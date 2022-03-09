Florida SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Florida?

Nearly every state requires motorists to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage to make sure there's money to pay expenses in case of an accident. An SR-22 is an additional form that insurers must file for some drivers as a way of proving that the driver has enough insurance to meet the state's minimum requirements. Not every insurance provider will file an SR-22 because they may not want to do business with drivers who have serious violations.

Drivers with DUIs and who exhibit other high-risk behaviors are usually asked to have an SR-22 in Florida. For example, if you are charged with a moving violation in relation to an accident you cause in Florida, there are injuries noted in the crash report, and you don't have the minimum amount of insurance required by Florida law, you must obtain the necessary insurance and have an SR-22 on file with the state for three years.