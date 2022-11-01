Cheap Car Insurance in Florida (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Florida
Palm trees, sunshine, the beach—these things are never hard to find in Florida. But cheap car insurance? That’s tougher. As one of the most populated states with a lot of distracted drivers, Florida doesn’t have the cheap car insurance rates that drivers in Wyoming or Vermont might be used to. But they can’t party in Miami, visit the Everglades, or stay warm all winter, can they?
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Florida is $331/mo.
Progressive is the cheapest provider in Georgia with average rates of $215/mo.
The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Florida
How much is car insurance in Florida?
The average cost of car insurance in Florida is $331 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Cheap car insurance coverage is all about finding the right car insurance company for you. Here’s Insurify’s list of the top insurance companies selling cheap car insurance to Florida drivers. At the end of the day, your driving record, coverage needs, and credit score will determine which company will offer you the right insurance discounts and best rates.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$215
|Travelers
|$239
|Bristol West
|$251
|Liberty Mutual
|$297
|Dairyland
|$300
|National General
|$218
|Direct Auto
|$218
|GAINSCO
|$238
|AssuranceAmerica
|$262
|Safeco
|$278
|Mercury
|$317
|Infinity
|$319
|The General
|$321
|Pronto
|$342
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$359
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Florida
Sometimes, minimum coverage is all you need. These companies have the cheapest liability insurance policies in the Sunshine State. Property damage liability covers damage to others’ property that you are responsible for if you are at fault in a car accident. And personal injury protection (PIP) covers your and your passengers’ medical expenses, regardless of fault.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$162
|National General
|$165
|Bristol West
|$186
|Travelers
|$190
|Dairyland
|$217
|Liberty Mutual
|$240
|GAINSCO
|$186
|Direct Auto
|$189
|Safeco
|$203
|AssuranceAmerica
|$236
|Pronto
|$248
|The General
|$263
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$271
|Infinity
|$271
|Mercury
|$277
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Florida
Full coverage goes beyond minimum coverage to include comprehensive coverage—which protects you from vandalism, theft, hurricanes, and other “acts of God”—and collision coverage —which protects you if, say, you swerve to dodge a gator and hit a telephone pole. Keep in mind that even with full-coverage insurance, you might still be liable for damage you cause.
These companies have the cheapest car insurance quotes for full-coverage auto insurance:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$244
|Progressive
|$248
|Travelers
|$255
|Bristol West
|$295
|Liberty Mutual
|$330
|Dairyland
|$363
|Direct Auto
|$239
|GAINSCO
|$276
|AssuranceAmerica
|$287
|Safeco
|$297
|Mercury
|$343
|Infinity
|$349
|The General
|$363
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$390
|Pronto
|$396
Best Car Insurance in Florida
It’s important to find low auto insurance premiums, but that’s not the whole game. An insurance policy is a serious commitment. These insurance companies offer solid car insurance quotes, but they also earn high ratings from Insurify for financial stability and customer service, characteristics that the best car insurance companies all share.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Safeco
|86
|$278
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$297
|Travelers
|80
|$239
|National General
|58
|$218
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Florida Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history has an important influence on your car insurance rates. But just because you have a DUI, speeding ticket, or an at-fault accident on your driving record—or all of the above—doesn’t mean that cheap auto insurance is out of reach. The way to find the best insurance policy for your driving history is to shop around carefully by comparing quotes.
