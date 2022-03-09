Florida SR-22 Car Insurance (With Quotes)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated March 9, 2022
Cheapest Companies for SR-22 Insurance in Florida (2022)
For drivers with SR-22 in Florida, it’s important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies after this incident will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate after an SR-22.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Florida. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer car insurance for drivers with an SR-22 in Florida.
|Carrier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Safeco
|$227
|National General
|$249
|Travelers
|$250
|Gainsco
|$265
|Bristol West
|$279
|Direct Auto
|$300
|Kemper
|$333
|Midvale
|$360
|AssuranceAmerica
|$370
|Infinity
|$374
How Much Does SR-22 Insurance Cost in Florida?
Remember that an SR-22 is the form your insurance company has to file that proves you've purchased the right amount of insurance from them. But people who need this form filed are considered high-risk, and your high-risk status will cost you more to drive in Florida than other motorists. While a driver who doesn't need an SR-22 pays $297 in monthly premiums, rates for SR-22 insurance averages $419. That's an increase of 41 percent, or $122 more monthly for car insurance if you have to submit an SR-22 to the state.
Insurify's comparison tool will help you make sure you're getting the best possible quote even after an SR-22. You can have peace of mind that you're reviewing all of your available insurance options and can confidently choose the one that is best for your situation.
What Is an SR-22, and Who Needs One in Florida?
Nearly every state requires motorists to carry a minimum amount of liability coverage to make sure there's money to pay expenses in case of an accident. An SR-22 is an additional form that insurers must file for some drivers as a way of proving that the driver has enough insurance to meet the state's minimum requirements. Not every insurance provider will file an SR-22 because they may not want to do business with drivers who have serious violations.
Drivers with DUIs and who exhibit other high-risk behaviors are usually asked to have an SR-22 in Florida. For example, if you are charged with a moving violation in relation to an accident you cause in Florida, there are injuries noted in the crash report, and you don't have the minimum amount of insurance required by Florida law, you must obtain the necessary insurance and have an SR-22 on file with the state for three years.
How Much Does Credit Score Affect SR-22 Insurance Costs in Florida?
Having an SR-22 compounds the effects your credit score already has on insurance costs. For credit scores of any range, an SR-22 will cost you from $62 to $75 more a month in insurance premiums than if you had a policy without it. Even rates for people with excellent credit increase when you include an SR-22. For example, those with excellent credit and no SR-22 pay $257 a month for insurance, while insurance costs for a driver with excellent credit and an SR-22 add up to $319.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Rate - No Violation
|Avg. Monthly Rate - SR-22
|Difference
|Excellent
|$257
|$319
|$62
|Good
|$287
|$355
|$69
|Average
|$289
|$358
|$69
|Poor
|$313
|$388
|$75
How to Find the Best SR-22 Insurance Rate in Florida
Any insurer you call will be familiar with an SR-22. You can ask for SR-22 insurance or a certificate or financial responsibility or even whether they file an SR-22 form. Depending on the severity of the conviction, Florida sometimes requires an FR-44 form instead. Know which one you need before you call.
Non-Owner SR-22 Insurance in Florida
If you don't have a car and are asked to provide SR-22 insurance, don't ignore it. Simply ask your insurance agent for non-owner car insurance, and they can issue an SR-22 along with it. Sometimes, you'll find that non-owner car insurance is more affordable than traditional insurance options.
Alternatives to an SR-22 in Florida
Though an SR-22 can confirm that you are continuously carrying the required minimum amount of car insurance in Florida ($10,000 in personal injury protection and $10,000 property damage liability), it's not the only form for proving financial responsibility in the state. Some DUI-related offenses require a motorist to have increased limits of liability. An FR-44 filing proves that these new liability limits have been obtained.
How Do I Get SR-22 Insurance in Florida
Getting a list of affordable SR-22 options in Florida is easy if you know how. Instead of combing through insurance companies one at a time, plug a few pieces of information into Insurify, and watch as the site returns dozens of quotes that are tailored to you in just minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
You'll need to have an SR-22 in place for three years in Florida before you can buy a policy without one. Remember that your insurance company automatically notifies the state if you cancel your insurance or there's a lapse in coverage. In those cases, your driver's license will be revoked.
If you move out of state, your SR-22 requirement generally "moves" with you, even if you move to a state that doesn't require an SR-22. Besides needing to get a new insurance policy in your new home state, you'll need to ask them to file the SR-22.
Not having a car doesn't rid you of the responsibility of having an SR-22 on file with the state. You'll just need to ask your agent to write you a non-owner policy in addition to filing the SR-22 form.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.