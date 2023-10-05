Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance for Toyota RAV4 drivers.

Catherine Collins
Written byCatherine Collins
Catherine Collins
Catherine Collins

Catherine leverages her background in education and finance to write articles that help readers make informed decisions about their insurance and finances.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated October 5, 2023

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

The cost of insurance policies varies depending on the type of car you drive, among other things. One popular car is the Toyota RAV4, which has an average monthly cost of $96 to insure for liability-only insurance and $228 for full-coverage insurance.

The Toyota RAV4 is one of the highest-ranked compact SUVs, along with the Honda CR-V and Kia Sportage, all of which are all priced around $30,000.[1]

Quick Facts

  • The Toyota RAV4 is one of the nation’s most popular compact SUVs.

  • USAA, State Farm, and GEICO offer the cheapest car insurance for the Toyota RAV4.

  • Drivers should get three to five car insurance quotes to increase their chances of getting the best possible rate.

Find Cheap Car Insurance for your Toyota RAV4

Check quotes from 70+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cost of Toyota RAV4 insurance

The cost of Toyota RAV4 insurance varies based on several factors. The national average auto insurance monthly premium for a 2023 Toyota RAV4 is $228 for full-coverage insurance, and the cheapest overall insurer is USAA.

Your auto insurance might cost more or less than the national average depending on your personal circumstances. For example, the model year, trim level, and safety features you have in your car could all affect your premium. Your location, age, driving record, and the initial cost of your car all influence your insurance premiums as well.[2]

To find the best coverage for you, search for an agent in your ZIP code. You can also use an insurance comparison website to quickly search insurance companies that offer the best rates for your specific situation.

2023 Toyota RAV4 insurance

The starting MSRP for the 2023 Toyota RAV4 is $28,275. The table below shows the average rate per month for this model from leading insurers.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$126
State Farm$139
GEICO$145
Nationwide$160
Allstate$173
Progressive$204
CSAA$211
American Family$220
Liberty Mutual$221
Direct Auto$247
Travelers$254
Farmers$296
The General$319
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2022 Toyota RAV4 insurance

The MSRP for the 2022 Toyota RAV4 is $26,525.[3]

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$101
State Farm$111
GEICO$116
Nationwide$128
Allstate$138
Progressive$163
CSAA$169
American Family$176
Liberty Mutual$177
Direct Auto$198
Travelers$203
Farmers$236
The General$255
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2021 Toyota RAV4 insurance

The MSRP for the 2021 Toyota RAV4 is $26,050.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$92
State Farm$102
GEICO$105
Nationwide$117
Allstate$126
Progressive$149
CSAA$154
American Family$160
Liberty Mutual$161
Direct Auto$180
Travelers$185
Farmers$215
The General$232
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2020 Toyota RAV4 insurance

The MSRP for the 2020 Toyota RAV4 was $28,525.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$91
State Farm$100
GEICO$104
Nationwide$115
Allstate$125
Progressive$147
CSAA$152
American Family$159
Liberty Mutual$160
Direct Auto$178
Travelers$183
Farmers$213
The General$230
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2019 Toyota RAV4 insurance

The MSRP for the 2019 Toyota RAV4 was $28,170.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$92
State Farm$102
GEICO$106
Nationwide$117
Allstate$127
Progressive$150
CSAA$154
American Family$161
Liberty Mutual$162
Direct Auto$181
Travelers$186
Farmers$216
The General$234
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2018 Toyota RAV4 insurance

The MSRP for the 2018 Toyota RAV4 was $27,464.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$85
State Farm$93
GEICO$97
Nationwide$107
Allstate$116
Progressive$137
CSAA$141
American Family$148
Liberty Mutual$148
Direct Auto$166
Travelers$170
Farmers$198
The General$214
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2017 Toyota RAV4 insurance

The MSRP for the 2017 Toyota RAV4 was $27,129.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$81
State Farm$89
GEICO$93
Nationwide$103
Allstate$111
Progressive$131
CSAA$135
American Family$141
Liberty Mutual$142
Direct Auto$159
Travelers$163
Farmers$190
The General$205
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2016 Toyota RAV4 insurance

The MSRP for the 2016 Toyota RAV4 was $27,069.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$82
State Farm$90
GEICO$94
Nationwide$104
Allstate$112
Progressive$132
CSAA$137
American Family$143
Liberty Mutual$143
Direct Auto$160
Travelers$165
Farmers$192
The General$207
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2015 Toyota RAV4 insurance

The MSRP for the 2015 Toyota RAV4 was $26,339.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$80
State Farm$88
GEICO$91
Nationwide$101
Allstate$109
Progressive$129
CSAA$133
American Family$139
Liberty Mutual$140
Direct Auto$156
Travelers$161
Farmers$187
The General$202
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2014 Toyota RAV4 insurance

The MSRP for the 2014 Toyota RAV4 was $25,835.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$84
State Farm$93
GEICO$96
Nationwide$106
Allstate$115
Progressive$136
CSAA$140
American Family$146
Liberty Mutual$147
Direct Auto$164
Travelers$169
Farmers$196
The General$212
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2013 Toyota RAV4 insurance

