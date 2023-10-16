Sun Coast Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
If you’re having trouble finding affordable coverage due to credit challenges or negative marks on your driving record, you may come across Sun Coast General Insurance Agency. This small insurance broker sells policies from several equally tiny insurers. It has a relatively small footprint based primarily in the western U.S.
You can purchase a policy with Sun Coast even if you don’t have trouble finding other coverage, but it may be more expensive compared to national companies. Here’s what you need to know about Sun Coast car insurance reviews, ratings, and availability.
Quick Facts
The average cost of a Sun Coast car insurance policy is $91 per month for liability only and $168 for full coverage.
Sun Coast sells policies in 11 states: Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
Sun Coast isn’t an insurer and doesn’t dictate the terms of your policy — the insurer that Sun Coast sells a policy for will determine that.
What is Sun Coast auto insurance?
Sun Coast started in 1980 and has more than 40 years of experience in the industry.[1] It currently works with more than 3,500 independent agents to offer policies from several small insurers that you may not have heard of before, such as PrimeOne Insurance Company and Unique Insurance Company.
Despite boasting such a large network of agents, information about Sun Coast is relatively scarce. It doesn’t offer up a lot of details about the car insurance policies it sells on its website, and customer reviews have noted that it’s often tough to actually get a hold of agency staff.
Part of the confusion lies in its business model. As an insurance broker, Sun Coast sells you a policy, but it’s actually the underwriting insurer that provides assistance if you need to file a claim, for example.
Sun Coast pros and cons
Pros
Insures most drivers: Sun Coast offers policies to people with spotty driving records.
Multiple products available: Sun Coast sells multiple insurance products, including commercial auto and car insurance for Mexico.
Works with multiple insurers: By selling policies from several companies, Sun Coast may help you find a cheaper rate faster.
Cons
Not transparent: You won’t find much information about the policies Sun Coast sells on its website.
Not available in most states: Sun Coast only offers policies in 11 states.
Poor customer service reviews: Written customer experiences are fairly scarce online, but of the ones that exist, a common theme is how tough it can be to get in touch with a live human when you need it.
Average cost of Sun Coast auto insurance
The average cost of Sun Coast auto insurance is $98 per month for liability insurance and $168 per month for full coverage. Compared to the national averages of $103 per month for liability only and $206 per month for full coverage, Sun Coast auto insurance is similar.
But your quotes may be higher or lower depending on your driver profile, which includes your age, driving record, location, vehicle, and more.[2]
Sun Coast car insurance coverage
Insurers that sell policies through Sun Coast generally feature liability coverage that you need to meet your state’s legal requirements to drive. They also sell full-coverage insurance that most lenders require if you’re financing your car.
Sun Coast mentions that some of the policies it sells may also offer “optional coverages,” such as roadside assistance, but it doesn’t provide any details on what these other coverage options might be.
Keep in Mind
The specific coverage options available depend on the insurance company that underwrites your policy. Sun Coast is merely the salesperson for these policies; it’s up to the actual insurer to decide which coverages it’ll offer for purchase.
Sun Coast car insurance cost by state
Each of the states where Sun Coast is licensed has its own minimum car insurance coverage requirements you’ll need to purchase in order to drive legally. In most states, you’ll need to purchase a certain amount of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage to reimburse injuries and damage if you cause an accident.
The amount of coverage you need to buy — and the risks in each state, such as snowy weather, hurricanes, or automobile theft — combine to make policies more or less affordable in some states. Here’s the average cost of Sun Coast car insurance in different states:
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Sun Coast auto insurance rates by driving history
Sun Coast offers comparatively cheaper rates for many drivers with dings on their driving record. Insurers can look up your driving record, and each infraction — such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or driving under the influence convictions — can cause your rates to increase. Some insurers may even decline to offer you coverage if they find too many unfavorable marks on your record.[3]
The table below shows Sun Coast’s average costs based on driving history.
Driving History
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Average Quote: Liability Only
Clean record
$156
$85
With speeding ticket
$209
$114
With at-fault accident
$223
$121
With DUI
$242
$131
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Sun Coast car insurance cost by age
Your age has a strong influence on your risk of getting into a car accident, and that’s why teenagers pay more for car insurance. Drivers in the latter half of middle age tend to pay the lowest amount because they benefit from many years of safe driving experience and still have good mental and physical conditions to navigate road challenges.
Here’s how much Sun Coast charges drivers, on average, depending on how old you are:
Age Group
Average Monthly Quote
Teens
$282
20s
$200
30s
$158
40s
$149
50s
$131
60s
$122
70s
$124
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to get a Sun Coast car insurance quote from Insurify
You can get a quote for an insurance policy through Sun Coast by comparing your options through Insurify. This gives you an advantage by expanding your options beyond the handful of insurers that Sun Coast works with; you can compare your rates with mainstream insurers too. Here’s how to do it:
Click on “Compare quotes” on Insurify’s website to start the process.
Provide your ZIP code to limit your options to insurers available in your area.
Enter details about your car’s make, model, mileage, and age.
Enter specifications for how you use your car, including how often you drive it.
Specify whether you lease or own your car.
Enter your personal information.
Receive a list of the cheapest quotes from among the 70+ insurers that Insurify works with, including Sun Coast.
Finalize your purchase or get personalized assistance from an Insurify agent.
Sun Coast car insurance discounts
Making sure you’re eligible for all the discounts your insurer offers is one of the best ways to save money on car insurance. The companies that Sun Coast offers policies from each have their own discount options, so you’ll need to check with your agent.
However, Sun Coast does note a few discounts that may be available through the insurers it contracts with:
Homeowner
This discount is only available to homeowners in some states.
