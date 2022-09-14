Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

A variety of incidents can trigger premium increases as soon as your next payment, including an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, driving under the influence, or another moving violation.

In the sections that follow, you’ll see how each incident type affects your rates in different ways.

Shop for Car Insurance in Temecula, CA

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Clearcover

Riverside County, which includes Temecula, saw 84 speed-related collisions in 2020, with over half occurring at night.[6]

Insurers see speeding as a precursor to further risky behavior, and if you have a speeding ticket on your record, you should expect your rates to rise. The average rate for drivers with a speeding ticket in Temecula is $167, and you can see how a speeding ticket affects your quotes compared to driving with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Clearcover 57 93 Mile Auto 58 94 Sun Coast 63 102 Infinity 69 112 Mercury 72 117 Anchor 76 122 USAA 78 127 Safeco 89 145 Kemper 90 146 National General 97 156 Dairyland 102 165 GEICO 105 170 Allstate 108 176 Farmers 111 180 State Farm 120 195 Bristol West 122 198 Travelers 127 205 21st Century 138 224 Chubb 215 348

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Clearcover

Virtually any at-fault auto accident reported to your insurer, including you colliding with an object like a telephone pole or pothole, can raise your rates. A claim costs your insurer money; it compensates for future claims by increasing your rate.

Drivers in Temecula pay an average of $159 when they have an accident on their record, and you can see how an accident raises your quotes in the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Clearcover 57 89 Mile Auto 58 90 Sun Coast 63 97 Infinity 69 107 Mercury 72 111 Anchor 76 117 USAA 78 121 Safeco 89 138 Kemper 90 139 National General 97 149 Dairyland 102 157 GEICO 105 162 Allstate 108 167 Farmers 111 172 State Farm 120 186 Bristol West 122 188 Travelers 127 195 21st Century 138 214 Chubb 215 332

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Clearcover

In 2020, alcohol was involved in 12% of all crashes in Riverside County.[6] One study showed that driving with a 0.07% BAC, which is under the 0.08% BAC legal limit in California, can substantially impact a person’s driving ability, even when the driver thinks that they’re not impaired.[7] Insurers raise rates dramatically for drivers with a DUI on their record, and some insurers may drop you altogether after a DUI.

As you look for insurance with a DUI on your record, you can expect to pay an average of about $171 per month.