California SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in California (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in California, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in California. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in California.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Travelers
|$139
|Freedom National
|$146
|Bluefire
|$147
|Anchor Motor Club
|$151
|SafeAuto
|$178
|Aspire
|$192
|Kemper
|$202
|National General
|$203
|Stillwater Auto
|$211
|Bristol West
|$227
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in California?
The insurance company will charge you about $25 for the filing fee it pays to the DMV to obtain your SR-22. You’ll also need to pay at least $55 to reinstate your license—potentially more if you have a DUI conviction. But that’s just the beginning of the added costs of an SR-22.
California isn't cheap for driving to begin with: the average driver with zero violations on their record pays $225 per month on average, higher than most states. Drivers with an SR-22 pay an average of $279, meaning that an SR-22 can cost you around $54 per month more than if you had no violation, an increase of 24 percent.
These are just averages, and rates can vary quite a bit. So make sure you’re comparing all available quotes, something that tools like Insurify uniquely enable.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in California?
When you lose your driver’s license after a serious offense, the California state government will often require you to secure what’s called an SR-22 form before you can get your license back and continue to drive legally. An SR-22 is a form your insurance company files with the state DMV on your behalf, verifying that you have bought enough car insurance coverage and are paying your premiums.
You don’t file the SR-22 form; your insurance company does. But you have to carry the form while driving as “proof of financial responsibility” for a minimum of three years. Drivers who require an SR-22 are more risky to insure, due to the driving offenses that led to them requiring an SR-22 in the first place. Given this, some insurance companies don’t provide SR-22 forms, and those that do usually charge high premiums.
That doesn’t mean it’s impossible to get an affordable SR-22 insurance policy! Check out your options from up to 20 companies today on Insurify.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in California?
In California, it’s illegal for car insurance companies to set rates for you based on your credit score. But if you have excellent credit when shopping for SR-22 coverage, you’ll likely pay less than the rest. SR-22 drivers with average, good, or poor credit scores pay between $58 and $63 more than people with credit similar to theirs. Those with excellent credit see their rates increase only $52 on average.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22 The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Difference
|Excellent
|$216
|$268
|$52
|Good
|$241
|$298
|$58
|Average
|$243
|$301
|$58
|Poor
|$263
|$326
|$63
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in California
You’ll want to hunt around for the best deal on SR-22 insurance—finding the right provider can make a huge difference. Instead of searching the website of every insurance company you can find and inputting your information to find a quote, use Insurify to compare quotes across the whole industry in just a few minutes. It’s free and can help you find rates that match your personal situation so you can get the lowest possible premium, which is all the more complicated and important with an SR-22.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in California
If you don’t have a car but want to drive legally, you still need to be insured through an SR-22 form to drive in California. But you shouldn’t be paying the rates of someone who owns their own car and commutes to work. In this case, search for non-owner insurance, which will cover you to drive in any car. If you live with the person whose car you borrow or use the same car on a regular basis, you may not qualify.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in California
The SR-22 mainly operates as a way of making sure risky drivers aren’t on the road unless they have secured the resources to cover potential damages. So if you can use other ways to demonstrate that you can cover potential payouts caused by accidents and other incidents, you can get on the road. One option is to place a security deposit of $35,000 in cash or bonds at the DMV.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in California
Many insurance companies sponsor SR-22 drivers in California—and others don’t. Not to mention, rates vary a lot depending on where you are and other aspects of your record. So use Insurify’s highly rated service to compare quotes fast and free and get the best rates possible.
Frequently Asked Questions
The court or state office that issued your SR-22 requirement will specify how long you will need an SR-22 form. The standard—and minimum—is three years, but it can be higher.
If you leave California, you’ll have to file a separate SR-22 form with the DMV of the state you’re moving to. Be cautious transferring policies because standards and rates change with each state. You will want to go shopping again to make sure you’re not overpaying.
To get your license reinstated, you need an SR-22, and if you want to drive again, you’ll have to have an SR-22 for a specified duration before it goes away. But if you want to drive and don't own a car, you may be able to get lower rates with non-owner insurance by contacting insurers directly.
Compare Top Auto Insurance Companies
Use Insurify for all of your car insurance comparison needs! Compare and connect directly with the top insurance companies to find the best rates as well as the most personalized discounts and coverage options. Insurify’s network includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. who can work with you to get you the right auto insurance policy at the cheapest price. See All Auto Insurance Companies
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.