Early quote
If you get a quote and complete your purchase before your current policy expires (if you’re already insured), you may be eligible for a discount.
Continuous coverage
Also for drivers who are already insured, this discount rewards you for maintaining steady, lapse-free coverage between policies.
Multiple cars
If you insure more than one car through Sun Coast, you may qualify for extra savings.
Good driver
Insurers that Sun Coast partners with may offer savings of up to 20% if you haven’t had any negative marks on your driving record in the past five years.
Sun Coast insurance bundling options
Sun Coast doesn’t specify whether it offers extra bundling discounts if you purchase other types of insurance policies through its agency. It’s fairly common for insurance companies to offer discounts if you package accounts together, however. Sun Coast is licensed to sell products from other insurance companies in the following categories as well:
Mexico auto: Covers your car if you take a road trip to Puerto Vallarta and beyond
Yacht: Offers different coverages depending on how you use your yacht, such as for business or pleasure
Boat: Covers recreational and commercial vessels
Watercraft: Covers personal recreational watercraft, like Jet Skis and sports wave runners
Commercial auto: Covers commercial lines for cars and delivery vehicles
Sun Coast insurance reviews and ratings
It’s helpful to see what customers and independent reviewers have to say about an insurance company when making such an important decision. Unfortunately, given Sun Coast’s small size and the fact that it only sells policies from other companies, there’s not much information available about it online to make valuable insights.
Sun Coast customer reviews
A few customers have left clues about how well Sun Coast serves them on Google and Yelp. A common pain point seems to be getting in contact with someone at the company when you need to file a complaint, ask a question, make a payment, or even just get a quote. However, customers do note that policies are often very cheap.
Sun Coast has a noticeable absence on sites like Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). However, the BBB offered an A+ rating for Sun Coast, even if it has no actual customer reviews on its public profile.
Sun Coast ratings
Independent organizations like AM Best and the National Association of Insurance Commissioners rate insurance companies for their financial stability and their complaint volume. Since Sun Coast isn’t actually an insurer and only sells policies for other underwriters, it doesn’t have these ratings.
Sun Coast vs. other insurance companies
Sun Coast works with many insurers and may offer you good rates, but you can also seek out quotes on your own to ensure you actually are getting the lowest pricing. Consumers have plenty of options to choose from in the highly saturated car insurance market.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Sun Coast
$91
$168
N/A
Auto-Owners
$40
$82
4.0
Nationwide
$65
$123
4.1
GEICO
$53
$112
4.2
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Sun Coast vs. Auto-Owners
Like Sun Coast, Auto-Owners is a smaller regional insurer. It offers policies in only 26 states (as opposed to 11 with Sun Coast). Many of these states overlap, but there are some noticeable gaps. Auto-Owners isn’t available in California, for example, while Sun Coast is.
Auto-Owners is also a true insurance company, underwriting your policy directly and therefore offering the most straightforward way to buy insurance. It has many positive independent reviews online and features an excellent A++ AM Best rating for financial stability, the highest possible grade.
You’ll need to work directly with a professional independent insurance agent to get a quote and maintain your policy with Auto-Owners. You aren’t able to obtain a quote online like you can with Sun Coast.
Sun Coast vs. Nationwide
Nationwide is more widely available than Sun Coast. However, Sun Coast sells policies in Alaska and Hawaii, whereas Nationwide doesn’t.
For the average driver, Nationwide is a cheaper option. Nationwide offers multiple ways to save, such as its Vanishing Deductible, well-defined discounts, and mileage-based policies for infrequent drivers.
Nationwide doesn’t specialize in insuring high-risk drivers like Sun Coast does, however.
Sun Coast vs. GEICO
GEICO is one of the largest insurers in the country, so much more information is available about its car insurance policies versus Sun Coast’s options. GEICO gets consistently high customer satisfaction ratings from independent reviewers like J.D. Power, has excellent AM Best financial stability ratings, and maintains a low volume of complaints with the NAIC.
GEICO also has the financial advantage as well, being one of the cheapest insurers in the country. That said, Sun Coast specializes in high-risk applicants that GEICO may charge more expensive rates for.
If you’re looking for specialized coverage options, like mechanical breakdown insurance or accident forgiveness, GEICO may be a better option. GEICO also offers more discount options, such as 15% off for military members, 22% off for insuring a new vehicle, 15% off for students who receive good grades, and more.
How to file an auto insurance claim with Sun Coast
If you get into an accident or suffer damage that the policy you bought through Sun Coast covers, you’ll need to file a claimto use your insurance benefits. As an insurance broker marketplace, Sun Coast only sells policies from other insurance companies that are the actual underwriters and doesn’t handle any claims itself.
If you contact Sun Coast to file a claim, the company will instead direct you to your actual insurance company to complete the claims process. This process may vary depending on the insurance company.
Sun Coast insurance FAQs
Here are the answers to some common questions about Sun Coast insurance.
Is Sun Coast legitimate?
Yes. Sun Coast is licensed to sell car insurance policies from other insurance companies in 11 states: Arizona, Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.
Is Sun Coast car insurance worth it?
Sun Coast may be worth it if you’re having a tough time finding affordable insurance due to marks on your record and you don’t mind a company that’s a little more hands-off. Customers report frequent problems with contacting customer representatives.
What is the average cost of Sun Coast car insurance?
The average Sun Coast car insurance policy costs $91 per month for liability-only coverage and $168 per month for full coverage.
Who owns Sun Coast insurance?
Sun Coast is privately owned, with Jeffrey S. Yeskin registered as the company’s CEO and president.
Who should get Sun Coast insurance?
Sun Coast may be able to help you get a cheaper insurance policy if you live in one of the states where it operates and have challenges with finding an affordable policy from traditional insurers.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
