Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Los Angeles, CA (2022)

auto insurance

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states.
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Olivia Oksenhorn
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance.
Amber Benka
Amber Benka
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Los Angeles, CA

Many people visit Los Angeles to see where the celebrities live, but residents know the city for its traffic, and insurance coverage isn’t exactly cheap. But it’s required for drivers in California, and most residents rely on their vehicles rather than public transit. Luckily, there’s a way to save; check out the cheapest car insurance quotes in the City of Angeles today, on Insurify .

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Los Angeles is $277 per month, or $3324 annually.

  • Car insurance in Los Angeles is $100 more than the average cost of car insurance in California.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Los Angeles on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Metromile
$135
Clearcover
$181
Anchor
$184
Travelers
$186
Freedom National
$193

Cheapest Car Insurance in Los Angeles, CA

Car insurance quotes are based on individual information in your driver profile, so the best way to find the lowest premium for yourself is to use Insurify to compare quotes. But if you’re curious what insurance providers are charging Los Angeles drivers on average, below are the cheapest car insurance companies in the city and the average monthly premiums paid.

Insurance Provider in Los Angeles
Metromile$135 /mo
Clearcover$181 /mo
Anchor$184 /mo
Travelers$186 /mo
Freedom National$193 /mo

Best Car Insurance in Los Angeles, CA

Cost isn’t the only factor to consider when selecting an auto insurance company. You’ll also want to look at the coverage offered and the company’s reputation. That’s why Insurify has reviewed a variety of data to generate the Insurify Composite Score. A high score indicates high financial strength ratings, great customer satisfaction, valuable technology, and more.

You can cross-reference the best insurance companies with your customized auto insurance rates when choosing the right company for you. Below are the best car insurance companies in Los Angeles, along with their ICS and the average rates drivers pay at each company.

Best Companies
Clearcover97$181 /mo
Safeco86$235 /mo
Travelers80$186 /mo
21st Century80$209 /mo
Progressive80$199 /mo

Average Car Insurance Cost

California Cities
San Diego$173/mo
San Jose$212/mo
San Francisco$132/mo
Sacramento$112/mo
Los Angeles$195/mo
California$165/mo
Sacramento
$112
San Francisco
$132
Average for CA
$165
San Diego
$173
Los Angeles
$195
San Jose
$212

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California

All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $5,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Los Angeles Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Car insurance rates vary by age group since young drivers have less experience. In fact, 16- to 19-year-old drivers are almost three times more likely to be in a fatal car accident than drivers age 20 and older. Auto insurance rates typically decrease with age, and drivers in their 50s and 60s tend to pay the best rates.

Below are the average rates drivers in each age group pay for car insurance in the state of California.

Driver's Age
Teens$388
20s$272
30s$174
40s$148
50s$136
60s$133
70s$150
80s$157

Los Angeles Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Safe driving can save you money because California car insurance is generally cheaper for drivers with a clean driving record. If you have a DUI or tickets on your record, on the other hand, you’ll be charged higher rates, since you’ll be perceived as riskier to insure. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance coverage in Los Angeles with each infraction.

Driving History
No Violation$298
Speeding Ticket$380
At-Fault Accident$338
Failure to Stop$346
DUI$358

Find local Los Angeles agents

  • Arroyo/Knauf Insurance Services

    2900 W Broadway,
    Los Angeles, CA 90041

  • OnMarket Insurance Associates

    11847 Gorham Avenue,
    Los Angeles, CA 90049

  • 'California Attending Physicians'' Insurance Agency'

    265 S. Western Ave. \#74760,
    Los Angeles, CA 90004

  • CalNonprofits Insurance Services

    5200 West Century Blvd Ste 880,
    Los Angeles, CA 90045

  • E. Broox Randall & Sons, Inc.

    4751 Wilshire Blvd.,
    Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA 90010

  • KOVR, Inc.

