Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Santa Ana, California (2023)

Santa Ana drivers enjoy lower premiums compared to more populated cities nearby, but you should still shop and compare to find the best rates.

Anna Baluch
Written byAnna Baluch
Photo of an Insurify author
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

  • 4+ years writing insurance and personal finance content

  • MBA from Roosevelt University

Anna leverages her personal finance and insurance knowledge to create educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Updated July 31, 2023

Table of contents

Table of contents

Living only about 10 miles from the ocean and 35 miles from Los Angeles, Santa Ana residents can reach many SoCal destinations in 30 minutes. However, owning a car means paying for car insurance. Santa Ana drivers pay an average of $131 per month for liability-only car insurance and $228 per month for full coverage. This is a bit higher than the state average for a liability-only policy and a bit lower than the state average for full coverage.

Here’s what you need to know about shopping for and finding affordable car insurance in Santa Ana, California.

Quick Facts

  • On average, Santa Ana car insurance rates are lower than many other California cities, including Los Angeles, Oakland, and San Francisco.

  • Santa Ana drivers pay 10% less than the national average rate for full-coverage car insurance.

  • Car insurance companies in California can’t use your credit score to determine premiums.[1]

Cheapest car insurance companies in Santa Ana

The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on multiple factors. Compare multiple companies, starting with the ones below that Insurify identified as some of the best insurers in Santa Ana.

Best liability-only coverage: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.4
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$92/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$175/mo

Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile car insurance company focused on low-mileage drivers. If you don’t drive a lot, you can take a picture of your odometer every month, submit it to Mile Auto, and pay only for the miles you drove. Since Mile Auto offers such cheap rates via its pay-per-mile model, it doesn’t give out discounts like other car insurers.

Pros

  • Potentially low rates for infrequent drivers

  • Customers can choose their own shop for repairs

Cons

  • No discounts available

  • Limited coverage options

Best for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$190/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$389/mo

The Government Employees Insurance Company, now known as GEICO, started in 1936. In addition to car insurance, GEICO sells insurance products like home insurance, renters insurance, and condo insurance. It received an A++ financial strength rating from A.M. Best.

Pros

  • Many discounts available

  • Robust mobile app

Cons

  • No gap insurance or rideshare insurance

  • Local agents aren’t always available

Good communication

John - February 5, 2023
Verified

They offer the best rate.

Shannon - February 2, 2023
Verified

Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.

John - February 1, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Best full-coverage insurance: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$152/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$221/mo

Travelers launched in 1864 and is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies in the U.S. by market share. It offers a long list of car insurance coverage options, as well as various discounts.

Pros

  • Various discounts

  • Basic and add-on auto insurance coverages available

Cons

  • Rideshare insurance not available in California

  • Below-average J.D. Power auto claims satisfaction rating

Helped me when I needed them

Ian - January 20, 2023
Verified

They have always stuck with me through thick and thin.

Luther - January 14, 2023
Verified

We’ve had them for more than 15 years; bundled but need a policy for our car in Florida

John - January 9, 2023
Verified
Read our Travelers review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Santa Ana

California requires liability car insurance for all drivers. Liability insurance pays for any property damage or injuries you may cause in an at-fault accident. It’s typically the cheapest car insurance policy you can buy because it only covers damages and injuries you cause to other parties, not your own damages or injuries. Liability-only insurance is a good idea for people who drive older vehicles and may not need additional coverages.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only insurance in Santa Ana.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover62
Mile Auto62
Infinity72
Mercury76
USAA81
Safeco94
National General97
Kemper101
Dairyland108
GEICO108
Travelers108
Allstate112
Farmers116
State Farm125
Bristol West128
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Santa Ana

Full-coverage car insurance usually includes three types of policies: liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. Lenders may require it for people who have auto loans or leases. It provides extra protection by covering damages to your own vehicle, regardless of fault. Consider full-coverage car insurance if you drive a newer vehicle or want more protection for your assets.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers for full coverage in Santa Ana.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto113
Clearcover125
Mercury132
Infinity141
USAA159
Safeco165
Kemper193
Travelers195
National General202
GEICO212
Allstate220
Farmers226
State Farm245
Dairyland254
Bristol West261
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance requirements in California

California is an at-fault — or tort — state, which means the at-fault driver must pay for the damage and injury that they cause to other drivers and passengers. While all drivers must carry bodily injury and property damage liability coverage, optional policies are available for extra peace of mind. California imposes penalties for any driver who fails to show proof of insurance.

