Find a Car Insurance Broker in Florida

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.
Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.
For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.
From the theme parks to the beaches of the Florida Keys, Florida has plenty of appeal, so it’s no surprise that the Sunshine State is one of the fastest-growing states in the country.[1]
However, an unwelcome surprise is awaiting new residents: the cost of auto coverage. Florida’s rates are among the highest in the country, according to Insurify data. As a result, many Florida residents find working with an insurance broker to be a wise decision in order to secure more affordable coverage.
A broker will search the local market to find you the auto insurance you want at the best possible price.[2]
Whether you’re new to Florida or have been there for years, an insurance broker can help you save money and get the right coverage for your needs. And online or digital brokers are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Here’s what else you need to know about car insurance brokers.
Quick Facts
Florida is one of the worst states for serious motor vehicle crashes.[3]
In Florida, a full-coverage insurance policy averages $232 per month, considerably higher than the national average of $197.
Brokers can help you save money, but they may charge broker fees or be paid on commission.
How to find a car insurance broker in Florida
Many car insurance brokers are available in Florida, but not all are reliable. To find a reputable broker, follow these tips:
Search online. You can search online by entering your location and the term “car insurance brokers near me” on a major search engine.
Use an online broker. Online or digital brokers like Insurify can get quotes from hundreds of companies at once. These platforms offer free car insurance quotes.
Ask for recommendations. Ask your friends and family members if they have a broker they recommend. If they’ve had a positive experience with a particular broker, they could recommend an invaluable resource.
Read customer reviews. Although customer reviews can be mixed, reading reviews posted on sites like Trustpilot or Yelp can give you an idea of common trends or issues customers have with a broker.
Verify broker licenses. Look up the broker you choose to ensure they’re licensed to operate in your area. You can use the Florida Licensee Search tool to verify the status of insurance companies, agents, and brokers.
Car insurance broker vs. car insurance agent: What’s the difference?
As you shop for insurance, you can work with a captive agent, an independent agent, or an insurance broker. Here’s how they differ from one another:
A captive insurance agent sells insurance for only one company, so they can’t help you comparison shop.
An independent agent can sell policies from several companies. But local agents likely only work with a limited number of companies. And they work on the companies’ behalf.
An insurance broker searches your local insurance market, sometimes reviewing dozens or even hundreds of insurers, to find the best rates for your desired level of coverage. They work on your behalf.
Advantages of working with a car insurance broker
While a captive agent or independent agent can get you a quote from a limited number of companies, an insurance broker can get you quotes from many companies. As a result, brokers provide the following benefits:
Less stress: A broker does the legwork for you, so you can remove “shopping for insurance” from your to-do list.
Saves time: If you opt for a digital broker, you can request quotes any time of day. Rather than having to manually request quotes from each insurer, the broker handles the process for you, completing in minutes what would take you hours to do.
Cost savings: A broker gets quotes from many companies, including quotes from smaller, regional companies you may not have heard of. Because rates can vary substantially by company, a broker could help you save a significant amount of money.
Represent you: Since brokers don’t work for or with any specific insurance company, they’re able to represent you while searching for the best rate. This ensures they have your best interest in mind.
What are Florida’s minimum car insurance requirements?
Florida, like the majority of states, requires all drivers to carry an auto insurance policy. Drivers must have insurance policies that, at a minimum, meet the following requirements:
$10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP): Florida is a “no-fault” state, so drivers must have PIP coverage. This coverage pays for your medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits, regardless of who’s at fault in an accident.
$10,000 in property damage liability: Property damage coverage pays for damages you cause to another person’s property while behind the wheel. For example, this coverage would come into play if you slid off a wet road and wrecked someone’s fence.
Bodily injury liability is an optional type of insurance for most Floridians. But drivers who have caused accidents resulting in bodily injury or death or have been convicted of driving under the influence (DUI) are required to carry bodily injury protection under Florida car insurance laws. Coverage requirements vary based on your driving record:
If you’ve caused an accident involving injuries or death: You must maintain coverage with a minimum of $10,000 per person and $20,000 per accident.
If you’ve been convicted of a DUI: You must maintain coverage of at least $100,000 per person and $300,000 per accident, along with $50,000 in property damage coverage.
What Florida car insurance covers
Florida’s minimum insurance requirements are among the lowest in the country. But a policy that only meets the state requirements may not provide sufficient protection.
Depending on your vehicle’s age, make, and model, your assets, and your risk tolerance, you may need one or more of the following optional types of insurance:
Comprehensive coverage
Florida is known for its weather events. From hurricanes to tornadoes, these events can cause substantial damage to your vehicle. Comprehensive insurance is an optional benefit you can add to get coverage for damage caused by non-collision events, such as hurricane winds causing debris to hit your car or rainwater flooding your vehicle.
Collision coverage
Collision insurance pays for repairs to your car if you’re in a car accident or if you collide with an object, such as a fence, light post, or guardrail. It also covers repairs due to running over a pothole. That’s an important perk, as several cities in Florida — including Miami, Orlando, and Tampa — are among the worst cities for pothole issues.
