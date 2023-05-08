Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers in Florida (2023)

Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.
Chris is Insurify’s Senior Editor for home insurance. He’s a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more. He is passionate about breaking down complex subject material to make important information accessible to everyone.
Chris began his career as a journalist, managing two weekly newspapers, then moving into marketing and content marketing roles. Before joining Insurify, Chris served as the content strategy manager at Siteimprove and as the content manager at Brandpoint, where he managed a team of content creators.
Away from work, Chris is an active hockey player and proud father of two rambunctious little girls. Chris holds a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in mass communications from the University of Minnesota.
Shawn Powers is the Vice President of Insurance Sales at Insurify. He’s been in insurance for over 25 years, working as an agent, a sales coach, and a sales director at both big and small insurers. Most recently, he spent 15 years as the Vice President of Sales and Operations at Answer Financial, an Allstate company.
Shawn is a licensed insurance agent in over 40 states. With his expertise, he strives to help customers make informed and educated decisions about their insurance policies.
Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Why you can trust Insurify: As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, Insurify makes money through commissions from insurance companies. However, our expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. Learn more.
Carrying auto insurance is a legal requirement in all 50 states. But if you’re a high-risk driver in Florida, you may struggle to find affordable car insurance.
Some insurance companies may refuse to insure you because they’ve determined that you’re more likely to file a claim. Understanding which insurers cover high-risk drivers in Florida and how much their coverage costs can help you find a policy that fits your needs.
The average monthly insurance costs for high-risk drivers vary greatly depending on risk factors. Drivers who have caused accidents or received DUI citations will have higher costs than drivers with bad credit.
Committing to safe driving and improving your credit score can reduce your insurance costs over time.
Factors that determine high-risk status in Florida
While you may be aware that certain driving behaviors like traffic violations and accidents can make you a high-risk driver, other factors may also increase your level of risk.
Drivers in Florida may also be considered high risk if they have a negative credit history; if they’re younger than 21 or older than 75; if they have a specialty vehicle; or if they put many more miles on their car than average.
Moving violations are non-criminal traffic offenses that occur while your vehicle is in motion. These may include failure to signal a lane change, driving without headlights at night, or toll violations.
Nonmoving violations are offenses that occur when your vehicle is stationary and can include infractions like illegal parking or broken tail lights.
Criminal traffic violations are the most serious and include offenses like DUI, reckless driving, speeding more than 30 miles over the posted limit, and driving with a suspended license.
The Sunshine State uses a point system to track traffic violations. If you receive 12 points or more within a 12-month period, it’ll result in the suspension of your license. The length of the suspension goes up with the number of points you receive. If you receive 15 point-generating violations or three major offenses within a five-year period, your license will be revoked.[1]
Accidents and claims
If you have a history of collisions or insurance claims, you may find it more difficult to qualify for auto insurance. This is because insurance companies see you as more likely to file a claim.
Credit score and financial history
Many insurance companies have determined that drivers with low credit scores are more likely to file an auto insurance claim. This classifies them as higher risk and can often lead to drivers with lower credit scores paying higher premiums.
Age and driving experience
David Feather, an insurance agent with GreatFlorida Insurance of Coral Springs, Florida, explains that age and driving experience can affect insurance risk assessment.
“Ironically, young drivers and mature drivers are both considered higher risk,” Feather explains.
“Youthful operators — meaning drivers under age 21 — have less experience behind the wheel and are also feeling invincible,” Feather says. “More mature drivers, like those over age 75 or 80, may also see their rates jacked up.” The latter is commonly due to reduced faculties as people age.
Vehicle type and usage
Vintage and high-performance cars are two types of vehicles that may qualify you as higher risk. Vintage vehicles may cost more to replace, while high-performance cars may tempt a driver into dangerous behavior on the road. Similarly, exceptionally high usage of your car can also increase your risk, since the risk of collision increases with more time spent driving.
Best Florida auto insurance companies for high-risk drivers by violation
If you’re considered a high-risk driver because of traffic violations, the cost of your insurance can vary depending on the type of violation on your record. It’ll also depend on whether you choose to get a liability-only policy or full coverage.
Liability-only auto insurance pays for the cost of personal injury and property damage of a third party when you’re at fault in an accident.
