Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Jupiter, Florida (2023)

Jupiter residents pay about 10% less on average for car insurance than Floridians living in other cities.

Nick Dauk
Written byNick Dauk
Nick Dauk
Nick Dauk

  • 6+ years writing about insurance, travel, and personal finances

  • Contributor to brands like Credible

In addition to insurance, Nick specializes in writing about business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. He’s been featured in myriad web publications, including Fox Business.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated July 31, 2023

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Table of contents

Table of contents

Despite its position on Florida’s vulnerable Atlantic coast, residents of Jupiter, Florida, pay just $364 per month for car insurance, on average. With average liability-only costs of $317 a month and $411 for full coverage, Jupiter drivers have lower average premiums than other drivers in Palm Beach County. 

Jupiter’s comparatively small population of 61,126 residents[1] may contribute to its lower car insurance rates. And while the town still suffers from weather incidents, severe storms seem to hit the area less frequently than other parts of the state.

Here’s what you need to know about finding the best rates for your needs and driver profile in Jupiter, Florida.

Quick Facts

  • Average car insurance rates for liability-only coverage in Jupiter are 13% lower than Florida’s average rates but 86% higher than the national average.

  • Palm Beach County has a significant number of reported car crashes compared to neighboring Hendry and Martin counties.[2]

  • Car insurance companies in Florida can use your credit score to set premiums, but it can’t be the only factor.[3]

Find Car Insurance in Jupiter

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance companies in Jupiter

Whether you’re searching for the bare-minimum car insurance in Jupiter or if you’re interested in discounts for your teen driver and a homeowners policy bundle, you have dozens of options to choose from. Insurify identified three of the best car insurance companies in Jupiter below, though the best auto insurance policy and company for you will depend on your unique needs.

Cheapest insurer for liability-only coverage: Hugo

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
Not rated
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$97/mo

A relatively new, non-traditional insurer in the industry, Hugo is a tech-based insurance company that started in 2020. The company offers pay-as-you-drive coverage for periods as short as three days. Through a phone app, users can turn their coverage off or on so that they only pay for days when they drive. Hugo has the lowest average rates for liability-only insurance in Jupiter.

Pros

  • Lowest average cost with no hidden fees

  • Flexible payment options

Cons

  • No FR-44 insurance

  • Select plans ineligible for Florida drivers

Cheapest insurer for full coverage: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$112/mo

State Farm has the cheapest full-coverage insurance on average for Jupiter drivers. As a century-old company and the largest casualty insurer in the nation, State Farm also has the highest A.M. Best rating for financial strength. Along with discounts, policyholders in Jupiter have an opportunity to save more by bundling their auto policy with a homeowners policy, condominium unit-owners policy, renters policy, or life insurance policy.

Pros

  • Multi-line bundle offerings

  • Strong customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings

Cons

  • Low Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot customer service ratings

  • No gap insurance available

Friendly; knowledgeable; cares for customer needs

Phyllis - February 2, 2023
Verified

Premiums jump every six months

Kenneth - February 1, 2023
Verified

They are great; prompt, polite, very educated

Angela - February 1, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Cheapest insurer for teens: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo

Teen drivers often have the highest rates, regardless of their driving record. GEICO’s comparatively low average full-coverage rates in Jupiter give it an advantage over its competitors. Multiple optional coverages are available, with discounts like driver’s education and customer loyalty programs to decrease premiums. The DriveEasy app could offer further discounts, though whatever it deems “bad habits” may actually increase your premiums.

Pros

  • Low full-coverage rates in Jupiter for teens

  • Multiple coverage and discount options

Cons

  • Telematics app could increase prices

  • Takes five years to get good driver discount

Good communication

John - February 5, 2023
Verified

They offer the best rate.

Shannon - February 2, 2023
Verified

Any time I called them, they were on top of it and gave me an answer right away.

John - February 1, 2023
Verified
Read our GEICO review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jupiter

Liability-only car insurance in Jupiter is the same as all other liability policies throughout Florida: the minimum state-required policy that provides personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability insurance. Liability-only car insurance will always meet the minimum requirements made by state law, which means Florida’s liability-only coverage may be different from other states’.

Keep in mind, your state’s minimum liability coverage may not be sufficient to fully protect you financially if you’re in an accident that causes property damages or injuries.