Here are California’s car insurance requirements:[2]

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e30eeeebc5/personal-injury-protection.svg

Bodily injury liability

$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/9ffcc07fc9/damage-from-aircraft.svg

Property damage liability

$5,000 per accident

Important Information

California liability limits are increasing on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]

Although California car insurance laws mandate liability coverage, you can add additional coverages to round out your policy and provide more protection. Here are some optional auto coverages you might want to consider as a Santa Ana driver:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

If your vehicle requires repairs or a replacement for non-collision damage, comprehensive insurance can kick in. It covers instances like falling objects, theft, and weather damage.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

Collision coverage pays for damages from an accident with another vehicle or object, no matter who’s at fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured motorist coverage

Uninsured motorist coverage will apply if a driver without insurance causes an accident and doesn’t have the coverage to pay for your damages and injuries.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

Medical payments coverage

Similar to personal injury protection (PIP), medical payments coverage can pay for your medical bills after an accident, even if you’re liable for it.

California’s low-cost auto insurance plan

California’s Low Cost Automobile Insurance program (CLCA) can help qualifying low-income drivers buy affordable car insurance. Here are the eligibility requirements for the program:

  • Have a valid California driver’s license

  • Meet income eligibility requirements

  • Own a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less

  • Be at least 16 years old

  • Have a good driving record or be a new driver

Car insurance through the CLCA is $232 to $932 a year for minimum-liability car insurance, but these costs vary by county. However, drivers can purchase additional coverage options, like uninsured/underinsured motorist and medical payments insurance, for an extra $37 to $107 a year. You can learn more and apply for the California car insurance program at MyLowCostAuto.com.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

The lowest premiums are reserved for Santa Ana drivers with clean records. If you have an incident on your record, like an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or driving under the influence (DUI) conviction, you can expect higher car insurance costs. This is because car insurance companies will consider you a riskier driver and charge more in car insurance premiums to offset that risk of loss.

Here are the cheapest insurers in Santa Ana by driving history.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Speeding was a factor in 29% of traffic fatalities in 2021 nationwide.[4] That’s why speeding tickets usually lead to higher auto insurance premiums, even if you didn’t cause an accident. Here are the lowest average car insurance quotes for Santa Ana drivers with speeding tickets on their records, by insurance company.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto164
Clearcover181
Mercury192
Infinity205
USAA231
Safeco239
Kemper280
Travelers283
National General293
GEICO308
Allstate319
Farmers328
State Farm355
Dairyland369
Bristol West379
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you cause a car accident, you’ll pay more for car insurance coverage because insurers will view you as a greater risk on the road. How much your car insurance rates increase depends on the severity of the accident and the claim amount.[5]

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident on their records in Santa Ana.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto157
Clearcover173
Mercury183
Infinity196
USAA221
Safeco229
Kemper268
Travelers271
National General280
GEICO294
Allstate305
Farmers314
State Farm340
Dairyland352
Bristol West362
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

A DUI in California results in serious consequences like fines and jail time. It also leads to higher car insurance rates, especially if California requires you to file an SR-22 insurance form and keep it on file for three years.[5] If you’re a Santa Ana driver with a DUI, you can find the cheapest quotes from the insurers listed in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto166
Clearcover184
Mercury194
Infinity207
USAA234
Safeco243
Kemper284
Travelers287
National General297
GEICO312
Allstate324
Farmers332
State Farm360
Dairyland374
Bristol West384
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Car insurance rates may increase for drivers around age 75 due to impaired vision, hearing, and driving capabilities.[6] Despite this age group’s higher accident mortality rate per miles driven, senior drivers in Santa Ana still tend to pay the lowest premiums out of every other age group.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Santa Ana.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto59
Clearcover66
Mercury69
Infinity74
USAA84
Safeco87
Kemper102
Travelers103
National General106
GEICO112
Allstate116
Farmers119
State Farm129
Dairyland134
Bristol West137
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenagers and young adults are new to driving and less experienced than older drivers.[7] As a result, their car insurance premiums are higher. If they stay on their parents’ policies, lock in a good student discount, or take a defensive driving course, they can save some money on car insurance.

