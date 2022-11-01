4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Average Cost of Car Insurance in Florida (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterFloridadelimiterAverage Cost
Car InsurancedelimiterFloridadelimiterAverage Cost

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Katie Powers
Written by
Katie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Katie Powers
Insurance Writer
Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • On average, Florida drivers pay $284 per month, or $3,408 per year, for car insurance.

  • Auto insurance rates are lower for drivers with an excellent or good credit history.

  • Married couples in Florida pay $23 less monthly on insurance rates than single drivers.

Policyholders in Florida pay $284 per month and $3,408 per year on average for auto insurance premiums. The state’s average rate surpasses the national average rate of $233 monthly and $2,796 yearly. On an individual level, premiums vary based on insurance coverage, driving history, city of residence, insurer, credit history, marital status, age, gender, and more.

With insurance rates in Florida higher than the national average, you likely want to find ways to save money on your premium. Along with finding discounts, shopping around for insurance is the most reliable way to discover savings. The Insurify quote-comparison tool allows you to compare different auto insurance quotes from the convenience of home.

How much does car insurance cost in Florida?

What is the average cost of car insurance in Florida?

Florida drivers pay $284 per month and $3,408 per year on average for car insurance premiums. Rates vary depending on factors like driver history, age, and credit history, so you should always compare auto rates from different insurance providers.

Car insurance premiums throughout Florida range in price depending on location within the state, driving history, chosen insurance policy, auto insurance provider, gender, marital status, credit history, age, and more. The average cost of auto insurance for drivers in the Sunshine State is $284 per month and $3,408 per year, though opportunities for lower rates exist.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Best Florida Auto Insurance Rates

Premiums from auto insurance companies are not created equal, which is why we identified the best car insurance companies with the cheapest rates. Floridians live in one of the most expensive states for purchasing an auto insurance policy. Take a look at the car insurance quotes in the table below to compare the best rates from top providers throughout the state.

Insurance ProviderAverage Monthly Premium
National General$218
Progressive$219
Travelers$237
Dairyland$278
Bristol West$287
Liberty Mutual$296
Hugo$69
Assurance America Economy$170
Direct Auto$206
GAINSCO$232
Assurance America$261
Safeco$283
Mercury$301
Infinity$316
The General$343
Pronto$344
Midvale Home & Auto$353
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

How are insurance rates calculated in Florida?

Like elsewhere in the country, Florida insurance providers calculate insurance rates through utilizing a number of important factors related to driving records and coverage decisions. State-specific issues of weather, climate, crime rates, and population also influence how auto insurers determine risk levels and rates. Shop around to find a provider that meets your needs.

Florida Car Insurance Rates by City

Costs of car insurance in Florida differ depending on which city you live in. Area-specific factors, like population, climate and weather, and crime rates, influence average rates in unique ways to account for any associated risk. Insurify identified average monthly insurance prices from the most populated cities in Florida to give you a sense of what to expect before comparing rates.

CityAverage Monthly Premium
Cape Coral$255
Clearwater$281
Coral Springs$349
Fort Lauderdale$351
Gainesville$223
Hialeah$434
Hollywood$342
Jacksonville$289
Kissimmee$302
Lehigh Acres$302
Miami$408
Miramar Beach$210
Orlando$325
Pembroke Pines$362
Pompano Beach$348
Port Saint Lucie$272
Saint Petersburg$303
Tallahassee$254
Tampa$408
West Palm Beach$380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

What is the average cost of car insurance in Florida by credit tier?

With several exceptions, most states, including Florida, allow insurance providers to factor in a driver’s credit history while determining auto insurance rates. Generally speaking, auto insurers view credit history as an indicator of policyholder reliability and charge higher rates for folks with poor and average credit scores. The chart below shows averages for different credit tiers.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Premium
Poor Credit$320
Average Credit$310
Good Credit$303
Excellent Credit$260
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

What is the average cost of car insurance in Florida by driver age?