The table below shows some of the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only coverage in Jupiter.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto119
Safeco136
Travelers141
Direct Auto153
Mercury158
Liberty Mutual160
Progressive178
Dairyland203
Infinity210
AssuranceAmerica212
Bristol West258
National General269
The General303
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jupiter

Drivers who want to pay as little as possible out of pocket for damages to their car may want optional full-coverage insurance. Most full-coverage policies involve a bundle of liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance.

If you lease or finance your vehicle, your leasing company or lender will typically require you to carry full-coverage car insurance.

Because full-coverage policies include more protection, they’re generally more expensive, but you can use the table below to find the cheapest full-coverage insurers in Jupiter.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm76
GEICO78
Allstate132
Travelers160
Mile Auto163
Mercury174
Safeco184
Direct Auto204
Liberty Mutual227
Progressive245
Infinity266
AssuranceAmerica283
National General293
Dairyland358
Bristol West366
The General406
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 37%
Save 4%
Save 23%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Florida

Jupiter drivers who aren’t Sunshine State natives will notice a difference in the state’s minimum insurance requirements. Florida is a no-fault state, which means all drivers must carry personal injury protection (PIP). PIP can pay for medical bills and non-medical expenses related to an accident — including lost wages, child care, and funeral costs — regardless of who’s at fault for the crash. 

Here are the minimum car insurance requirements for Florida drivers:[4]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection (PIP)$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

These minimum requirements are the bare-bones policy needed to legally drive, and Florida has much lower insurance requirements than most other states. You may need, or want, additional protection to cover damages to your vehicle and your finances. Here are some coverages you can add to your auto insurance policy:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

This provides coverage for vehicle damage from non-collision events, such as falling objects, theft, vandalism, severe weather, and more.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

This provides coverage for vehicle damage when you hit an object or another car, even if you’re at fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

This pays for expenses if someone without insurance is at fault in an accident and can’t pay for the damages they caused. It also covers instances when damages someone causes exceed their policy limits.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

Rental car reimbursement

This pays for a rental car while your car is in the shop for repairs after a covered claim.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

Glass coverage

This covers replacements or repairs of your windshield, rear window, side windows, and sunroofs.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

Gap insurance

This covers the difference between your car’s actual cash value and your auto loan balance after a total loss.

How Much Car Insurance Do You Need? (2023)

How Much Car Insurance Do You Need? (2023)

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with clean driving records generally have the lowest premiums. Most Jupiter drivers may be aware that at-fault accidents and crashes associated with driving under the influence can increase prices.

Speeding tickets can also raise premiums, even without resulting in an accident. That’s because these incidents demonstrate irresponsible driving habits — habits that have a higher likelihood of causing a car accident.[5]

Find Car Insurance in Jupiter

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket may seem like a harmless offense, but it can still raise your rates because speed is frequently a contributing factor in fatal car accidents.[6] Even a single speeding ticket can increase your monthly premium, as this shows your insurer that you’re not driving as responsibly as possible.

Here are the cheapest Jupiter car insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm90
GEICO93
Allstate157
Travelers190
Mile Auto193
Mercury206
Safeco218
Direct Auto242
Liberty Mutual269
Progressive291
Infinity315
AssuranceAmerica336
National General347
Dairyland425
Bristol West434
The General481
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Palm Beach County has a high rate of reported crashes compared to some of its neighboring Florida counties.[2] Accidents happen and the cost of damage can vary, which is why some insurers may only raise your rate minimally after a single accident. But some insurance companies may not raise it at all if you qualify for accident forgiveness.

The table below shows the companies with the lowest quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in Jupiter.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm97
GEICO99
Allstate168
Travelers204
Mile Auto208
Mercury222
Safeco234
Direct Auto260
Liberty Mutual289
Progressive312
Infinity339
AssuranceAmerica360
National General373
Dairyland456
Bristol West466
The General517
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Drinking and driving is a dangerous behavior that can lead to fatal car accidents. With millions of drivers operating vehicles under the influence each year, and with Florida having a higher alcohol-impaired driving death rate than the national average, you should expect insurers to raise your rate significantly after a DUI conviction.[7] [8]

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm83
GEICO85
Allstate145
Travelers175
Mile Auto179
Mercury191
Safeco202
Direct Auto224
Liberty Mutual249
Progressive268
Infinity291
AssuranceAmerica310
National General321
Dairyland392
Bristol West401
The General445
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How Long Does a DUI Stay On Your Record?