Here are the cheapest auto insurers for teens and young drivers in Santa Ana.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto192
Clearcover213
Mercury225
Infinity240
USAA270
Safeco281
Kemper328
Travelers332
National General344
GEICO361
Allstate374
Farmers384
State Farm417
Dairyland432
Bristol West444
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Santa Ana

The top car insurance companies have different premiums and coverage options, so finding affordable insurance may involve a little work on your part. Here’s how you can get cheap car insurance for your needs and budget in Santa Ana:

  • Shop around. Get free quotes from at least three different companies at the same coverage levels to find the cheapest policy for your unique needs. Make sure each company you explore is reputable by checking its customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings.

  • Choose a pay-per-mile policy. If you drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year, you may benefit from pay-per-mile or usage-based car insurance. You’ll only pay for the number of miles you drive each month.

  • Bundle policies. Many insurers offer bundling discounts if you purchase more than one insurance product with them. Bundle your car insurance with your home insurance or renters insurance for a discount.

  • Practice safe driving habits. “Drivers can help keep their car insurance rates low by always driving safe and avoiding any accidents or tickets,” says Lauren McKenzie, a senior insurance agent at A Plus Insurance.

Is car insurance more expensive in Santa Ana?

The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $170 per month for a liability-only auto policy and $253 per month for full coverage. Car insurance in Santa Ana is cheaper than the national average. Note that rates vary by city and ZIP code within California due to factors like population, crime rates, and the number of uninsured drivers.[7] For example, premiums in Anaheim, Bakersfield, and Fresno are more expensive than they are in Santa Ana.

More cities in California

Below, you’ll find the average quotes for full-coverage car insurance in other cities in California compared to Santa Ana.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Santa Ana
Anaheim$25813%
Bakersfield$2447%
Fresno$2343%
Irvine$2343%
Long Beach$26416%
Los Angeles$34953%
Modesto$223-2%
Oakland$27320%
Riverside$25713%
Sacramento$26416%
San Diego$223-2%
San Francisco$31739%
San Jose$25813%
Stockton$2499%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.

The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Santa Ana drivers.

Santa Ana car insurance FAQs

Check out Insurify’s data on the average cost of car insurance in California to help you better compare quotes. And read the following answers to common questions about Santa Ana car insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Santa Ana?

    The average cost of car insurance in Santa Ana is $131 a month for liability coverage and $228 a month for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Santa Ana?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Santa Ana include GEICO, Mile Auto, and Travelers. These companies have comparatively affordable average quotes, high customer satisfaction ratings, and solid Insurify Quality Scores. But you should always compare quotes from at least three different companies to find the best insurer for you. The best price for car insurance depends on your coverage needs and budget.

  • Is car insurance more expensive in Orange County?

    Santa Ana is the county seat of Orange County, and its car insurance rates are reasonable compared to neighboring cities, like Los Angeles and San Francisco. Average premiums in many other cities are generally higher than in Santa Ana, except in San Diego and Modesto.

  • Can auto insurers in Santa Ana use your credit score to determine rates?

    No. Car insurance companies in Santa Ana, California, can’t use your credit history when setting premiums. This means that you won’t pay more for car insurance if you have poor credit than if you had good or excellent credit.[1]

Sources

  1. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores: Impacts on Consumers of Automobile Insurance." Accessed July 11, 2023
  2. California DMV. "Auto Insurance Requirements." Accessed July 11, 2023
  3. California Legislative Information. "SB-1107 Vehicles: insurance.." Accessed July 3, 2023
  4. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. "Speeding and Aggressive Driving Prevention." Accessed July 11, 2023
  5. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?." Accessed July 11, 2023
  6. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips." Accessed July 11, 2023
  7. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed July 11, 2023
Anna BaluchInsurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

Learn More
