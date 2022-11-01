Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Fort Myers, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Myers is $232 per month or $2,784 annually.
Car insurance in Fort Myers is $99 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Fort Myers on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Car Insurance in Fort Myers, FL
The average cost of car insurance in Florida is about $331 monthly or $3,966 annually. This is $99 more than the average monthly cost of insuring a car in Fort Myers. The cost of auto insurance in Florida differs from one city to the next and between providers. As such, you will need to compare car insurance quotes from different providers to get the cheapest options.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Fort Myers, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Pasadena?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Pasadena, with rates starting at $165 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
The cost of auto insurance in Fort Myers varies from one provider to the next. This is because different providers take into account various parameters when calculating the premiums they charge. Details like driving record, credit score, age, and accident history are valued differently by insurance companies, resulting in different car insurance rates.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$165
|National General
|$199
|Progressive
|$210
|Liberty Mutual
|$238
|Bristol West
|$260
|Dairyland
|$285
|Hugo
|$79
|AssuranceAmericaEconomy
|$177
|Direct Auto
|$187
|Safeco
|$195
|GAINSCO
|$226
|Mercury
|$256
|AssuranceAmerica
|$256
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$266
|Infinity
|$298
|Pronto
|$323
|The General
|$329
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Fort Myers Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Much is taken into account when calculating insurance premiums. Factors like your driving record and accident history heavily affect the insurance rate you will be charged[2]. Factors like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUI/DWIs increase your car insurance rates, and here’s how these factors will affect the premiums charged in Fort Myers, FL.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$230
|Speeding Ticket
|$308
|At-Fault Accident
|$336
|DUI
|$458
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Fort Myers Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score communicates how well you pay your bills, and insurance providers are very interested in this kind of information[3]. It’s one of the factors taken into account when determining what premium you’ll pay. Basically, the better your credit score, the cheaper your insurance rates. Here’s how your credit score affects your insurance rates in Fort Myers.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$195
|Good
|$230
|Average
|$253
|Poor
|$392
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Fort Myers
You can almost always get cheap insurance if your driving record and credit scores are exemplary. These are the two main factors that drive your premiums either up or down. Another great way of securing the best car insurance is by looking for discounts from providers or comparing rates.
No matter your risk profile and financial needs, Insurify provides an excellent way of comparing insurance rates from different providers to find the one that meets your insurance needs and budget. Drivers can also bundle their auto insurance with home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Shopping around for the best rates is the easiest way of getting cheap insurance in Fort Myers. With car insurance comparison sites like Insurify, this tedious task has been made fast and simple, with almost zero paperwork. You can now easily compare free quotes from different providers to find the cheapest options for your area, risk profile, and financial needs.
Several factors are considered when determining the baseline car insurance rates for Fort Myers. This includes inclement weather in the area, with the city being prone to storms and extreme weather events. The congested roadways are another factor considered because of the increased risk of collisions, while the crime rate also bears weight in this matter.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed June 17, 2022
- Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed June 17, 2022