The MSRP for the 2013 Toyota RAV4 was $25,560.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$75
State Farm$83
GEICO$86
Nationwide$95
Allstate$103
Progressive$122
CSAA$126
American Family$131
Liberty Mutual$132
Direct Auto$147
Travelers$151
Farmers$176
The General$190
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

2012 Toyota RAV4 insurance

The MSRP for the 2012 Toyota RAV4 was $25,529.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA$80
State Farm$88
GEICO$91
Nationwide$101
Allstate$109
Progressive$129
CSAA$133
American Family$139
Liberty Mutual$140
Direct Auto$156
Travelers$161
Farmers$187
The General$202
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Cheap Car Insurance for your Toyota RAV4

Unlock savings and discounts when you compare rates with Insurify

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Toyota RAV4 car insurance coverages

Car insurance costs for RAV4 drivers vary based on several factors. For example, newer models of the Toyota RAV4 might have more expensive insurance coverage than older models.

Your ZIP code, driving record, age, marital status, and your credit (in some states) can also have a significant effect on your insurance quotes. While purchasing liability-only coverage is the most surefire way to keep your costs down, you may want to consider the following coverages, particularly if they aren’t required in your area.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive car insurance usually has higher insurance rates than other types of insurance coverage, but that’s because it covers your vehicle in multiple situations. For example, it covers you if you get into an accident, cause property damage, or if a tree falls on your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Bodily injury liability coverage

    Most states require this coverage, and bodily injury liability will pay for the damages you cause someone else in an accident.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability coverage

    Car accidents don’t always mean colliding with another car. It’s possible you could get into an accident and damage a light post, fence, or something else. This type of liability coverage protects you financially if you damage someone else’s property. This is wise to get even if you live in a rural area or have a good driving history.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments or personal injury protection coverage

    Hospital and doctor’s visits can get expensive. This insurance helps pay for those costs in the event of an accident. It can also cover lost wages.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you hit another car or an object, this type of coverage protects you financially.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Not all drivers carry the proper levels of insurance. If you get into an accident with a driver who doesn’t have adequate coverage, this type of insurance helps protect you financially.

Toyota RAV4 car insurance FAQs

If you still have questions surrounding the best way to insure your Toyota RAV4, the answers presented here should help.

  • Which company has the cheapest Toyota RAV4 insurance?

    USAA offers the cheapest insurance for Toyota RAV4 drivers. However, USAA also only serves members of the military and their families. If you don’t meet this criteria, you can’t secure insurance through USAA. Fortunately, State Farm offers rates within $10 per month of USAA’s, allowing you to secure affordable coverage through them.

  • Are Toyota RAV4s expensive to insure?

    No. Toyota RAV4s are generally seen as a very affordable vehicle to insure. This is due, in part, to the vehicle’s moderate price point and suite of safety features.

  • How much does it cost to insure a Toyota RAV4?

    The average monthly cost of full-coverage car insurance for a Toyota RAV4 in 2023 is $228. However, the rates you pay will vary based on the model year of your RAV4 as well as your age, driving history, marital status, gender, and more.

  • What factors affect the cost of insurance for a Toyota RAV4?

    Several factors affect the price you’ll pay to insure your RAV4, including your age, gender, credit history (in most states), driving record, ZIP code, and more.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

Popular articles

Sources

  1. Kelley Blue Book. "Best Compact SUVs of 2023 & 2024." Accessed September 13, 2023
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed September 14, 2023
  3. Kelley Blue Book. "2022 Toyota RAV4." Accessed September 14, 2023
Catherine Collins
Catherine Collins

Catherine Collins is a freelance financial writer and author based in Detroit. She's the co-founder of MillennialHomeowner.com and MomsGotMoney.com, and author of the book Mom’s Got Money: A millennial mom’s guide to managing money like a boss. She has written for US News, Huffington Post, Money, Business Insider, Investopedia, Entrepreneur, Go Banking Rates, and many other publications. She currently resides in Detroit, Michigan with her boy-girl twins and a rescue dog named Julep.

Learn More
linkedin
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferSenior Editor
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Latest Articles

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Novo Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Novo car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Novo’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Acuity Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Acuity car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Acuity’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. read|October 6, 2023
Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Get Very Cheap Car Insurance With No Deposit or Down Payment (2023)

Companies offering cheap car insurance with no down payment usually count the new policyholder’s first premium payment as a deposit.

8 min. read|October 6, 2023
HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

HiRoad Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out HiRoad’s car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See HiRoad’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2023)

Some of the best credit cards for car rental insurance include the Chase Sapphire Preferred, Chase Ink Business Preferred, and the Capital One Venture X.

8 min. read|October 5, 2023
Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Cost of Toyota RAV4 Car Insurance (2023)

Compare the cost of insuring a Toyota RAV4, with rates starting at $96 per month.

4 min. read|October 5, 2023