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Florida
It’s no surprise that good drivers get some of the cheapest auto insurance rates out there. These insurance companies are lining up to provide insurance coverage to Florida drivers with clean driving records.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$201
|Progressive
|$206
|Travelers
|$232
|Bristol West
|$239
|Dairyland
|$272
|Liberty Mutual
|$294
|Direct Auto
|$201
|GAINSCO
|$227
|AssuranceAmerica
|$240
|Safeco
|$264
|Mercury
|$291
|The General
|$303
|Infinity
|$303
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$326
|Pronto
|$329
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Florida
You know DUIs are serious, and they can cost you serious money by raising your insurance premiums. The auto insurance companies in this table are still offering affordable car insurance to drivers in Florida with DUIs on their driving records. So if you’re looking for a cheap auto insurance policy in the Sunshine State and you have a DUI, start here.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$214
|National General
|$215
|Liberty Mutual
|$224
|Travelers
|$239
|Bristol West
|$303
|Dairyland
|$303
|GAINSCO
|$230
|Direct Auto
|$244
|Safeco
|$270
|AssuranceAmerica
|$276
|Pronto
|$301
|The General
|$322
|Infinity
|$339
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$381
|Mercury
|$403
See More: SR-22 Insurance Florida
SR-22 Insurance in Florida
The state of Florida has two special insurance certificates that you may need to reinstate your driver’s license if you get it revoked for a serious violation. Called an SR-22—or FR-44 for DUIs and drug-related offenses—this high-risk insurance will definitely hike your car insurance rates. But these companies can help get SR-22 and FR-44 drivers affordable car insurance:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Florida
If you’re involved in an at-fault accident, there’s no question your car insurance rates will go up. But not all companies will treat car accidents the same. Take Progressive, which has a strong accident forgiveness policy. These other companies have the cheapest auto insurance quotes for Florida drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$234
|Travelers
|$255
|National General
|$284
|Bristol West
|$298
|Liberty Mutual
|$319
|Dairyland
|$405
|Direct Auto
|$293
|GAINSCO
|$293
|Safeco
|$338
|AssuranceAmerica
|$346
|Infinity
|$377
|The General
|$403
|Pronto
|$408
|Mercury
|$429
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$497
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Florida
With a speeding ticket on your driving history, you won’t be offered the cheapest car insurance right off the bat. It’ll take some extra bargain hunting. These average rates are car insurance quotes for drivers with speeding tickets in the state of Florida. To get cheap insurance premiums despite that time your foot got a little heavy on the gas, this list is a good place to start.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$262
|Travelers
|$270
|National General
|$270
|Bristol West
|$285
|Liberty Mutual
|$301
|Dairyland
|$349
|GAINSCO
|$256
|Direct Auto
|$258
|Safeco
|$290
|AssuranceAmerica
|$302
|Infinity
|$357
|The General
|$363
|Pronto
|$368
|Mercury
|$376
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$459
Florida Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score can help you get cheap car insurance if it’s really good—but if you have poor credit, don’t despair – there’s always a way to raise your credit score. In Florida, an excellent credit score can bring your average rates down nearly $140 per month. Raising your credit score is an awesome way to get cheap car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$247
|Good
|$263
|Average
|$307
|Poor
|$382
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Florida
Florida Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Florida is a popular retirement destination for a reason; Florida drivers in their elder decades pay the lowest insurance premiums around. Young drivers get hit with the highest car insurance rates, as in every other state, but once you exit your 20s, your insurance premiums decline rapidly as you advance in age. Well, kids, it’s something to look forward to.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$541
|Under 25
|$434
|20s
|$351
|30s
|$290
|40s
|$293
|50s
|$269
|60s
|$239
|70s
|$239
|80+
|$261
Car Insurance Rates in Florida Cities
Orlando is the city where dreams come true. But if your dreams include affordable car insurance, you won’t be so lucky. Not surprisingly, Miami and Tampa are the most expensive cities for Florida drivers to buy liability coverage. In north Florida—Pensacola, Tallahassee, Ocala—you’ll have the best shot at cheap auto insurance.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Orlando
|$310
|Miami
|$389
|Tampa
|$391
|Jacksonville
|$279
|Fort Lauderdale
|$332
|Kissimmee
|$293
|Saint Petersburg
|$288
|West Palm Beach
|$363
|Hollywood
|$328
|Pompano Beach
|$336
|Lakeland
|$264
|Pensacola
|$243
|Ocala
|$223
|Tallahassee
|$243
|Bradenton
|$250
|Fort Myers
|$248
Florida Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Florida is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Florida will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Florida.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Florida DMV Information
The Florida DMV goes by a bizarre acronym. It’s technically called the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV).
The FLHSMV is the place for Florida drivers to apply for or renew a driver’s license, pay a speeding ticket, register a vehicle and get a title, and access safety resources. There are DMV locations in all of the state of Florida’s 67 counties, and many of the services you can get in person are also available online.
Public Transportation in Florida
Buses help Floridians navigate most of the cities and counties with affordable service. Trolleys are also a widespread transportation option in town, and more cities are following in Miami’s footsteps and offering bikesharing programs so you can cruise from the beach to the bar at a low cost.
Florida New Car Insurance Grace Period
What is a new car insurance grace period in Florida?
Most insurance companies provide policyholders with a grace period to insure a new vehicle—though these policies vary by state law and insurance provider. Florida drivers typically have somewhere between 2 and 30 days to insure their new vehicle, but no Florida law sets a specific grace period. For this reason, drivers should check for specifics with their provider.
