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$186 /mo
|21st Century
|80
|$209 /mo
|Progressive
|80
|$199 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|California Cities
|San Diego
|$173/mo
|San Jose
|$212/mo
|San Francisco
|$132/mo
|Sacramento
|$112/mo
|Los Angeles
|$195/mo
|California
|$165/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Los Angeles Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Car insurance rates vary by age group since young drivers have less experience. In fact, 16- to 19-year-old drivers are almost three times more likely to be in a fatal car accident than drivers age 20 and older. Auto insurance rates typically decrease with age, and drivers in their 50s and 60s tend to pay the best rates.
Below are the average rates drivers in each age group pay for car insurance in the state of California.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$388
|20s
|$272
|30s
|$174
|40s
|$148
|50s
|$136
|60s
|$133
|70s
|$150
|80s
|$157
Los Angeles Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Safe driving can save you money because California car insurance is generally cheaper for drivers with a clean driving record. If you have a DUI or tickets on your record, on the other hand, you’ll be charged higher rates, since you’ll be perceived as riskier to insure. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance coverage in Los Angeles with each infraction.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$298
|Speeding Ticket
|$380
|At-Fault Accident
|$338
|Failure to Stop
|$346
|DUI
|$358
Los Angeles DMV Information
Most Los Angeles DMV services are available online, such as driver’s license renewals, vehicle registration renewals, and change of address. If you need to register your vehicle, take a driving test, or complete another service not offered online, you can visit one of the several DMV locations Los Angeles, such as the one downtown at:
3615 S Hope St.
Los Angeles, CA 90007
The Los Angeles DMV is open Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and all other weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The office accepts a variety of payment methods, and you can view wait times online before you go. Note that some services are also offered at DMV partner locations, which can save you time.
Public Transportation in Los Angeles
Los Angeles has an extensive public transit network that reaches most of the city, including buses, light-rail, and subways. You can view Metro schedules online to plan your trip. Currently, bus passes are 50 percent off, and a 30-day pass costs just $50 through July 20, 2022.
Despite affordable and convenient public transit options in Los Angeles, only about 6 percent of residents use the Metro to get to work. In 2019, about 74% of workers drove to get to their jobs. For Los Angeles residents who rely on their vehicles, a full-coverage auto insurance policy is essential.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Los Angeles
The easiest way to find the best cheap car insurance in Los Angeles is to compare customized car insurance quotes with Insurify. Whether you’re looking for liability coverage or collision and comprehensive coverage, Insurify can help you find affordable car insurance that meets your needs. You’ll just need to fill out a brief questionnaire to get started.
From there, you’ll be able to toggle between coverage limits and deductible amounts to find a policy that fits your budget. We’ll even factor in certain discounts you may be eligible for, such as a homeowners discount. Once you’ve chosen a policy, you can ask your insurance agent about other discount opportunities.
For more detailed California city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Los Angeles, CA Car Insurance
The easiest way to find affordable car insurance in Los Angeles is to compare quotes with Insurify. Whether you need minimum coverage or a more robust policy, Insurify can help you find coverage that fits your budget. It only takes a few minutes, and you can view estimates from the comfort of your couch.
Yes. Unless you opt for a cash deposit or surety bond, you’ll need liability insurance to stay legal on the road in Los Angeles. That includes bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage.
The average cost of car insurance in Los Angeles is $286 per month, according to Insurify’s proprietary data. That’s higher than the national average, but it’s possible to get a cheaper rate if you compare car insurance quotes with Insurify. Your individual rate will depend on factors such as your age, location, and driving record.
Car insurance is more expensive in Los Angeles than in other parts of the country because it is an urban area with a high volume of traffic and high crime rates. Furthermore, California has a higher percentage of uninsured motorists than most other states.
Insurify Insights
How Los Angeles Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Los Angeles, California below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Los Angeles drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Los Angeles
#252
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California
#266
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California
#237
City with the Most DUIs Rank in California
#85
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Los Angeles drivers rank 193 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #193
- Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with an accident: 9.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Los Angeles drivers rank 237 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #237
- Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Los Angeles drivers rank 135 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #135
- Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Los Angeles drivers rank 150 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #150
- Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Los Angeles drivers rank 252 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #252
- Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with a speeding ticket: 6.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Los Angeles drivers rank 136 in clean driving records across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #136
- Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with clean record: 80.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Los Angeles drivers rank 112 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #112
- Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 3.84%
Insurify Insights
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022