How Long Does a DUI Stay On Your Record?

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Although an older driver in Jupiter may have decades more experience than a younger driver, rates tend to increase around age 75, after decreasing around age 35. The decrease is typically experience-based, while the increase is due to trends of declining health that older drivers face.

Slower reaction times, reduced vision, or limited mobility could increase the risk of an accident.[9] However, senior drivers in Jupiter still tend to pay lower-than-average rates, especially compared to younger drivers.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Jupiter.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm50
GEICO51
Allstate87
Travelers105
Mile Auto107
Mercury114
Safeco121
Direct Auto134
Liberty Mutual149
Progressive161
Infinity175
AssuranceAmerica186
National General193
Dairyland236
Bristol West241
The General267
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teen insurance costs are generally higher than all other age groups due to their inexperience, overconfidence, and increased distractions behind the wheel, which result in a higher fatal crash rate.[10] While premiums may increase after an incident like a speeding ticket, they can also decrease if you or your parents take advantage of insurer incentives.

A teen driver might save more by staying on their parents’ insurance policy, though teens can often save regardless of who’s on their policy by maintaining good grades, keeping a clean record, and driving a car with high safety ratings. Teens away at college without a car might find discounts on their parents’ policies, as well.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm122
GEICO125
Allstate211
Travelers256
Mile Auto261
Mercury278
Safeco294
Direct Auto326
Liberty Mutual363
Progressive392
Infinity426
AssuranceAmerica453
National General469
Dairyland573
Bristol West586
The General650
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Jupiter

Getting the cheapest car insurance in Jupiter involves a little research on your part. For example, some insurers might not advertise discounts that you’d qualify for. Consider these other money-saving tips when choosing a car insurance policy:

  • Change your deductible. If you’d rather pay lower monthly premiums, you can set your deductible as high as possible, which might decrease your premium. However, you’ll pay more out of pocket when filing a claim.

  • Review vehicle safety features. If you’re in the market for a new car, research safety ratings and devices. Insurers tend to offer discounts for vehicles with specific safety features installed.

  • Ask about discounts. Call an insurance agent and ask which discounts you might qualify for. They should be able to give you a comprehensive overview of how you can save money on car insurance in Jupiter.

  • Shop and switch. If you think you have the lowest rate in town, you may be surprised to find other insurers offering competitive rates and incentives if you switch and keep the same coverage.

Find Car Insurance in Jupiter

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Jupiter car insurance quotes by credit tier

Florida allows insurers to use credit-based insurance scores to influence your policy rate.[3] This involves reviewing your credit scores to determine how likely you may be to file a claim. Though insurers are only legally allowed to use this in conjunction with other non-credit-related factors, it’s an important factor to be aware of.

As highlighted in the following chart, insurers tend to offer higher quotes to drivers with poor credit scores and lower quotes to drivers with excellent or good credit scores.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Jupiter?

Car insurance in Jupiter is less expensive than in many cities, including major South Florida hubs like West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami. Cities like Fort Myers and Ocala have cheaper rates, despite having higher populations. This may be because Palm Beach County has more crashes reported than Lee County and Marion County combined.[2]

“Auto insurers charge people unfairly high premiums based on a bunch of non-driving factors, including someone’s credit score, education level, occupation, or ZIP code and neighborhood,” says Michael DeLong, research and advocacy associate at Consumer Federation of America.

More cities in Florida

The following table lists cities throughout Florida’s peninsula so you can compare Jupiter’s average quote for full-coverage car insurance to other cities, like Lakeland, Saint Petersburg, and Hollywood.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Jupiter
Fort Lauderdale$47415%
Fort Myers$382-7%
Hollywood$45912%
Jacksonville$45711%
Kissimmee$45711%
Lakeland$4468%
Miami$50924%
Ocala$388-6%
Orlando$47515%
Pompano Beach$46613%
Saint Petersburg$4479%
Tampa$55735%
West Palm Beach$52728%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.

The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Jupiter drivers.

Jupiter car insurance FAQs

Amid rising car insurance rates, it’s important to understand as much as possible about auto insurance and find the best rates. Here are the answers to commonly asked questions about car insurance in Jupiter, Florida.

