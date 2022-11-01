Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Apopka, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Apopka is $251 per month or $3,012 annually.
Car insurance in Apopka is $80 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Apopka on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Apopka, FL
The average cost of car insurance in Florida is around $331 per month or $3,972 annually. The average price for insurance in Apopka is $80 less a month, at $251, making it a very affordable city to own a car in. That said, many factors go into calculating rates for a driver, and it’s always important to compare auto insurance quotes when shopping.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Apopka, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Apopka?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Apopka, with rates starting at $219 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
While the city’s overall car insurance coverage is quite affordable, there are still many options for budget-friendly plans for those who are looking for a bargain. Quotes vary widely, and will likely be different than the ones below based on various factors specific to your driving profile.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$219
|Travelers
|$242
|National General
|$249
|Bristol West
|$253
|Liberty Mutual
|$297
|Dairyland
|$308
|Hugo
|$68
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$138
|Direct Auto
|$200
|GAINSCO
|$232
|AssuranceAmerica
|$254
|Pronto
|$287
|Infinity
|$287
|Safeco
|$289
|The General
|$309
|Mercury
|$324
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Apopka Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Keeping in mind that the state’s car insurance average is $331 per month, a driver with a clean driving record in Apopka will pay around an average of $255 a month. However, bad driving behavior will lead to additional costs and a higher rate. Speeding tickets, at-fault car accidents, and DUIs can really drive up monthly insurance costs[2].
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$255
|Speeding Ticket
|$342
|At-Fault Accident
|$372
|DUI
|$507
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Apopka Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
A driver’s credit score is another determining factor in calculating insurance quotes[3]. In Apopka, drivers with excellent credit can expect affordable quotes of around $210 per month. Those with poor credit will see averages on the higher end, about $423 a month, depending on other factors like the driver’s age, gender, and driving history.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$210
|Good
|$248
|Average
|$273
|Poor
|$423
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Apopka
Auto insurance rates in Florida can be very affordable. If you want to find the cheapest car insurance in Apopka, it helps to have the winning combination of a high credit tier and a clean driving record. If you don’t have that, you can still find discounts that can lower your rates.
One of the most important things to do when buying car insurance is to make sure you get quotes from multiple providers. Save yourself some time and stress by comparing quotes quickly with Insurify, and call our neutral insurance agents if you need any help.
Frequently Asked Questions
Keeping a clean driving record is the best way to find cheap car insurance in Apopka. Drivers with multiple insurance products from the same provider can also save money by bundling their auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or business insurance. Always make sure to compare car insurance quotes before committing to a provider.
Car insurance in Apopka ranges from $68 to $324 per month, depending on the agency. And on average, the cost is around $251 per month. However, other factors like the car’s model and the driver’s age can adjust those rates, so there is no precise answer. To make sure you’re finding the best rates for your insurance needs, always compare car insurance quotes.
Besides factors like age and gender of the driver, driving record, accident history, and credit tier can significantly drive up the cost of car insurance rates in Apopka. For example, a driver with an at-fault accident and a DUI on their record could be paying close to an additional $200 on top of the initial quotes for an insurance policy.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
