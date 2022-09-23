California car insurance requirements

California has a 15/30/5 minimum requirement for car insurance, meaning drivers must carry $15,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $30,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $5,000 in property damage liability per accident.[1]

Drivers have an opportunity to skip paying for car insurance if they make a cash deposit of $35,000 with the DMV, receive a DMV-issued certificate of self-insurance, or provide a surety bond for $35,000 from a company licensed to do business in California.

However, most drivers choose to purchase an auto insurance policy, as it’s cheaper than the above options. It’s easier to decide what car insurance you need when you know what the required car insurance coverage pays for.

Bodily injury liability

Bodily injury liability coverage helps pay for injuries you cause to others behind the wheel. In California, drivers must carry at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage.

For example, if you cause an accident and the other driver accumulates $5,000 in related medical bills, your insurance policy would cover these costs. But your insurer will only pay up to $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident. You can opt to carry higher limits of coverage to better protect your finances.

Property damage liability

California law also requires drivers to carry $5,000 in property damage liability coverage. This type of insurance helps pay to repair or replace another person’s vehicle or other property if you damage it during an accident.

For example, if you cause a fender bender that damages the other driver’s vehicle, your insurance company will help you pay to repair their vehicle. However, this coverage won’t help you pay to repair or replace your own vehicle.[2]

If you want help repairing your own vehicle after an incident, consider a full-coverage policy. Full-coverage car insurance includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, which pay for damage to your own vehicle after a covered incident.