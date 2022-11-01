4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Florida (2022)

Some of the cheapest car insurance providers in Florida are Progressive, Travelers, and Liberty Mutual.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterFlorida
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterFlorida

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Shawn Powers
Reviewed by
Shawn Powers
Headshot of licensed insurance agent Shawn Powers.
Reviewed by
Shawn Powers
VP of Insurance Sales at Insurify
As a licensed insurance agent with over 20 years of experience, Shawn Powers is the VP of Sales and Operations at Insurify. With his expertise, Shawn strives to help customers make informed and educated decisions in regard to their insurance policies. Previously, Shawn spent 15 years with Answer Financial (an Allstate company) as the VP of Sales and Operations.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Florida

Palm trees, sunshine, the beach—these things are never hard to find in Florida. But cheap car insurance? That’s tougher. As one of the most populated states with a lot of distracted drivers, Florida doesn’t have the cheap car insurance rates that drivers in Wyoming or Vermont might be used to. But they can’t party in Miami, visit the Everglades, or stay warm all winter, can they?

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Florida is $331/mo.

  • Progressive is the cheapest provider in Georgia with average rates of $215/mo.

  • The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Florida

How much is car insurance in Florida?

The average cost of car insurance in Florida is $331 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Cheap car insurance coverage is all about finding the right car insurance company for you. Here’s Insurify’s list of the top insurance companies selling cheap car insurance to Florida drivers. At the end of the day, your driving record, coverage needs, and credit score will determine which company will offer you the right insurance discounts and best rates.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$215
Travelers$239
Bristol West$251
Liberty Mutual$297
Dairyland$300
National General$218
Direct Auto$218
GAINSCO$238
AssuranceAmerica$262
Safeco$278
Mercury$317
Infinity$319
The General$321
Pronto$342
Midvale Home & Auto$359
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Florida

Sometimes, minimum coverage is all you need. These companies have the cheapest liability insurance policies in the Sunshine State. Property damage liability covers damage to others’ property that you are responsible for if you are at fault in a car accident. And personal injury protection (PIP) covers your and your passengers’ medical expenses, regardless of fault.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$162
National General$165
Bristol West$186
Travelers$190
Dairyland$217
Liberty Mutual$240
GAINSCO$186
Direct Auto$189
Safeco$203
AssuranceAmerica$236
Pronto$248
The General$263
Midvale Home & Auto$271
Infinity$271
Mercury$277
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Florida

Full coverage goes beyond minimum coverage to include comprehensive coverage—which protects you from vandalism, theft, hurricanes, and other “acts of God”—and collision coverage —which protects you if, say, you swerve to dodge a gator and hit a telephone pole. Keep in mind that even with full-coverage insurance, you might still be liable for damage you cause.

These companies have the cheapest car insurance quotes for full-coverage auto insurance:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$244
Progressive$248
Travelers$255
Bristol West$295
Liberty Mutual$330
Dairyland$363
Direct Auto$239
GAINSCO$276
AssuranceAmerica$287
Safeco$297
Mercury$343
Infinity$349
The General$363
Midvale Home & Auto$390
Pronto$396
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Florida

It’s important to find low auto insurance premiums, but that’s not the whole game. An insurance policy is a serious commitment. These insurance companies offer solid car insurance quotes, but they also earn high ratings from Insurify for financial stability and customer service, characteristics that the best car insurance companies all share.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Safeco86$278
Liberty Mutual82$297
Travelers80$239
National General58$218
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Florida Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history has an important influence on your car insurance rates. But just because you have a DUI, speeding ticket, or an at-fault accident on your driving record—or all of the above—doesn’t mean that cheap auto insurance is out of reach. The way to find the best insurance policy for your driving history is to shop around carefully by comparing quotes.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Florida

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Florida

It’s no surprise that good drivers get some of the cheapest auto insurance rates out there. These insurance companies are lining up to provide insurance coverage to Florida drivers with clean driving records.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$201
Progressive$206
Travelers$232
Bristol West$239
Dairyland$272
Liberty Mutual$294
Direct Auto$201
GAINSCO$227
AssuranceAmerica$240
Safeco$264
Mercury$291
The General$303
Infinity$303
Midvale Home & Auto$326
Pronto$329
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Florida

You know DUIs are serious, and they can cost you serious money by raising your insurance premiums. The auto insurance companies in this table are still offering affordable car insurance to drivers in Florida with DUIs on their driving records. So if you’re looking for a cheap auto insurance policy in the Sunshine State and you have a DUI, start here.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$214
National General$215
Liberty Mutual$224
Travelers$239
Bristol West$303
Dairyland$303
GAINSCO$230
Direct Auto$244
Safeco$270
AssuranceAmerica$276
Pronto$301
The General$322
Infinity$339
Midvale Home & Auto$381
Mercury$403
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Florida

