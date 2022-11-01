Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Sarasota, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Sarasota is $202 per month or $2,424 annually.
Car insurance in Sarasota is $129 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Sarasota on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Sarasota, FL
Car insurance in Sarasota costs an average of $202 per month or $2,424 per year. Some of the factors that affect the cost of insurance in Sarasota include what type of car you drive, your driving record, and your credit score. When looking for a new policy, always make sure to compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Sarasota, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Sarasota?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Sarasota, with rates starting at $142 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everybody’s situation is unique.
The average monthly premium in Sarasota has quite a wide range, depending on the provider and your driver details. Insurers weigh certain factors differently when determining rates, so you should always be sure to get a personalized quote.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$142
|Travelers
|$159
|Progressive
|$186
|Liberty Mutual
|$206
|Bristol West
|$213
|Dairyland
|$277
|Hugo
|$56
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$138
|Direct Auto
|$170
|Safeco
|$198
|AssuranceAmerica
|$201
|GAINSCO
|$214
|Infinity
|$215
|Mercury
|$227
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$255
|The General
|$272
|Pronto
|$300
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Sarasota Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
If you have a clean driving record, you’ll likely have lower auto insurance rates[2]. On the other hand, if you have an accident, speeding ticket, or DUI on your driving record, you may be charged a higher premium as a result. For example, drivers with a clean record in Sarasota pay an average of $201, while drivers with an at-fault accident pay $293 on average.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$201
|Speeding Ticket
|$269
|At-Fault Accident
|$293
|DUI
|$312
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Sarasota Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Did you know that your credit score can also affect your car insurance rates? Insurers use a score known as a credit-based insurance score to partially determine your rates[3]. This means that if you have good credit, you could get a better deal on car insurance, but you may have to pay more if you have poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$175
|Good
|$207
|Average
|$227
|Poor
|$352
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Sarasota
Drivers who are looking for the cheapest car insurance in Sarasota should do their due diligence when it comes to shopping for a policy. By comparing quotes from multiple car insurance companies, you can help ensure that you’re able to select the most affordable policy that meets your needs.
Insurify makes this process easy. Just enter a little information about yourself and your vehicle, and receive personalized quotes from top-tier insurance providers in just a few minutes. Once you’ve had a chance to compare policies, you can purchase one online or over the phone with one of Insurify’s agents.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Sarasota is to compare quotes from different car insurance companies. This can help make sure that you’re comparing policies accurately and will enable you to find the lowest-cost option available to you. You may even be able to secure discounts for bundling policies like homeowners or renters insurance and auto insurance.
Car insurance policies cost between $56 and $300 per month in Sarasota, with an average cost of $202 per month. If you’re looking for affordable car insurance rates, it’s a good idea to drive safely and spend some time shopping around for the best policy that meets your insurance needs.
Auto insurance coverage costs around $202 per month in Sarasota. Some of the factors that affect the cost of a car insurance policy include how many drivers live in your area, whether you have any incidents in your driving record, and the make, model, and year of the car you drive.
Insurify Insights
How Sarasota Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Sarasota, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Sarasota drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Sarasota
#112
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#97
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#75
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#65
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Sarasota drivers rank 76 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #76
- Percent of drivers in Sarasota with an accident: 9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Sarasota drivers rank 75 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #75
- Percent of drivers in Sarasota with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Sarasota drivers rank 73 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #73
- Percent of drivers in Sarasota with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Sarasota drivers rank 85 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #85
- Percent of drivers in Sarasota with a reckless driving violation: 1.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Sarasota drivers rank 112 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #112
- Percent of drivers in Sarasota with a speeding ticket: 6.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Sarasota drivers rank 122 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #122
- Percent of drivers in Sarasota with clean record: 79.4%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Sarasota drivers rank 65 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #65
- Percent of drivers in Sarasota with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.27%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
