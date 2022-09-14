Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with clean driving records generally have the lowest premiums. Most Jupiter drivers may be aware that at-fault accidents and crashes associated with driving under the influence can increase prices.

Speeding tickets can also raise premiums, even without resulting in an accident. That’s because these incidents demonstrate irresponsible driving habits — habits that have a higher likelihood of causing a car accident.[5]

Find Car Insurance in Jupiter Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

A speeding ticket may seem like a harmless offense, but it can still raise your rates because speed is frequently a contributing factor in fatal car accidents.[6] Even a single speeding ticket can increase your monthly premium, as this shows your insurer that you’re not driving as responsibly as possible.

Here are the cheapest Jupiter car insurance companies for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Palm Beach County has a high rate of reported crashes compared to some of its neighboring Florida counties.[2] Accidents happen and the cost of damage can vary, which is why some insurers may only raise your rate minimally after a single accident. But some insurance companies may not raise it at all if you qualify for accident forgiveness.

The table below shows the companies with the lowest quotes for drivers with an at-fault accident in Jupiter.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Drinking and driving is a dangerous behavior that can lead to fatal car accidents. With millions of drivers operating vehicles under the influence each year, and with Florida having a higher alcohol-impaired driving death rate than the national average, you should expect insurers to raise your rate significantly after a DUI conviction.[7] [8]