SR-22 Insurance in Florida

The state of Florida has two special insurance certificates that you may need to reinstate your driver’s license if you get it revoked for a serious violation. Called an SR-22—or FR-44 for DUIs and drug-related offenses—this high-risk insurance will definitely hike your car insurance rates. But these companies can help get SR-22 and FR-44 drivers affordable car insurance:

Allstate
Allstate
GEICO
GEICO
Progressive
Progressive
State Farm
State Farm
USAA
USAA

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Florida

If you’re involved in an at-fault accident, there’s no question your car insurance rates will go up. But not all companies will treat car accidents the same. Take Progressive, which has a strong accident forgiveness policy. These other companies have the cheapest auto insurance quotes for Florida drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$234
Travelers$255
National General$284
Bristol West$298
Liberty Mutual$319
Dairyland$405
Direct Auto$293
GAINSCO$293
Safeco$338
AssuranceAmerica$346
Infinity$377
The General$403
Pronto$408
Mercury$429
Midvale Home & Auto$497
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Florida

With a speeding ticket on your driving history, you won’t be offered the cheapest car insurance right off the bat. It’ll take some extra bargain hunting. These average rates are car insurance quotes for drivers with speeding tickets in the state of Florida. To get cheap insurance premiums despite that time your foot got a little heavy on the gas, this list is a good place to start.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$262
Travelers$270
National General$270
Bristol West$285
Liberty Mutual$301
Dairyland$349
GAINSCO$256
Direct Auto$258
Safeco$290
AssuranceAmerica$302
Infinity$357
The General$363
Pronto$368
Mercury$376
Midvale Home & Auto$459
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Florida Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score can help you get cheap car insurance if it’s really good—but if you have poor credit, don’t despair – there’s always a way to raise your credit score. In Florida, an excellent credit score can bring your average rates down nearly $140 per month. Raising your credit score is an awesome way to get cheap car insurance.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$247
Good$263
Average$307
Poor$382
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Florida

Florida Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Florida is a popular retirement destination for a reason; Florida drivers in their elder decades pay the lowest insurance premiums around. Young drivers get hit with the highest car insurance rates, as in every other state, but once you exit your 20s, your insurance premiums decline rapidly as you advance in age. Well, kids, it’s something to look forward to.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$541
Under 25$434
20s$351
30s$290
40s$293
50s$269
60s$239
70s$239
80+$261
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Florida Cities

Orlando is the city where dreams come true. But if your dreams include affordable car insurance, you won’t be so lucky. Not surprisingly, Miami and Tampa are the most expensive cities for Florida drivers to buy liability coverage. In north Florida—Pensacola, Tallahassee, Ocala—you’ll have the best shot at cheap auto insurance.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Orlando$310
Miami$389
Tampa$391
Jacksonville$279
Fort Lauderdale$332
Kissimmee$293
Saint Petersburg$288
West Palm Beach$363
Hollywood$328
Pompano Beach$336
Lakeland$264
Pensacola$243
Ocala$223
Tallahassee$243
Bradenton$250
Fort Myers$248
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Florida Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Florida is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Florida will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Florida.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $10,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Florida DMV Information

The Florida DMV goes by a bizarre acronym. It’s technically called the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).

The FLHSMV is the place for Florida drivers to apply for or renew a driver’s license, pay a speeding ticket, register a vehicle and get a title, and access safety resources. There are DMV locations in all of the state of Florida’s 67 counties, and many of the services you can get in person are also available online.

Public Transportation in Florida

Buses help Floridians navigate most of the cities and counties with affordable service. Trolleys are also a widespread transportation option in town, and more cities are following in Miami’s footsteps and offering bikesharing programs so you can cruise from the beach to the bar at a low cost.

Florida New Car Insurance Grace Period

What is a new car insurance grace period in Florida?

Most insurance companies provide policyholders with a grace period to insure a new vehicle—though these policies vary by state law and insurance provider. Florida drivers typically have somewhere between 2 and 30 days to insure their new vehicle, but no Florida law sets a specific grace period. For this reason, drivers should check for specifics with their provider.

Despite having a grace period to insure their new vehicle, Florida drivers should prioritize insuring their car shortly after purchasing it to ensure they do not overlook the requirement. Failure to insure a car in Florida can result in high premiums for a future policy and increased financial risk in the event of an auto accident or offense occurring after the set grace period.

What happens if you have a traffic incident or accident during the grace period?

No one plans on having a car accident or receiving a ticket for a traffic offense, but it happens—even with a brand-new car. Florida drivers with existing insurance coverage who get into an accident or traffic offense during their provider’s grace period will not be treated as uninsured motorists. The amount of coverage extended may vary by provider.