Medical payments (MedPay) coverage
Medical payments insurance covers necessary medical expenses incurred by you, others in your household, or passengers in your car after an accident.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Florida has a high rate of uninsured motorists, so uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can be worthwhile. This form of coverage pays for your and your passengers’ medical expenses if you’re in an accident with an at-fault driver who doesn’t have a car insurance policy or has inadequate protection.
How much does Florida car insurance cost?
Florida drivers pay an average of $232 per month for full-coverage car insurance, while the cost of state-required liability coverage is $151 per month, based on Insurity data.
Rates vary by insurance company. Below are some of the lowest rates for Florida drivers:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Saturday, March 1 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
▲▼
Liability Only
▲▼
Full Coverage
▲▼
State Farm
$69
$88
GEICO
$71
$91
Mile Auto
$113
$144
Allstate
$121
$154
Travelers
$144
$183
Direct Auto
$156
$297
Mercury
$162
$208
Root
$174
$268
Progressive
$182
$273
Infinity
$194
$272
Foremost
$207
$315
GAINSCO
$231
$352
Bristol West
$235
$327
Dairyland
$239
$423
National General
$266
$273
The General
$289
$379
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Factors that affect the cost of car insurance in Florida
Many factors affect car insurance rates in the Sunshine State. Some of the most significant factors include:
Age
Teens and young adults have less experience on the road, and they’re statistically more likely to be involved in accidents. Florida teens who are 18 and 19 years old also have the highest crash rate, so they tend to have much higher premiums than older drivers.[4]
Gender
Men are statistically more likely to be involved in accidents and are more likely to drive under the influence, so they tend to pay higher rates than women.
Driving record
Drivers with a history of accidents, driving violations, or DUI convictions will pay much higher rates than people with clean driving records.
Vehicle type
The typical cost to repair or replace your vehicle affects your premiums; more expensive cars are more costly to insure.
Location
Where you live and work also affects your car insurance rates. If you live in a densely populated area or a location with a higher rate of theft or vandalism, you’ll pay higher premiums. For example, the average rate for drivers in Miami is higher than the state average due to the city’s high crime rate and population density.
Coverage level
The coverage level you choose will affect your overall cost as well. Adding comprehensive or collision insurance or increasing your limits beyond the minimum coverage requirements will increase your premiums.
How to save on Florida car insurance
Florida tends to be expensive for car insurance, but you have several ways to reduce your auto coverage premiums:
Know what to expect. You can use the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation’s CHOICES tool to get an idea of what insurers in your area charge for coverage. This tool can help you gauge what competitive rates are in your county.
Comparison shop with a broker. Rates can vary significantly by insurer, so using an insurance broker can help you find the best coverage at the lowest price.
Increase your deductible. The deductible is how much you have to pay before your insurer chips in for repairs; raising your deductible will cause your premium to drop.
Maintain a good driving record. Your driving record affects your rates. Driving carefully to avoid tickets or accidents will prevent your rates from skyrocketing.
Maintain good credit. Florida allows insurance companies to consider drivers’ credit when underwriting policies. Drivers with good credit will pay less for coverage than drivers with fair or poor credit.
Enroll in usage-based insurance (UBI). Many insurance companies offer telematics or UBI policies. Drivers who have shorter commutes, follow speed limits, and drive carefully could slash their premiums by 20% or more.
Florida car insurance discounts
Insurance companies in Florida often offer discounts that can reduce the cost of your car insurance premiums. Common discounts include:
Mature driver course discount: In Florida, drivers 55 and older who complete an approved mature driver course can qualify for a discount, and the discount will apply for at least three years.
Teen driver course discount: Several insurers that operate in Florida have special discounts for teen drivers who complete an approved safe driving course.
Good student discount: High school and college students who maintain a B average or better may be eligible for a good student discount. With this discount, drivers can usually save about 10%.
Security device discount: If your car has safety and security features like anti-theft devices, some insurers will give you a discount on your premiums.
Multi-policy discount: If you have multiple insurance products through one company, such as renters insurance,homeowners insurance, or life insurance, adding car insurance to your account can help you save money. Many companies offer bundling or multi-policy discounts for people with two or more types of insurance.
Multi-vehicle discount: If your household has two or more vehicles, you may qualify for a multi-vehicle discount.
Car insurance brokers in Florida FAQs
Florida’s car insurance industry is complex. While some companies, such as AAA and Farmers, have left the state, 11 companies joined the Florida market in 2025.[5] The complexity of the industry and the unique risks facing Florida drivers make an insurance broker especially helpful in finding affordable coverage. And a digital broker can allow you to get quotes quickly and easily online.
As you consider using a car insurance broker, keep the following information in mind.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Florida?
In Insurify’s analysis, State Farm and GEICO had the lowest rates for full-coverage policies.
Does it cost more to buy car insurance with a broker?
Auto insurance brokers may charge you a fee, but it can be worthwhile because the broker may be able to find you less expensive coverage.
What car insurance companies are left in Florida?
Many insurers offer personal auto insurance coverage in the Sunshine State. Major car insurers include Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, The Hartford, and Travelers.
Where can you get a Florida car insurance quote online?
You can get quotes online from most car insurance companies in Florida, as well as from comparison sites.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Florida.gov. "Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Rate Reductions for Miami-Dade County, Auto Insurance Reductions Statewide, and 11 New Companies Entering Florida's Market."