In Florida, the minimum liability coverage required is $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability (PDL). PIP coverage will pay for your medical expenses after a crash, no matter who caused it, while PDL coverage pays for damage to another person’s property caused by you or someone else driving your car.
While there’s no specific level of coverage defined as full-coverage auto insurance, it usually includes collision coverage, which pays for damage to your car caused by a crash. Full coverage may also include comprehensive coverage, which pays for damage caused by something other than a crash, and uninsured motorists coverage.
Find Florida Car Insurance
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Best car insurance for high-risk Florida drivers with an at-fault accident
Having an at-fault accident on your record means you were involved in a collision determined to be your fault. If you’re responsible for an accident, you’ll be seen as a higher risk to insurance companies, since you may be more likely to cause future collisions.
This isn’t prevented by Florida being a no-fault insurance state. A no-fault state means each driver’s insurance coverage is responsible for paying for their client’s minor injuries and not those of the other party.
If you have an at-fault accident on your record, the following insurers have policies available for you.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score
State Farm
$187
$184
4.4
GEICO
$192
$189
4.3
Travelers
$305
$350
4.3
Allstate
$326
$320
4.1
Progressive
$345
$464
4.1
Safeco
$325
$393
3.8
Liberty Mutual
$448
$545
3.8
Mercury
$473
$456
3.6
The General
$692
$1,483
3.4
Direct Auto
$395
$406
3.2
Bristol West
$569
$715
2.2
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Best car insurance rates for high-risk Florida drivers with a DUI
Florida imposes fines starting at $500 for the first DUI offense and increasing with each offense to a maximum of no less than $2,000 for a fourth offense.
Drivers convicted of DUI may also face prison time, depending on the circumstances of the offense. For obvious reasons, insurers consider drivers with a DUI conviction to be high risk.
Here are several insurers that offer policies to high-risk drivers with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score
State Farm
$261
$257
4.4
GEICO
$267
$263
4.3
Travelers
$424
$488
4.3
Allstate
$454
$446
4.1
Progressive
$480
$647
4.1
Safeco
$452
$547
3.8
Liberty Mutual
$623
$758
3.8
Mercury
$659
$635
3.6
The General
$963
$2,064
3.4
Direct Auto
$549
$565
3.2
Bristol West
$792
$995
2.2
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Best auto insurance for Florida high-risk drivers with speeding tickets
Speeding can seem like a relatively low-risk activity to shorten your commute, but it’s a dangerous driving habit. This is why Florida levies fines starting at $25 for drivers exceeding the speed limit by six to nine miles per hour, all the way up to $250 for going 30 mph faster than the posted maximum speed. Each county also imposes civil penalties and surcharges for speeding within its borders.
You can also expect your insurer to potentially increase your risk level, with the likelihood increasing based on the severity of your speeding violation.
The following insurers offer policies to high-risk Florida drivers with speeding tickets.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score
State Farm
$176
$173
4.4
GEICO
$180
$177
4.3
Travelers
$285
$328
4.3
Allstate
$306
$300
4.1
Progressive
$323
$436
4.1
Safeco
$304
$369
3.8
Liberty Mutual
$419
$511
3.8
Mercury
$444
$427
3.6
The General
$649
$1,390
3.4
Direct Auto
$370
$381
3.2
Bristol West
$533
$670
2.2
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Cheapest Florida car insurance companies for high-risk drivers with poor credit
Unfortunately, having poor credit can affect your insurance risk level. Even though your ability to drive may seem completely divorced from your ability to manage your finances and credit, many insurers determine that drivers with bad credit are more likely to file auto insurance claims. For that reason, simply having bad credit can classify you as a high-risk driver.
The following insurers offer lower-cost policies to high-risk Florida drivers with poor credit. Here are the average monthly costs for liability-only coverage with these insurance companies.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
$203
GEICO
$208
Travelers
$330
Safeco
$352
Allstate
$353
Progressive
$374
Direct Auto
$428
Liberty Mutual
$485
Mercury
$513
Bristol West
$617
The General
$750
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
How to find affordable car insurance for high-risk drivers in Florida
Finding affordable car insurance can be challenging if you’re a high-risk driver in Florida. However, the following strategies can help you obtain auto insurance coverage you can afford:
Look for discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts for a variety of different reasons. Some common ones include multi-policy discounts, association or affiliation discounts, autopay discounts, and loyalty programs.
