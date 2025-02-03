How Does Renters Insurance Work?

How renters insurance works

When you’re renting a home, your landlord may financially protect the building itself through a special type of coverage, such as landlord insurance. This type of policy doesn’t provide financial protection for you or coverage for your personal property. But you can buy your own coverage through a renters insurance policy.

Renters insurance can cover damage or loss of your personal property, provide you with liability protection, and pay for temporary living expenses when you’re displaced after a covered loss. You can buy renters insurance from most insurance companies that offer homeowners policies in your state.

When purchasing renters insurance, you’ll select a coverage amount based on the value of your belongings and potential liability risks. Then, you’ll choose a deductible, which is the amount of money deducted from your payout when your insurance company reimburses you for a covered loss.

You’ll also need to decide between an actual cash value policy and a replacement cost policy. A replacement cost policy will be more expensive, but it’ll pay to replace damaged items at current prices instead of their depreciated value.[2]