Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Riverview, FL, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Riverview is $305 per month or $3,660 annually.
Car insurance in Riverview is $26 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Riverview on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Riverview, FL
Just east of Tampa Bay, Riverview is a small city surrounded by parks and nature preserves. While it sits farther away from the coast, the cost of insurance coverage is similar to the prices by the water. At an average of $305 per month, Riverview residents have to work a bit harder for cheap rates. The best way to find them is by comparing car insurance rates online.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Riverview, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Riverview?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Riverview, with rates starting at $232 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
Even though the average monthly cost for auto insurance coverage in Riverview is $305, you can still find cheap premiums if you take the time to shop around. Be sure to do research and check out auto insurance rates from multiple insurers to make sure you get the best price.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$232
|Progressive
|$242
|Travelers
|$270
|Liberty Mutual
|$356
|Dairyland
|$315
|Hugo
|$75
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$187
|Direct Auto
|$249
|GAINSCO
|$255
|Infinity
|$322
|Mercury
|$359
|AssuranceAmerica
|$365
|Safeco
|$374
|Bristol West
|$391
|Pronto
|$392
|The General
|$394
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$419
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Riverview Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
There are a number of different factors that impact how much you pay for your insurance policy, like the type of car you drive, where you drive it, your unique driver profile, and more. One of the biggest factors that can determine whether your car insurance quotes will be affordable is your driving record. Insurance agencies use this as an indicator of how likely you are to file a claim[2].
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$313
|Speeding Ticket
|$419
|At-Fault Accident
|$457
|DUI
|$623
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Riverview Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Another factor that impacts your rates is your credit score. While some states have outlawed using this as an indicator to determine the cost of an auto insurance policy, Florida still uses it to determine how likely you are to file a claim[3]. People with higher credit scores are likely to see lower prices, while those with poor credit will see their costs increase.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$263
|Good
|$311
|Average
|$342
|Poor
|$530
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Riverview
Getting a quality car insurance policy shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. Whether you’re just looking for the minimum amount of liability coverage or want to get more protection with fuller coverage, there are ways to save and get a good deal. For example, you can bundle your auto with your pre-existing life insurance, renters insurance, or homeowners insurance policy.
But what if bundling isn’t an option, or you still need more savings? This is where Insurify can help. In just a few minutes, our tools pull together quotes from different insurance companies so that you can compare car insurance quotes side by side to make sure you get the best deal. Shopping around is an easy way to get the cheapest rate. Get a free quote today.
Frequently Asked Questions
Staying safe behind the wheel shouldn’t mean breaking the bank to get the coverage you need. Riverview drivers can find a cheap policy by shopping around first and comparing rates from multiple car insurance companies. Insurify is the best place to check out quotes side by side to make sure you’re getting the best deal. All it takes is a few minutes to get started and save big.
On average, drivers in Riverview pay $305 each month for their insurance coverage, which adds up to $3,660 each year. However, this number isn’t one-size-fits-all. How much you pay for your policy depends on the insurer you buy from, the discounts you get, the amount of coverage you want, and various other factors, like your age, location, and driving record.
Keeping costs low can be as simple as being careful behind the wheel. Safe drivers with clean driving histories are much likelier to see cheaper rates. On the other hand, people who are likelier to get into accidents and file claims will see much pricier quotes. Your driving record, as well as your age, is a huge indicator of costs.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
