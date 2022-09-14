Cheapest Auto Insurance in Temecula, California (2023)

The cheapest liability-only rate in Temecula is $63, available through Clearcover.

Updated October 3, 2023

With hot air balloons and golf balls flying across the sky, Temecula’s warm climate brings outdoor fun all year long. This area is also wine country and, unfortunately, sees hundreds of annual DUIs, which could increase insurance rates for people who live in the area.

Temecula’s average monthly cost of car insurance is $114, which is cheaper than larger cities like San Francisco, likely due to its substantially lower population and lower rate of motor vehicle theft.[1]

Here’s what to look for when seeking new car insurance in Temecula and how your choices can have a profound effect on the rates you pay.

Quick Facts

  • Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast offer the lowest rates in Temecula.

  • Many accidents in Riverside County are caused by drivers exceeding the speed limit.

  • California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program provides discounted liability coverage for people who qualify.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Temecula

Temecula has a warm climate and miles of outdoor recreation in every direction, which means driving there can be a serene experience. However, it can also be an overly expensive one if you don’t have the proper car insurance coverage.

Finding the right car insurance company for you requires comparing quotes from several insurers to find a policy that best matches your needs at a price that works for your budget. As you begin your search, keep the following insurers in mind.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
Clearcover3.1$129$64Liability-only coverage
Mile Auto3.4$118$65Low-mileage drivers
Sun Coast3.1$142$70Drivers with boats
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
The monthly average for car insurance is already lower in Temecula than the California state average, and choosing liability-only coverage from Clearcover is one of the best ways to get the absolute cheapest rate available. Clearcover is also fully app-based, enabling you to do everything from getting a quote to filing a claim right from your phone.

Pros

  • Claim payout issued as quickly as seven minutes after filing

  • App-based company that streamlines the car insurance process

Cons

  • Only sells personal auto insurance products

  • Not the cheapest for full-coverage policies

The pricing is good, but the renewal process is a nightmare; calling, chatting, and filling up forms for extended renewal is too much work. Just get Progressive.

BAYRON - July 23, 2023
Verified

I filed a claim with Clearcover last year, and they haven't paid it. Now my policy has gone up by $40 per month.

Catherine - January 14, 2023
Verified

Great service, low price, very helpful staff

Jack - September 12, 2022
Verified
Read our Clearcover review

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
Mile Auto is a pay-per-mile insurance company, which means you’re charged a base rate plus your monthly mileage. Although ideal for remote workers, recreational drivers can also benefit from this low-cost insurer. For instance, campers and hikers who explore beyond Temecula Valley’s surrounding mountains and state parks on weekends or holidays can have peace of mind knowing that their vehicle is protected against weather and animal hazards for an affordable rate.

Pros

  • Beneficial pricing structure for people who drive fewer than 10,000 miles per year

  • Self-reported, not digitally tracked, mileage

Cons

  • Base rates may be higher due to factors like age, driving history, and ZIP code

  • Few optional coverages available beyond collison and comprehensive

Best insurer for drivers with boats: Sun Coast

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
If you enjoy boating on Lake Skinner, Diamond Valley Lake, or Lake Elsinore, then you should look to Sun Coast for some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Temecula. Sun Coast offers a variety of coverages for automobiles, boats, watercraft, and yachts.

This insurer, backed by Travelers Insurance, offers basic coverage as well as options like medical payments coverage and roadside assistance if you need repairs for a flat tire. You may also qualify for a multi-policy discount if you combine your auto policy with boat insurance, business insurance, or another insurance product.

Pros

  • Insures drivers with checkered driving records

  • Accepts foreign licensed drivers

Cons

  • Limited discounts available

  • Drivers must contact independent insurance agents

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Temecula

Marital status, crime rates, and your driving record are just a few of the different factors that influence your car insurance rate.[2] To find the cheapest rate in Temecula, consider these tips when investigating California car insurance companies:

  • Reduce optional insurance on older vehicles to still maintain the minimum coverage required while not overinsuring your car’s market value.

