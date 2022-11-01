4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Welcome to Long Beach
Twenty miles south of Los Angeles, Long Beach, California is a coastal port community in LA County. Car travel is the main mode of transportation for millions of drivers in Southern California. Finding the right car insurance policy for you and your lifestyle is a vital step towards safe driving in this congested region.
Car Insurance in Long Beach, CA
The average cost of California car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Long Beach, CA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Long Beach is $205 per month, or $2460 annually.
Car insurance in Long Beach is $28 more than the average cost of car insurance in California.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Long Beach on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Long Beach, CA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Long Beach
|Quotes
|State Farm
|$80 /mo
|GEICO
|$82 /mo
|Mercury
|$155 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|California Cities
|Los Angeles
|$195/mo
|San Diego
|$173/mo
|San Jose
|$212/mo
|San Francisco
|$132/mo
|Long Beach
|$106/mo
|California
|$164/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Long Beach DMV Information
Long Beach has one major DMV outpost located on East Willow Street. Their operating hours are 9 AM to 5 PM with varying morning and weekend hours. A DMV is never too far out of the way no matter where you are in Long Beach, thanks to its proximity to Los Angeles. There are dozens of DMV offices in this area. You may be able to skip your visit altogether and utilize their online portal to get the answers and services you need.
Public Transit in Long Beach
Due to its proximity to massive Los Angeles, Long Beach benefits from lots of public transportation options, on land and water. Metro Link connects Long Beach with Los Angeles via the Metro Blue Line Light Rail. Long Beach Public Transit links Long Beach with other nearby destinations including Belmont Shore, Alamitos Bay and Cal State Long Beach by buses and ferries. This area is also incredibly bike-friendly, with trails and isolated bike lanes throughout the city. You can even participate in a convenient bike share program with docks located all over Long Beach. Amtrak and Greyhound provide train and long haul bus services at stations in and near Long Beach. Plus, ridesharing services like Uber and Lyft, plus traditional taxis, also operate across the city.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Long Beach
As SoCal drivers know too well, enough of their precious time is wasted sitting in traffic each year. There’s no need to waste more time finding the perfect auto insurance policy.
There are millions of registered vehicles in the Long Beach area. With an estimated 15 percent of California vehicles driving uninsured, driving with insufficient insurance coverage brings huge risk. Don’t become just one more uninsured motorist—use Insurify to get the best coverage and rates for your car at a price that works for you
FAQs - Long Beach, CA Car Insurance
Classic cars, antiques, collectibles—there are several designations given to vehicles that are more than a transportation machine. And auto enthusiasts need special considerations for their unique cars. If you have a classic car, it’s best to go with a company that specializes in vintage and collectible cars. Because these cars require different care and undergo radically different use than a practical vehicle, a regular policy may leave gaps in coverage. This is especially true for comprehensive coverage of vehicles with special repairs, restoration, or upgrades. These can change the value of your car drastically, so it is essential to reach an agreement with your insurer about your car’s value.
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Long Beach and save on your auto insurance premium is to compare quotes from all companies in your area. Use a car insurance quotes comparison site like Insurify to compare up to 10+ real quotes for your specific driver profile and unlock savings and discounts. Rates can fluctuate greatly based on whether you're a safe driver or a high-risk one, but you should never overpay. Insurify provides the cheapest car insurance quotes and companies in your area in just a few seconds.
LA and its surrounding suburbs, including Long Beach, boast the highest car insurance premiums in all of California. Due to the high volume of cars on the road, insurers increase their pricing in order to protect all drivers. High risk of natural disasters in the area also increases insurance premiums.
No. Unlike the majority of the United States, California has outlawed the practice of using credit-based insurance scores to help determine the risk of a policyholder. That means that car insurance companies are not allowed to hold your low credit score against you by increasing your rate. Credit scores are calculated based on information from your credit report and are used by lending institutions to determine how likely it is that you'll repay a loan on time. They also help creditors determine interest rates and loan qualifications. Credit-based insurance scores don't factor in your job, income history, gender, or any other personal information. Car insurance companies may use these variables to help determine the likelihood of an insurance claim in the future.
Insurify Insights
How Long Beach Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Long Beach, California below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Long Beach drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Long Beach
#270
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California
#290
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California
#284
City with the Most DUIs Rank in California
#213
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Long Beach drivers rank 257 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #257
- Percent of drivers in Long Beach with an accident: 8.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Long Beach drivers rank 284 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #284
- Percent of drivers in Long Beach with a DUI: 1.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Long Beach drivers rank 139 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #139
- Percent of drivers in Long Beach with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Long Beach drivers rank 136 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #136
- Percent of drivers in Long Beach with a reckless driving violation: 1.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Long Beach drivers rank 270 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #270
- Percent of drivers in Long Beach with a speeding ticket: 5.9%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Long Beach drivers rank 77 in clean driving records across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #77
- Percent of drivers in Long Beach with clean record: 81.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Long Beach drivers rank 210 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #210
- Percent of drivers in Long Beach with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 2.24%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
