Policyholders in Florida pay $284 per month and $3,408 per year on average for auto insurance premiums. The state’s average rate surpasses the national average rate of $233 monthly and $2,796 yearly. On an individual level, premiums vary based on insurance coverage, driving history, city of residence, insurer, credit history, marital status, age, gender, and more.

With insurance rates in Florida higher than the national average, you likely want to find ways to save money on your premium. Along with finding discounts, shopping around for insurance is the most reliable way to discover savings. The Insurify quote-comparison tool allows you to compare different auto insurance quotes from the convenience of home.