Despite having a grace period to insure their new vehicle, Florida drivers should prioritize insuring their car shortly after purchasing it to ensure they do not overlook the requirement. Failure to insure a car in Florida can result in high premiums for a future policy and increased financial risk in the event of an auto accident or offense occurring after the set grace period.
What happens if you have a traffic incident or accident during the grace period?
No one plans on having a car accident or receiving a ticket for a traffic offense, but it happens—even with a brand-new car. Florida drivers with existing insurance coverage who get into an accident or traffic offense during their provider’s grace period will not be treated as uninsured motorists. The amount of coverage extended may vary by provider.
In the event of an accident or traffic violation by drivers in the new car grace period, insurance providers typically extend the policyholder’s existing insurance coverage plan for the new vehicle. The driver will still be expected to cooperate with any necessary state penalties or fines in relation to the event, and uninsured motorists will face heavier penalties for the incident.
Best Florida Home and Auto Insurance
Many Floridians own their homes—around 68 percent, in fact, according to the United States Federal Reserve—and need both home and auto insurance coverage. Insurance companies that offer both home and auto coverage typically provide bundling discounts for customers to save. Rather than paying two separate premiums for more, customers can pay one for less.
Best Companies for Home and Auto Insurance Bundles in Florida
Costs of home and auto insurance policies vary. On average, Floridians pay $299 monthly for home insurance and $331 monthly for car insurance, and both averages exceed the national average rates. To help Floridians secure affordable coverage, Insurify identified the state’s three top insurers for home and auto insurance—in addition to a few honorable mentions to consider.
Top insurance providers for Florida home and auto insurance policies include Progressive, State Farm, and Allstate. All three of these companies offer affordable rates, opportunities for discounts, and more to provide their policyholders with quality coverage. Other companies to check out include GEICO, Liberty Mutual, USAA, and various smaller regional providers.
How much do Floridians save by bundling home and auto insurance?
On average, Floridians save between 5 and 15 percent on premiums by bundling their home and auto insurance, according to the Insurance Information Institute. That said, some insurance providers tout up to 30 percent in discounts. Ultimately, the amount of money saved through bundling will depend on both the individual and the insurance provider.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Florida
The cheapest car insurance doesn’t always go to the drivers with the clean driving record and most stellar credit score. The Florida drivers who take the time to compare quotes from as many insurance companies as possible and hunt for the best insurance discounts are rewarded with the lowest auto insurance premiums.
But doesn’t it sound like a pain to scour one of the largest markets for auto insurance in the country for car insurance quotes? That’s why Insurify is so amazing: in the time it takes to get one auto insurance quote—only a few minutes—you’ll get a personalized slate from the top insurers, all for free.
Frequently Asked Questions
Florida has mandatory liability insurance that takes two forms: personal injury protection (PIP), which covers your medical expenses no matter who is at fault in the accident (this is why Florida is called a no-fault state); and property damage liability coverage (PDL). Florida drivers need $10,000 of PIP and PDL to meet the minimum coverage requirements.
Full-coverage car insurance is the most expensive policy you can buy, so if you drive a beater and are really on a budget, you’ll get better rates with minimum liability coverage or by lowering your deductible. But the surefire way to get the best car insurance rates is to compare car insurance quotes from all the insurance providers you can find.
On average, car insurance premiums are $331 per month in Florida, according to Insurify. But that will vary depending on your coverage options, credit score, driving history, the value of your vehicle, the coverage limits you need, and whether you drive in Miami or elsewhere.
With one of the highest rankings for distracted driving and overall accidents, Florida sees insurance providers charge high rates for Florida auto insurance. It’s a crowded state with a huge population and cities congested with traffic, all of which contribute to making auto insurance rates consistently higher than the national average.
Yes, minimum coverage requirements under Florida law stipulate that you must have $10,000 of personal injury protection (PIP) on your car insurance policy. PIP is like bodily injury liability, but it’s for your own medical expenses rather than someone else’s since Florida is a no-fault state.
Insurify Insights
How Florida Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Florida drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Corolla
Most Popular Car in Florida
#42
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#36
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#50
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#35
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Florida is the #28 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #28
- Percent of drivers in Florida with an accident: 8.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Florida is the #50 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #50
- Percent of drivers in Florida with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Florida is the #16 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #16
- Percent of drivers in Florida with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Florida is the #18 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #18
- Percent of drivers in Florida with a rude driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Florida is the #42 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #42
- Percent of drivers in Florida with a speeding ticket: 6.6%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Florida is the #16 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #16
- Percent of drivers in Florida with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022