Cheap Car Insurance in Florida (2022)

Florida Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history has an important influence on your car insurance rates. But just because you have a DUI, speeding ticket, or an at-fault accident on your driving record—or all of the above—doesn’t mean that cheap auto insurance is out of reach. The way to find the best insurance policy for your driving history is to shop around carefully by comparing quotes.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Florida

It’s no surprise that good drivers get some of the cheapest auto insurance rates out there. These insurance companies are lining up to provide insurance coverage to Florida drivers with clean driving records.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote National General $201 Progressive $206 Travelers $232 Bristol West $239 Dairyland $272 Liberty Mutual $294 Direct Auto $201 GAINSCO $227 AssuranceAmerica $240 Safeco $264 Mercury $291 The General $303 Infinity $303 Midvale Home & Auto $326 Pronto $329

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Florida

You know DUIs are serious, and they can cost you serious money by raising your insurance premiums. The auto insurance companies in this table are still offering affordable car insurance to drivers in Florida with DUIs on their driving records. So if you’re looking for a cheap auto insurance policy in the Sunshine State and you have a DUI, start here.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $214 National General $215 Liberty Mutual $224 Travelers $239 Bristol West $303 Dairyland $303 GAINSCO $230 Direct Auto $244 Safeco $270 AssuranceAmerica $276 Pronto $301 The General $322 Infinity $339 Midvale Home & Auto $381 Mercury $403

SR-22 Insurance in Florida

The state of Florida has two special insurance certificates that you may need to reinstate your driver’s license if you get it revoked for a serious violation. Called an SR-22—or FR-44 for DUIs and drug-related offenses—this high-risk insurance will definitely hike your car insurance rates. But these companies can help get SR-22 and FR-44 drivers affordable car insurance:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Florida

If you’re involved in an at-fault accident, there’s no question your car insurance rates will go up. But not all companies will treat car accidents the same. Take Progressive, which has a strong accident forgiveness policy. These other companies have the cheapest auto insurance quotes for Florida drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $234 Travelers $255 National General $284 Bristol West $298 Liberty Mutual $319 Dairyland $405 Direct Auto $293 GAINSCO $293 Safeco $338 AssuranceAmerica $346 Infinity $377 The General $403 Pronto $408 Mercury $429 Midvale Home & Auto $497

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Florida

With a speeding ticket on your driving history, you won’t be offered the cheapest car insurance right off the bat. It’ll take some extra bargain hunting. These average rates are car insurance quotes for drivers with speeding tickets in the state of Florida. To get cheap insurance premiums despite that time your foot got a little heavy on the gas, this list is a good place to start.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $262 Travelers $270 National General $270 Bristol West $285 Liberty Mutual $301 Dairyland $349 GAINSCO $256 Direct Auto $258 Safeco $290 AssuranceAmerica $302 Infinity $357 The General $363 Pronto $368 Mercury $376 Midvale Home & Auto $459