  • If you’re planning on purchasing a different car, look up average auto rates for different vehicle types in Temecula before you buy.

  • Compare rates from multiple insurers and inquire about any discounts, incentives, or pay-per-mile programs they may have.

  • Ask about group insurance through your employer or an organization you belong to, like an alumni group.

  • See if you qualify for California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Temecula: Clearcover

Liability car insurance meets the minimum insurance required by state law. It typically includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverages, which pay for the damages and injuries that the other party suffers in an accident you cause.[3]

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Temecula is Clearcover, with an average cost of $63 per month. You can see how other insurers compare in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover63
Mile Auto64
Sun Coast69
Infinity76
Mercury79
Anchor83
USAA86
Safeco98
Kemper99
National General106
Dairyland112
GEICO115
Allstate119
Farmers122
State Farm132
Bristol West134
Travelers139
21st Century152
Chubb236
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Temecula: Mile Auto

Full-coverage insurance expands upon liability insurance, usually by offering collision insurance, which pays for damages caused when your car collides with an object, and comprehensive insurance, which pays for damages due to animal activity, weather, vandalism, and theft.

A full-coverage policy can be very appealing in California because it protects you from damages related to fires, floods, and earthquakes.

The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Temecula is $136, and you can see the offerings from different insurers in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto117
Clearcover128
Mercury141
Sun Coast141
Infinity149
Anchor169
Safeco169
USAA172
Kemper191
Travelers204
National General215
GEICO230
Allstate238
Farmers245
Dairyland259
State Farm265
Bristol West277
21st Century303
Chubb473
Estimate your Temecula car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in California

California is an at-fault state, which means the at-fault driver in an incident is financially responsible for the property damage and injuries they cause. That’s why all Temecula drivers are required, by state law, to have the following minimum auto insurance coverage:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000

While the coverages above meet the California state minimum, you may want to increase your protection level by investing in some of the following coverage options:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    This covers the cost of medical expenses for you and your passengers after an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    UM/UIM coverages apply to injuries and property damage expenses you sustain if the at-fault driver is uninsured or underinsured.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision deductible waiver

    This waiver pays for your collision deductible if the at-fault driver who hit you is uninsured.

California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program

Every licensed driver in the Golden State must maintain minimum car insurance requirements, but some drivers may have trouble affording an auto insurance policy.

Drivers who meet income requirements may qualify for reduced-rate liability insurance through California’s Low Cost Auto Insurance Program.[5]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A variety of incidents can trigger premium increases as soon as your next payment, including an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, driving under the influence, or another moving violation.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type affects your rates in different ways.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

Riverside County, which includes Temecula, saw 84 speed-related collisions in 2020, with over half occurring at night.[6]

Insurers see speeding as a precursor to further risky behavior, and if you have a speeding ticket on your record, you should expect your rates to rise. The average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in Temecula is $167, and you can see how a speeding ticket affects your quotes compared to driving with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Clearcover5793
Mile Auto5894
Sun Coast63102
Infinity69112
Mercury72117
Anchor76122
USAA78127
Safeco89145
Kemper90146
National General97156
Dairyland102165
GEICO105170
Allstate108176
Farmers111180
State Farm120195
Bristol West122198
Travelers127205
21st Century138224
Chubb215348
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover

Virtually any at-fault auto accident reported to your insurer, including you colliding with an object like a telephone pole or pothole, can raise your rates. A claim costs your insurer money; it compensates for future claims by increasing your rate.

Drivers in Temecula pay an average of $159 when they have an accident on their record, and you can see how an accident raises your quotes in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Clearcover5789
Mile Auto5890
Sun Coast6397
Infinity69107
Mercury72111
Anchor76117
USAA78121
Safeco89138
Kemper90139
National General97149
Dairyland102157
GEICO105162
Allstate108167
Farmers111172
State Farm120186
Bristol West122188
Travelers127195
21st Century138214
Chubb215332
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

In 2020, alcohol was involved in 12% of all crashes in Riverside County.[6] One study showed that driving with a 0.07% BAC, which is under the 0.08% BAC legal limit in California, can substantially impact a person’s driving ability, even when the driver thinks that they’re not impaired.[7] Insurers raise rates dramatically for drivers with a DUI on their record, and some insurers may drop you altogether after a DUI.

As you look for insurance with a DUI on your record, you can expect to pay an average of about $171 per month.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Clearcover5795
Mile Auto5896
Sun Coast63104
Infinity69114
Mercury72119
Anchor76125
USAA78129
Safeco89147
Kemper90149
National General97160
Dairyland102169
GEICO105173
Allstate108179
Farmers111184
State Farm120199
Bristol West122202
Travelers127209
21st Century138229
Chubb215355
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Clearcover

Senior drivers have higher accident rates per mile driven than middle-aged adults. One California DMV study suggests that this rate increases around age 60 and substantially increases around age 75.[8] That’s why drivers in their 30s may see their rates decrease and drivers in their 70s see their rates increase.

The average rate for senior drivers in Temecula is $82 per month. The table below compares policy quotes for senior drivers from multiple insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Clearcover4592
Mile Auto4684
Sun Coast50101
Infinity55107
Mercury57101
Anchor60121
USAA62123
Safeco70121
Kemper71137
National General76154
Dairyland80186
GEICO83165
Allstate85171
Farmers88176
State Farm95190
Bristol West96199
Travelers100146
21st Century109217
Chubb169340
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Clearcover

Teen drivers pay more for car insurance because their fatal crash rate is four times higher than adults’ rate. In fact, 40% of all fatal crashes with teen drivers happen at night. That’s why California doesn’t allow unsupervised teen drivers on roadways between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Young adults should be aware that staying on their parents’ insurance plan, getting a safe car, and qualifying for good student discounts could yield lower rates.

The average cost of insurance for teen drivers is $197 per month. The table below compares quotes for young drivers from multiple insurers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Clearcover109222
Mile Auto111203
Sun Coast120245
Infinity132259
Mercury137245
Anchor144294
USAA149299
Safeco170294
Kemper172332
National General184374
Dairyland195450
GEICO200400
Allstate207414
Farmers212426
State Farm229460
Bristol West233481
Travelers242354
21st Century264526
Chubb410822
Is car insurance more expensive in Temecula?

The national average cost of car insurance is $154 per month, which is higher than the average monthly rate in Temecula of $114.

Temecula’s low rate may be influenced by the city’s low population of 111,752, especially when you consider that a city like Chula Vista is more expensive and has a population of 279,170. The presence of more licensed drivers there may raise rates because of the increased potential for accidents.

More cities in California

In the following table, you can see how car insurance quotes in Temecula compare to other California cities, like Chula Vista, Glendale, Anaheim, and Modesto.

CityAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Anaheim$130$90
Chula Vista$121$65
Glendale$218$121
Modesto$144$100
Temecula car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions about how to find the cheapest car insurance in Temecula, the following answers can help.

  • How much is car insurance in Temecula?

    The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in Temecula is $136, and the average rate for liability-only coverage is $93. These rates are below the California state average.

  • Who has the cheapest car insurance in Temecula?

    The most affordable car insurance companies in Temecula are Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast. However, comparing quotes from several insurers is the best way to find the perfect car insurance plan for you.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Temecula?

    Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Sun Coast rank as three of the top insurers in Temecula. Clearcover consistently offers some of the lowest rates in the area, while Mile Auto offers you the opportunity to control your insurance costs based on how much you drive. Lastly, Sun Coast insures people with checkered driving histories or foreign licenses.

  • How much is minimum car insurance in California?

    To drive legally in California, your insurance coverage must meet or exceed the state’s minimum requirements of 15/30/5. This means you must carry bodily injury liability of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident. You must also carry $5,000 in property damage liability coverage.

  • Is car insurance higher in California?

    Insurance costs are higher in California than in several other states. This can be due to the large number of people residing in the Golden State, as well as the higher cost of living.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

More cities in California

Popular cities