  • How much is car insurance in Jupiter?

    Jupiter car insurance costs are an average of $317 a month for liability-only coverage and $411 a month for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Jupiter?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Jupiter include GEICO and State Farm. However, Hugo is a relatively new car insurance company that provides on-demand coverage that customers can turn on and off as needed. The best way to find the best insurance company for you is to get quotes from multiple insurers for the same coverage level and compare prices.

  • Do you need collision coverage on your car insurance?

    You may need collision coverage, in addition to comprehensive coverage, if you have a loan or lease on your car, as lenders and lessors sometimes require it. However, Florida state law doesn’t require drivers to purchase collision coverage — it’s usually an optional policy for more protection.

  • What’s the best car insurance for a young adult in Jupiter, Florida?

    The best car insurance for young adults and teen drivers in Jupiter will be a company that offers teen-specific discounts and programs, like teenSMART partnerships, good student discounts, university affiliation discounts, and student-away-at-college discounts. Start with companies like GEICO and State Farm, but you can also call an insurance agent to ask about age-specific discounts and programs.

Related articles

More cities in Florida

Popular cities

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "Quick Facts." Accessed July 17, 2023
  2. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Crash Dashboard." Accessed July 13, 2023
  3. The Florida Senate. "626.9741 Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers.." Accessed July 13, 2023
  4. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements." Accessed July 13, 2023
  5. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?." Accessed July 13, 2023
  6. NHTSA. "Speeding and Aggressive Driving Prevention." Accessed July 13, 2023
  7. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Impaired Driving: Get the Facts." Accessed July 13, 2023
  8. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Sobering Facts: Alcohol-Impaired Driving, Florida." Accessed July 13, 2023
  9. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips." Accessed July 13, 2023
  10. Florida Department of Transportation. "The 100 Deadliest Days for Teen Drivers." Accessed July 13, 2023
Nick Dauk
Nick Dauk

Nick Dauk is a freelance writer specializing in business, entrepreneurship, personal finance, and travel. His work has been featured in Fox Business, BBC, The Edge, Business Insider, and Bisnow. Nick is a first-generation college graduate, having majored in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Central Florida. His eclectic coursework, combined with previous managerial roles in the retail and broadcast television industries, have helped him develop an interdisciplinary approach to writing.

For nearly a decade, Nick has created content for mom-and-pop businesses and global corporations. As a travel writer, his global adventures have also been featured on Inside Hook, Houston Chronicle, Culture Trip, and Matador. When he's not traveling, Nick can be found in Orlando spending time with his wife and toddler.

Learn More
Courtney Mikulski
Edited byCourtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • 3+ years producing insurance and personal finance content

  • Main architect of the Insurify Quality Score

Courtney’s deep personal finance knowledge extends beyond insurance to credit cards, consumer lending, and banking. She thrives on creating actionable content.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Compare Car Insurance Quotes (August 2023)

Compare Car Insurance Quotes (August 2023)

Compare multiple car insurance quotes from GEICO, Allstate, and 70+ companies. Save up to $717 by comparing car insurance quotes in less than 5 minutes.

24 min. read|August 4, 2023
Vehicle Inspection Requirements by State (2023)

Vehicle Inspection Requirements by State (2023)

Vehicle inspection requirements vary by state, making it essential to understand the inspections necessary in your state and ensure your car is up to date.

3 min. read|August 4, 2023
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for August, 2023

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for August, 2023

Nationwide, USAA, and Root offer some of the cheapest car insurance. Compare quotes to get the best deal on insurance.

16 min. read|August 4, 2023
Best Companies for Motorcycle Insurance August, 2023

Best Companies for Motorcycle Insurance August, 2023

Your premium depends on your motorcycle, coverage, age, driving history, and more. Insurance costs an average of $519 per year for an 18-year-old.

6 min. read|August 3, 2023
How to Shop for Car Insurance Quotes

How to Shop for Car Insurance Quotes

Shopping for car insurance requires gathering information, comparing quotes from various auto insurers, and considering your coverage needs.

8 min. read|August 3, 2023
Best and Cheapest Car Insurance for Teenagers (2023)

Best and Cheapest Car Insurance for Teenagers (2023)

Teens are notoriously expensive to insure. Check out the cheapest car insurance companies for teenagers to find a better deal.

18 min. read|August 1, 2023