Work with an independent insurance agent. An independent insurance agent can shop around for quotes on your behalf and may be able to find you a less expensive policy than you could find on your own.
Comparison shop. Different insurance companies can have very different premiums, and the best way to determine if you’re getting the best coverage at the best price is to compare quotes from multiple insurers.
Find Florida Car Insurance
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
How to improve your driving record and lower your car insurance rates in Florida
In addition to looking for an affordable car insurance policy as a high-risk driver, you can also work on lowering your insurance costs by improving your driving record. You can reduce your high-risk status in a number of ways:
Drive safely. It sounds simple, but one of the best long-term ways to reduce your risk status and lower your insurance costs is by committing to driving safely. That means obeying posted speed limits, eliminating distractions, remaining calm, and maintaining a sense of situational awareness. This won’t have an immediate effect on your driving risk status, but it’ll pay off greatly in the long run.
Take a defensive driving course. Driver improvement courses can not only help reduce the cost of your auto insurance, but they may also help you avoid getting points added to your license, depending on the infraction.
Seek legal counsel. Hiring a reputable lawyer to represent you after you receive a traffic violation may help reduce the number of points on your license or reduce other factors that could increase your risk status and insurance costs.
Build and maintain a good credit score. Poor credit can increase your driver risk level, so working to improve your credit score can help lower your insurance costs over time. To improve your score, make sure you pay all your bills on time and lower your debt-to-income ratio. This ratio compares your monthly debt burden to your monthly income. Ideally, it should be 40% or lower. As with committing to safe driving, this process won’t be immediate, but it’ll have long-term benefits.
Florida high-risk drivers insurance FAQs
Figuring out how to afford auto insurance in Florida if you’re a high-risk driver can be challenging. Below are answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about finding affordable insurance.
Which drivers are considered high risk in Florida?
Insurance companies in Florida consider drivers with the following characteristics to be high risk:
History of traffic violations and tickets
History of accidents and insurance claims
Low credit score
Youth and lack of driving experience
Advanced age
Owning a vintage or super-powered car
Spending more time driving than average
How do auto insurance companies calculate risk in Florida?
“Hundreds and hundreds of things go into an auto insurance rate,” Feather says. “We could live two houses away from each other and drive the same car the same distance each year and still have very different premium costs.”
Insurance companies use a number of different factors to calculate a driver’s risk, including your credit score, age, marital status, whether you rent or own your home, driving history, and more.
What’s the cheapest insurance company for Florida high-risk drivers?
On average, State Farm offers the least expensive premium costs to high-risk Florida drivers, according to Insurify data.
How much does high-risk auto insurance cost in Florida?
It varies greatly. The average cost of high-risk auto insurance ranges from a low of $173 per month to a high of $2,064 per month, according to Insurify data. These differences are partly based on what type of high-risk driver you are. A safe driver with bad credit will find lower rates than a driver with a history of accidents or one with a DUI conviction.
How long does reckless driving affect insurance in Florida?
Generally, reckless driving in Florida will be classified as a major violation. “A major violation like a DUI will affect your insurance for five years,” Feather explains. “A typical violation will only affect it for three years.”
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Service's database of auto insurance rates. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.
Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.
Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.
She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.
Chris is Insurify’s Senior Editor for home insurance. He’s a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more. He is passionate about breaking down complex subject material to make important information accessible to everyone.
Chris began his career as a journalist, managing two weekly newspapers, then moving into marketing and content marketing roles. Before joining Insurify, Chris served as the content strategy manager at Siteimprove and as the content manager at Brandpoint, where he managed a team of content creators.
Away from work, Chris is an active hockey player and proud father of two rambunctious little girls. Chris holds a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in mass communications from the University of Minnesota.
Shawn Powers is the Vice President of Insurance Sales at Insurify. He’s been in insurance for over 25 years, working as an agent, a sales coach, and a sales director at both big and small insurers. Most recently, he spent 15 years as the Vice President of Sales and Operations at Answer Financial, an Allstate company.
Shawn is a licensed insurance agent in over 40 states. With his expertise, he strives to help customers make informed and educated decisions about their insurance policies.