Driver age significantly impacts insurance rates, especially for young drivers under the age of 25. A 16-year-old driver, for instance, is viewed as a high-risk driver more likely to experience a car accident or other driving incident due to their lack of time spent driving. In Florida, rates typically decrease as you age before slowly rising again for drivers over the age of 70.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Premium
Drivers under 25$435
20s$351
30s$290
40s$293
50s$269
60s$240
70s$244
80s and older$267
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Compare Car Insurance by Age and Gender

What is the average cost of car insurance in Florida by driver gender?

National statistics have indicated that women in the United States tend to practice safe driving habits more frequently than men, which in return earns them cheaper auto rates. In Florida, no significant difference in premiums based on gender currently exists. In fact, the most updated data found that women in Florida pay just $1 more than men on average.

Average Monthly Quote for Women in FloridaAverage Monthly Quote for Men in Florida
$305$304
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

What is the average cost of car insurance in Florida by marital status?

Insurance providers often view married couples as lower-risk policyholders due to their joint status together. Thus, single individuals, unfortunately, end up paying slightly higher rates than their married counterparts. In Florida, this difference in pricing is not extremely pronounced, with single individuals paying $23 more per month and $276 more per year on their auto insurance.

Average Monthly Quote for Singles in FloridaAverage Monthly Quote for Married Couples in Florida
$311$288
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

What is the average cost of car insurance in Florida for high-risk drivers?

Auto insurance premiums rely heavily on a person’s driving history. Safe drivers with clean driving records earn the most affordable car insurance, while drivers with one or more recorded DUI, at-fault accident, or speeding ticket tend to pay higher annual rates. Check out the below chart for specific quotes best corresponding with your individual driving history.

Driver ProfileAverage Monthly Premium in Florida
Clean Record$266
DUI$325
At-Fault Accident$362
Speeding Ticket$328
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Cheap Car Insurance for High-Risk Drivers

Florida Car Insurance Rates by Coverage Level

Coverage options include liability coverage, comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, and full-coverage car insurance and influence driver premiums and deductibles. Most states require minimum coverage limits, and uninsured drivers face steep consequences for their uninsured motorist status. Find average state premiums by coverage level below.

Coverage LevelAverage Monthly Premium in Florida
Liability Only$249
Comprehensive$279
Collision$361
Full Coverage$347
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Compare Car Insurance by Coverage

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:

  • $10,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.

  • $10,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Tips for Getting the Cheapest Car Insurance in Florida

The cheapest insurer for one person may not work for another due to varying methodology in calculating premiums. A steadfast method for scoring the cheapest rates involves using the Insurify car insurance comparison tool to shop around for insurance from dozens of providers prior to purchasing or renewing a policy—be it a full-coverage or minimum liability policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Yes, insurance rates in Florida tend to vary by the county or city you live in. For all forms of coverage, including personal injury protection (PIP), property damage liability, bodily injury liability, full coverage, and more, you will experience rates reflective of your location. Area-specific factors influencing costs include weather and climate, crime rates, and population.

  • On average, residents of the Sunshine State pay $284 per month and $3,408 per year to insure their motor vehicles. Prices fluctuate depending on coverage specifics, driving history, age, marital status, gender, insurance provider, and more, but Floridians live in one of the most expensive states for purchasing auto insurance policies.

  • Floridians reside in one of the most expensive states for car insurance premiums, paying $284 per month and $3,408 per year on average. Numerous factors about driving history and coverage specifics influence rates on an individual level, but state-specific issues like weather, climate, population, and crime rates also impact how insurers assess risk levels and pricing.

  • Providers vary in affordability over time and depending on the individual. Regional insurers and national providers like Allstate, GEICO, Progressive, and State Farm may offer cheap rates for some and not others. Comparing all insurer options with Insurify’s quote-comparison tool before purchasing a policy will help you find the best provider for your insurance needs.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Katie Powers
Written by
Katie Powers
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterFloridadelimiterAverage Cost