Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in Florida (2023)

Best Florida auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation

If you’re considered a high-risk driver because of traffic violations, the cost of your insurance can vary depending on the type of violation on your record. It’ll also depend on whether you choose to get a liability-only policy or full coverage.

Liability-only auto insurance pays for the cost of personal injury and property damage of a third party when you’re at fault in an accident.

In Florida, the minimum liability coverage required is $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability (PDL). PIP coverage will pay for your medical expenses after a crash, no matter who caused it, while PDL coverage pays for damage to another person’s property caused by you or someone else driving your car.

While there’s no specific level of coverage defined as full-coverage auto insurance, it usually includes collision coverage, which pays for damage to your car caused by a crash. Full coverage may also include comprehensive coverage, which pays for damage caused by something other than a crash, and uninsured motorists coverage.

Find Florida Car Insurance Enter your ZIP code Get My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Best car insurance for high-risk Florida drivers with an at-fault accident

Having an at-fault accident on your record means you were involved in a collision determined to be your fault. If you’re responsible for an accident, you’ll be seen as a higher risk to insurance companies, since you may be more likely to cause future collisions.

This isn’t prevented by Florida being a no-fault insurance state. A no-fault state means each driver’s insurance coverage is responsible for paying for their client’s minor injuries and not those of the other party.

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, the following insurers have policies available for you.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality (IQ) Score State Farm $187 $184 4.4 GEICO $192 $189 4.3 Travelers $305 $350 4.3 Allstate $326 $320 4.1 Progressive $345 $464 4.1 Safeco $325 $393 3.8 Liberty Mutual $448 $545 3.8 Mercury $473 $456 3.6 The General $692 $1,483 3.4 Direct Auto $395 $406 3.2 Bristol West $569 $715 2.2 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Insurify Quality (IQ) Score Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.

Best car insurance rates for high-risk Florida drivers with a DUI

Florida imposes fines starting at $500 for the first DUI offense and increasing with each offense to a maximum of no less than $2,000 for a fourth offense.

Drivers convicted of DUI may also face prison time, depending on the circumstances of the offense. For obvious reasons, insurers consider drivers with a DUI conviction to be high risk.

Here are several insurers that offer policies to high-risk drivers with a DUI.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage Insurify Quality (IQ) Score State Farm $261 $257 4.4 GEICO $267 $263 4.3 Travelers $424 $488 4.3 Allstate $454 $446 4.1 Progressive $480 $647 4.1 Safeco $452 $547 3.8 Liberty Mutual $623 $758 3.8 Mercury $659 $635 3.6 The General $963 $2,064 3.4 Direct Auto $549 $565 3.2 Bristol West $792 $995 2.2 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Best auto insurance for Florida high-risk drivers with speeding tickets

Speeding can seem like a relatively low-risk activity to shorten your commute, but it’s a dangerous driving habit. This is why Florida levies fines starting at $25 for drivers exceeding the speed limit by six to nine miles per hour, all the way up to $250 for going 30 mph faster than the posted maximum speed. Each county also imposes civil penalties and surcharges for speeding within its borders.

You can also expect your insurer to potentially increase your risk level, with the likelihood increasing based on the severity of your speeding violation.

The following insurers offer policies to high-risk Florida drivers with speeding tickets.