    120 E. 8th Street,
    Los Angeles, CA 90014

  • Elkins-Jones Insurance Agency, a division of Hub International

    12100 Wilshire Blvd.,
    Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90025

  • EK Insurance

    3680 Wilshire Blvd Ste P04 - 1222,
    Los Angeles, CA 90010

  • Cumbre Insurance Services, LLC

    888 West 6th Street,
    Suite 500, Los Angeles, CA 90017

  • Kelsey National Corporation

    3030 South Bundy Drive,
    Los Angeles, CA 90066
Los Angeles DMV Information

Most Los Angeles DMV services are available online, such as driver’s license renewals, vehicle registration renewals, and change of address. If you need to register your vehicle, take a driving test, or complete another service not offered online, you can visit one of the several DMV locations Los Angeles, such as the one downtown at:

3615 S Hope St.
Los Angeles, CA 90007

The Los Angeles DMV is open Wednesday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and all other weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The office accepts a variety of payment methods, and you can view wait times online before you go. Note that some services are also offered at DMV partner locations, which can save you time.

Public Transportation in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has an extensive public transit network that reaches most of the city, including buses, light-rail, and subways. You can view Metro schedules online to plan your trip. Currently, bus passes are 50 percent off, and a 30-day pass costs just $50 through July 20, 2022.

Despite affordable and convenient public transit options in Los Angeles, only about 6 percent of residents use the Metro to get to work. In 2019, about 74% of workers drove to get to their jobs. For Los Angeles residents who rely on their vehicles, a full-coverage auto insurance policy is essential.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Los Angeles

The easiest way to find the best cheap car insurance in Los Angeles is to compare customized car insurance quotes with Insurify. Whether you’re looking for liability coverage or collision and comprehensive coverage, Insurify can help you find affordable car insurance that meets your needs. You’ll just need to fill out a brief questionnaire to get started.

From there, you’ll be able to toggle between coverage limits and deductible amounts to find a policy that fits your budget. We’ll even factor in certain discounts you may be eligible for, such as a homeowners discount. Once you’ve chosen a policy, you can ask your insurance agent about other discount opportunities.

For more detailed California city level guides, check out these below.

FAQs - Los Angeles, CA Car Insurance

  • The easiest way to find affordable car insurance in Los Angeles is to compare quotes with Insurify. Whether you need minimum coverage or a more robust policy, Insurify can help you find coverage that fits your budget. It only takes a few minutes, and you can view estimates from the comfort of your couch.

  • Yes. Unless you opt for a cash deposit or surety bond, you’ll need liability insurance to stay legal on the road in Los Angeles. That includes bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage.

  • The average cost of car insurance in Los Angeles is $286 per month, according to Insurify’s proprietary data. That’s higher than the national average, but it’s possible to get a cheaper rate if you compare car insurance quotes with Insurify. Your individual rate will depend on factors such as your age, location, and driving record.

  • Car insurance is more expensive in Los Angeles than in other parts of the country because it is an urban area with a high volume of traffic and high crime rates. Furthermore, California has a higher percentage of uninsured motorists than most other states.

Insurify Insights

How Los Angeles Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Los Angeles, California below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Los Angeles drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

Honda Civic

Most Popular Car in Los Angeles

#252

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California

#266

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California

#237

City with the Most DUIs Rank in California

#85

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Los Angeles drivers rank 193 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #193
    • Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with an accident: 9.6%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Los Angeles drivers rank 237 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #237
    • Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with a DUI: 1.6%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Los Angeles drivers rank 135 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #135
    • Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Los Angeles drivers rank 150 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #150
    • Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Los Angeles drivers rank 252 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #252
    • Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with a speeding ticket: 6.1%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Los Angeles drivers rank 136 in clean driving records across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #136
    • Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with clean record: 80.2%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Los Angeles drivers rank 112 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.

    • Rank within state: #112
    • Percent of drivers in Los Angeles with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 3.84%
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

  California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager

Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.

Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.

Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer

Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance.
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
