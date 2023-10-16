Sun Coast Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Average cost of Sun Coast auto insurance

The average cost of Sun Coast auto insurance is $98 per month for liability insurance and $168 per month for full coverage. Compared to the national averages of $103 per month for liability only and $206 per month for full coverage, Sun Coast auto insurance is similar.

But your quotes may be higher or lower depending on your driver profile, which includes your age, driving record, location, vehicle, and more.[2]

Sun Coast car insurance coverage

Insurers that sell policies through Sun Coast generally feature liability coverage that you need to meet your state’s legal requirements to drive. They also sell full-coverage insurance that most lenders require if you’re financing your car.

Sun Coast mentions that some of the policies it sells may also offer “optional coverages,” such as roadside assistance, but it doesn’t provide any details on what these other coverage options might be.

Keep in Mind The specific coverage options available depend on the insurance company that underwrites your policy. Sun Coast is merely the salesperson for these policies; it’s up to the actual insurer to decide which coverages it’ll offer for purchase.

Sun Coast car insurance cost by state

Each of the states where Sun Coast is licensed has its own minimum car insurance coverage requirements you’ll need to purchase in order to drive legally. In most states, you’ll need to purchase a certain amount of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage to reimburse injuries and damage if you cause an accident.

The amount of coverage you need to buy — and the risks in each state, such as snowy weather, hurricanes, or automobile theft — combine to make policies more or less affordable in some states. Here’s the average cost of Sun Coast car insurance in different states:

State Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Arizona $156 $82 California $165 $87 Colorado $167 $69 Nevada $223 $148 Utah $130 $72 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Sun Coast auto insurance rates by driving history

Sun Coast offers comparatively cheaper rates for many drivers with dings on their driving record. Insurers can look up your driving record, and each infraction — such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or driving under the influence convictions — can cause your rates to increase. Some insurers may even decline to offer you coverage if they find too many unfavorable marks on your record.[3]

The table below shows Sun Coast’s average costs based on driving history.

Driving History Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only Clean record $156 $85 With speeding ticket $209 $114 With at-fault accident $223 $121 With DUI $242 $131 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Sun Coast car insurance cost by age

Your age has a strong influence on your risk of getting into a car accident, and that’s why teenagers pay more for car insurance. Drivers in the latter half of middle age tend to pay the lowest amount because they benefit from many years of safe driving experience and still have good mental and physical conditions to navigate road challenges.

Here’s how much Sun Coast charges drivers, on average, depending on how old you are:

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teens $282 20s $200 30s $158 40s $149 50s $131 60s $122 70s $124 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get a Sun Coast car insurance quote from Insurify

You can get a quote for an insurance policy through Sun Coast by comparing your options through Insurify. This gives you an advantage by expanding your options beyond the handful of insurers that Sun Coast works with; you can compare your rates with mainstream insurers too. Here’s how to do it:

Click on “Compare quotes” on Insurify’s website to start the process. Provide your ZIP code to limit your options to insurers available in your area. Enter details about your car’s make, model, mileage, and age. Enter specifications for how you use your car, including how often you drive it. Specify whether you lease or own your car. Enter your personal information. Receive a list of the cheapest quotes from among the 70+ insurers that Insurify works with, including Sun Coast. Finalize your purchase or get personalized assistance from an Insurify agent.

Sun Coast car insurance discounts

Making sure you’re eligible for all the discounts your insurer offers is one of the best ways to save money on car insurance. The companies that Sun Coast offers policies from each have their own discount options, so you’ll need to check with your agent.

However, Sun Coast does note a few discounts that may be available through the insurers it contracts with:

Homeowner This discount is only available to homeowners in some states.

Early quote If you get a quote and complete your purchase before your current policy expires (if you’re already insured), you may be eligible for a discount.

Continuous coverage Also for drivers who are already insured, this discount rewards you for maintaining steady, lapse-free coverage between policies.

Multiple cars If you insure more than one car through Sun Coast, you may qualify for extra savings.

Good driver Insurers that Sun Coast partners with may offer savings of up to 20% if you haven’t had any negative marks on your driving record in the past five years.

Sun Coast insurance bundling options

Sun Coast doesn’t specify whether it offers extra bundling discounts if you purchase other types of insurance policies through its agency. It’s fairly common for insurance companies to offer discounts if you package accounts together, however. Sun Coast is licensed to sell products from other insurance companies in the following categories as well: