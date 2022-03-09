California SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in California?

The insurance company will charge you about $25 for the filing fee it pays to the DMV to obtain your SR-22. You’ll also need to pay at least $55 to reinstate your license—potentially more if you have a DUI conviction. But that’s just the beginning of the added costs of an SR-22.

California isn't cheap for driving to begin with: the average driver with zero violations on their record pays $225 per month on average, higher than most states. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $279, meaning that an SR-22 can cost you around $54 per month more than if you had no violation, an increase of 24 percent.

These are just averages, and rates can vary quite a bit. So make sure you’re comparing all available quotes, something that tools like Insurify uniquely enable.

No Violation - Avgerage Monthly Rate $225 With SR-22 - Average Monthly Rate $279 $54 ▴ 24.00% ▴ Difference in Average Monthly Rate Percent Change in Average Monthly Rate

Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.