In the event of an accident or traffic violation by drivers in the new car grace period, insurance providers typically extend the policyholder’s existing insurance coverage plan for the new vehicle. The driver will still be expected to cooperate with any necessary state penalties or fines in relation to the event, and uninsured motorists will face heavier penalties for the incident.

Best Florida Home and Auto Insurance

Many Floridians own their homes—around 68 percent, in fact, according to the United States Federal Reserve—and need both home and auto insurance coverage. Insurance companies that offer both home and auto coverage typically provide bundling discounts for customers to save. Rather than paying two separate premiums for more, customers can pay one for less.

Best Companies for Home and Auto Insurance Bundles in Florida

Costs of home and auto insurance policies vary. On average, Floridians pay $299 monthly for home insurance and $331 monthly for car insurance, and both averages exceed the national average rates. To help Floridians secure affordable coverage, Insurify identified the state’s three top insurers for home and auto insurance—in addition to a few honorable mentions to consider.

Top insurance providers for Florida home and auto insurance policies include Progressive, State Farm, and Allstate. All three of these companies offer affordable rates, opportunities for discounts, and more to provide their policyholders with quality coverage. Other companies to check out include GEICO, Liberty Mutual, USAA, and various smaller regional providers.

How much do Floridians save by bundling home and auto insurance?

On average, Floridians save between 5 and 15 percent on premiums by bundling their home and auto insurance, according to the Insurance Information Institute. That said, some insurance providers tout up to 30 percent in discounts. Ultimately, the amount of money saved through bundling will depend on both the individual and the insurance provider.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Florida

The cheapest car insurance doesn’t always go to the drivers with the clean driving record and most stellar credit score. The Florida drivers who take the time to compare quotes from as many insurance companies as possible and hunt for the best insurance discounts are rewarded with the lowest auto insurance premiums.

But doesn’t it sound like a pain to scour one of the largest markets for auto insurance in the country for car insurance quotes? That’s why Insurify is so amazing: in the time it takes to get one auto insurance quote—only a few minutes—you’ll get a personalized slate from the top insurers, all for free.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Florida has mandatory liability insurance that takes two forms: personal injury protection (PIP), which covers your medical expenses no matter who is at fault in the accident (this is why Florida is called a no-fault state); and property damage liability coverage (PDL). Florida drivers need $10,000 of PIP and PDL to meet the minimum coverage requirements.

  • Full-coverage car insurance is the most expensive policy you can buy, so if you drive a beater and are really on a budget, you’ll get better rates with minimum liability coverage or by lowering your deductible. But the surefire way to get the best car insurance rates is to compare car insurance quotes from all the insurance providers you can find.

  • On average, car insurance premiums are $331 per month in Florida, according to Insurify. But that will vary depending on your coverage options, credit score, driving history, the value of your vehicle, the coverage limits you need, and whether you drive in Miami or elsewhere.

  • With one of the highest rankings for distracted driving and overall accidents, Florida sees insurance providers charge high rates for Florida auto insurance. It’s a crowded state with a huge population and cities congested with traffic, all of which contribute to making auto insurance rates consistently higher than the national average.

  • Yes, minimum coverage requirements under Florida law stipulate that you must have $10,000 of personal injury protection (PIP) on your car insurance policy. PIP is like bodily injury liability, but it’s for your own medical expenses rather than someone else’s since Florida is a no-fault state.

Insurify Insights

How Florida Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Florida below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Florida drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

toyota

Toyota Corolla

Most Popular Car in Florida

#42

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#36

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#50

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#35

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Florida is the #28 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #28
    • Percent of drivers in Florida with an accident: 8.5%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Florida is the #50 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #50
    • Percent of drivers in Florida with a DUI: 0.6%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Florida is the #16 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #16
    • Percent of drivers in Florida with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Florida is the #18 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #18
    • Percent of drivers in Florida with a rude driving violation: 1.8%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Florida is the #42 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #42
    • Percent of drivers in Florida with a speeding ticket: 6.6%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Florida is the #16 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #16
    • Percent of drivers in Florida with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Florida

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Shawn Powers
Reviewed by
Shawn Powers
Linkedin

VP of Insurance Sales at Insurify

Headshot of licensed insurance agent Shawn Powers.
Reviewed by
Shawn Powers
VP of Insurance Sales at Insurify
As a licensed insurance agent with over 20 years of experience, Shawn Powers is the VP of Sales and Operations at Insurify. With his expertise, Shawn strives to help customers make informed and educated decisions in regard to their insurance policies. Previously, Shawn spent 15 years with Answer Financial (an Allstate company) as the VP of Sales and Operations.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterFlorida