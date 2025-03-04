Best Car Insurance in Florida for Teen Drivers (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies
Shopping for car insurance can be difficult no matter your age, but teen drivers and their parents have to deal with especially high average rates.[1] Insurify analyzed 50 car insurers to determine the best car insurance companies in Florida for teen drivers.
Best car insurance companies in Florida for young adults
When searching for the best car insurance companies, it’s important to spend some time shopping around for the right company. It’s a good idea to compare quotes from at least three different insurers to see which one can offer you the best price.
You should look for an insurance company with cheap average rates and quality coverage offerings. Start your search for the best car insurance in Florida below.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$69/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$88/mo
4.2
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm
Customers appreciate the insurer’s excellent customer service and personal attention but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases. They also express frustration with the claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,347)
Tora
March 4, 2025
Verified Review
High Rates
I like them, but the rates are high. I also have vehicles with Allstate, and they are worse when it comes to rates and customer satisfaction. State Farm is pretty reliable, but it has high rates for the vehicles I own, even with a perfect driving record.
Robert
March 4, 2025
Verified Review
Good
Good. My local agent does what she can to help. It's just that the company doesn't ever want to pay for anything, but they want my money every month.
Jeffrey
March 4, 2025
Verified Review
Shopping rates
I just think they are becoming quite expensive. However, the quote from Progressive was only a few dollars less. The difference doesn't justify a reason to switch.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm is a great choice for young Florida drivers because it offers a variety of teen-friendly discounts, digital tools like a mobile app to track driving habits, and financial stability. Parents can have peace of mind while their teen is on the road thanks to 24/7 customer support from a trusted insurance company with more than 100 years of experience.
Pros
24/7 phone-based customer support
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$71/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$91/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO
Customers appreciate the reliability and customer service but find the rates to be high and increase frequently, even without claims or accidents. The app has improved, but some find the claims process lacking.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,940)
Sharon
March 4, 2025
Verified Review
Good Service Is Expensive
I believe I am being overcharged, but it's hard to find something better.
Pam
March 4, 2025
Verified Review
Auto Insurance is Too Expensive
It's too expensive.
Victor
March 4, 2025
Verified Review
Not at Fault
My experience over the past three years has been excellent. I just find it unfair that my premiums have increased due to accidents that were not my fault. Twice, I was hit from behind when I did nothing wrong. Another time, a car sideswiped me, again, I was not at fault.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO offers Florida drivers affordable rates. This is a huge win for teens paying monthly premiums for an insurance policy separate from their parents’ coverage. Teens who want to save more can look into GEICO’s more than 30 discounts, including savings for completing a defensive driving course, maintaining a clean driving record, and having safety features like anti-lock brakes or anti-theft systems.
Pros
Many available discounts
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida
Can access your policy online 24/7
Cons
Live customer support is difficult to access
Gap insurance not available
Many teens can’t take advantage of bundling discount
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$121/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$154/mo
4.0
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
How drivers feel about Allstate
Drivers appreciate the friendly customer service and efficient claims processing, but many find the rates too high and experience unexpected price increases. Some also report poor communication from agents.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Accident forgiveness
Wide availability
Cheap rates
Reviews (3,267)
Anna
March 4, 2025
Verified Review
Very High Monthly Premium
My insurance has increased every year. It has become as high as my car note despite having no accidents. I can't afford it.
Kaye
March 4, 2025
Verified Review
Insurance without Direct Interaction
I have had no direct interaction with them at all. I went through an outside agent.
Deborah
March 3, 2025
Verified Review
Mileage Discounts
They don't tell you everything and end up charging you double for their supposedly discounted mileage program.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
849
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A-
Why we picked this company
Allstate makes the traditional “good” student discounts much more accessible with its smart student discount. Unmarried drivers younger than 25 can qualify for this discount by maintaining a B- average or higher, completing the teenSMART driver education program, or attending school at least 100 miles from their car’s garage location.
Pros
Bundling available
Rideshare insurance available
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Some negative customer feedback on Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
More expensive average rates than some competitors
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$144/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$183/mo
4.7
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
How drivers feel about Travelers
Customers appreciate the insurer’s communicative customer service and efficient claims process. But they’re dissatisfied with the consistent and sometimes significant price increases, even for those with clean driving records.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
Gap insurance
Rideshare coverage
Reviews (421)
Michael
March 4, 2025
Verified Review
Not My Favorite Insurer
Calling for assistance on the road is a royal pain.
