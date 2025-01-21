How much personal liability coverage you need

It’s important to determine how much liability protection you need. To figure this out, you can start by evaluating the total value of your assets. Your assets include any savings, investments, and personal property you have. You can also do a home inventory to determine the value of your belongings.

You should also consider any potential risks that could increase the likelihood of an incident, like dogs you own or if you frequently host get-togethers. You should also think about any risk factors you face depending on where you live.

For example, a standard renters insurance policy doesn’t typically cover floods and earthquakes. If that’s a threat you face, you may want to purchase supplemental coverage.

Do landlords require renters insurance?

State laws don’t typically require renters insurance, but some landlords may include a clause in the lease agreement requiring renters to purchase renters insurance. For example, your landlord may require you to purchase a minimum amount of renters insurance as part of your lease agreement.

These clauses protect you and your landlord. If your landlord requires this as part of your rental agreement, you may need to show proof of insurance before you can renew your lease.

Most landlords have landlord insurance to repair or replace damages to the structure of the building or common areas.[3] But it won’t pay to replace your personal belongings, so you’ll want to have rental insurance as well.