Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Naples, FL, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Naples is $217 per month or $2,604 annually.
Car insurance in Naples is $114 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Naples on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Naples, FL
When searching for cheap auto insurance in Florida, you will find a variety of options. As you do your research, you will find a wide array of prices from different car insurance companies. We have compiled information about auto insurance coverage and the best rates in Naples to help you decide.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Naples, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Naples?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Naples, with rates starting at $161 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
In the table below, you will see car insurance providers offering auto insurance in Naples, Florida. As you will see from the table, your monthly cost can vary quite a bit from insurer to insurer. It’s recommended to do some comparison-shopping with Insurify before making a purchase so that you get the right coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$161
|Travelers
|$163
|National General
|$189
|Liberty Mutual
|$193
|Bristol West
|$229
|Dairyland
|$266
|Hugo
|$58
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$156
|Safeco
|$186
|Direct Auto
|$187
|GAINSCO
|$218
|Mercury
|$231
|AssuranceAmerica
|$232
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$262
|The General
|$283
|Infinity
|$323
|Pronto
|$344
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Naples Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Having a clean driving record affords you the lowest rates on car insurance[2]. When you add speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, this can significantly increase the cost of your insurance policy. Below is a table that outlines some of those increases in Florida.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$219
|Speeding Ticket
|$293
|At-Fault Accident
|$320
|DUI
|$436
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Naples Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Just as with many other expenses you can incur, the quality of your credit score can affect the cost of your auto insurance[3]. Below, you will see a table comparing the monthly costs for auto insurance based on average credit ratings.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$190
|Good
|$225
|Average
|$247
|Poor
|$383
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Naples
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Naples is to compare the different coverage options. The problem for drivers is that this can be a time-consuming process, and it can be difficult to know where to look. With Insurify, you can avoid going from website to website to compare information, as it is all in one place.
Another good way to save money on car insurance is by bundling it with home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance. Many providers offer these bundling discounts, as well as various other discounts you could qualify for.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Naples is to compare car insurance quotes side-by-side. When you have a wealth of information at your disposal, you can make the best choice to find an affordable car insurance policy. Insurify makes finding car insurance so much easier.
The cost of car insurance can vary quite a bit from provider to provider. On average, your monthly cost will be around $217 per month or about $2,604 annually, in Naples. At the lowest end of the scale, you can find auto insurance for around $58 a month, with the high end being around $344 per month.
Some factors that can drive up the cost of auto insurance include your driving record and credit score. When you have accidents, DUIs, and speeding tickets on your record, the cost of your auto insurance is going to increase. Likewise, the lower your credit score, the higher the cost of your auto insurance is going to be.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