Michael
March 3, 2025
Verified Review
Change in Policies
The agent who originally recommended Travelers informed me that Travelers was cancelling my policy without any apparent reason. So now, I have to search for two policies as soon as possible.
Laura
March 3, 2025
Verified Review
Poor Representation
Stay away! I've never heard of a person being dropped because their agent was not representing them. I had informed them that my agent was no longer in business.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
818
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.94
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
Travelers is a solid car insurance option for teen drivers with a driving incident on their record. Travelers offers accident forgiveness and minor violation forgiveness coverage that can help teens avoid premium increases after their first accident or violation. Additional features from the insurance company can provide more peace of mind, including its decreasing deductible and total loss deductible waiver.
Pros
Multiple student discounts
Gap coverage available
Bundling available
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
810
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$182/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$273/mo
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
How drivers feel about Progressive
Customers appreciate the insurer’s good customer service and initial affordability but dislike the consistent price increases and complex claims process.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Competitive rates
Easy buying process
Telematics program
Reviews (6,149)
Daniel
March 4, 2025
Verified Review
Progressive No More!
They raised my rate by $10, two months in a row without any explanation. I felt gouged. I was already paying more than the market price for the coverage, so I switched on the third month. Now, I'm saving 40% for the same coverage.
Joelloyd
March 4, 2025
Verified Review
Satisfaction
They have handled claims efficiently. They are knowledgeable and are willing to answer questions thoroughly.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
810
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.82
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A+
Why we picked this company
Progressive is a great choice for households with multiple cars. The company offers an average of 12% in savings for drivers who insure more than one vehicle on the same insurance policy. You can add cars owned by family members, spouses, or roommates as long as they’re kept at your address. This can help everyone save on car insurance.
Pros
Teen-friendly mobile app with high ratings
AM Best financial strength rating of A+ (Superior)
24/7 customer support
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in Florida
Mixed customer reviews on the Trustpilot and BBB websites
Higher average rates for teens than some competitors
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Florida to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How young drivers can save on car insurance
Understandably, many young drivers look for ways to lower their car insurance costs. You can potentially earn savings by taking several different steps. Learn more about ways for young drivers to lower premium costs below.
An insurance agent can provide more information about what car insurance discounts your whole family, including young drivers, can benefit from. Young drivers in Florida can potentially save on car insurance with the help of good student, defensive driving, driver education, bundling, telematics, and low-mileage discounts.
Keep a safe driving record
Most drivers see their car insurance rates decrease with age as they gain more driving experience. But that only applies if they practice safe driving habits. Teens and young adults should avoid accidents, speeding tickets, and DUIs if they want to stay safe on the road and save money.
Bundle policies
Parents can bundle other insurance products they already pay for, like homeowners insurance, with their auto insurance policy to qualify for a bundling discount. Young adults who live separately from their parents can often bundle a renters insurance policy to save.[2]
How much is car insurance for a new driver in Florida?
On average, new teen drivers in Florida pay $255 per month for liability-only coverage and $392 for a full-coverage insurance policy. It’s important to note that how much you’ll spend varies based on factors like your ZIP code, driving record, age, vehicle make and model, and more.
Like most states, Florida has faced increasing car insurance rates in recent years. The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Florida increased by 9% from 2023 to 2024, according to Insurify’s latest car insurance report. Insurify estimates that Florida drivers will experience an additional 10% increase in premiums in 2025.
Best car insurance in Florida for teens FAQs
The following information can help answer your remaining questions about car insurance for teen drivers.
How much is car insurance in Florida?
The average cost of car insurance in Florida is $151 per month for liability coverage and $232 for full coverage.
For teen drivers, this monthly average is higher, at $255 for liability coverage and $392 for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Florida for young drivers?
Allstate, State Farm, GEICO, Travelers, and Progressive are great auto insurance companies for young drivers. They offer a variety of student-friendly discounts, opportunities to save by taking defensive driving courses, and teen-friendly tech support and apps.
What car insurance discounts are available in Florida for young drivers?
Young drivers in Florida can save on their car insurance premiums by seeking out discounts specifically designed to help young adult and teen drivers save. Young drivers may qualify for discounts for good grades (student discount), driver’s education courses, safe driving records, bundling policies, low mileage, being accident-free, or joining a parent’s policy.
How much car insurance do you need in Florida?
To drive legally in the state of Florida, you must meet minimum coverage requirements. Florida drivers need to have at least $10,000 in personal injury protection coverage and $10,000 in property damage liability coverage.[3]
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.
Jacqueline has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.