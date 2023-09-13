Bestselling car models of 2023

Americans typically favor larger cars, but the bestselling models of 2023 represent a wide range of vehicles.

Car Model 2023 YTD Sales YTD Change MSRP (Base Model) Average Monthly Insurance Cost: Full Coverage Ford F-Series 451,429 24.47% $34,585 $253 Toyota RAV4 224,838 9.45% $28,275 $264 Honda CR-V 196,794 42.19% $29,500 $206 Toyota Camry 175,852 9.20% $26,420 $285 Toyota Tacoma 136,971 3.32% $28,600 $258 Toyota Highlander 121,854 -6.22% $36,620 $231 Toyota Corolla 118,879 -11.97% $21,900 $285 Hyundai Tucson 118,125 20.11% $27,250 $200 Honda Accord 117,718 34.20% $27,295 $278 Ford Explorer 113,057 -6.32% $36,760 $234 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

10. Ford Explorer

Year-to-date sales in 2023: 113,057

Base model MSRP: $36,760

Average monthly insurance cost: $234

Drivers gravitate toward the Ford Explorer’s easy handling, comfortable seating, spacious cargo area, and powerful engine, but those desirable features come at a price. The model costs nearly 24% more than the average MSRP for the top 10 bestselling cars of 2023.

Now in its third decade and sixth generation, the Explorer has been a hit since Ford’s first-generation 1991 model placed third in truck sales. Ford made some major updates to the SUV over the years. The 2023 Explorer features connectivity technology, parking assistance, a 360-degree camera, a hybrid option, and a towing capacity of more than 5,000 pounds.

9. Honda Accord

Year-to-date sales in 2023: 117,718

Base model MSRP: $28,275

Average monthly insurance cost: $278

The Honda Accord debuted in 1976, and in 1982, it became the first car by a Japanese manufacturer produced in America. The roomy, reliable, and affordable sedan is a perennial bestseller. The 2024 model has a sleek new design, hands-free connectivity, and a robust suite of safety and driving assistance features.

The Accord also has numerous interchangeable parts between model years, from headlights to transmission systems, which makes repairs and replacements easier for owners. Unfortunately, the Accord is also popular among car thieves. The car is the ninth most frequently stolen vehicle in the U.S., which could contribute to higher insurance costs.

8. Hyundai Tucson

Year-to-date sales in 2023: 18,125

Base model MSRP: $27,250

Average monthly insurance cost: $200

The Hyundai Tucson has a sleek, futuristic design with high-tech features to match, including easy connectivity, advanced driving assistance systems, and hybrid or plug-in hybrid models. Robust safety features pay off for Tucson drivers. At $200 a month, the model has the lowest average insurance rate of the top 10 bestsellers.

The Tucson’s history isn’t as long as some in the top 10, but since entering the U.S. market in 2004, the crossover SUV has amassed more than a few fans. In 2020, the Hyundai Tucson surpassed 1 million sales nationally and 7 million globally.

7. Toyota Corolla

Year-to-date sales in 2023: 118,879

Base model MSRP: $21,900

Average monthly insurance cost: $285

In addition to being the most affordable car in the top 10 bestsellers, the Toyota Corolla has a reputation for safety and reliability backed by cutting-edge driving assistance systems. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has repeatedly recognized the model, most recently naming the Corolla a 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick.

Modern features, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, voice-enabled connectivity, and remote folding seats for easy cargo loading, contribute to the Corolla’s enduring popularity. Introduced in 1966 and now in its 12th generation, the Corolla is the bestselling car in history, overtaking the beloved Volkswagen Beetle in 1997 and surpassing 50 million sales in 2021.

6. Toyota Highlander

Year-to-date sales in 2023: 121,854

Base model MSRP: $36,620

Average monthly insurance cost: $231

Currently in its fourth generation, the Toyota Highlander is the second most-expensive bestselling model. However, the Highlander’s light off-road capabilities, cutting-edge technology, and contoured design make it popular among drivers who want a vehicle that handles more smoothly than a minivan but still has extra room.

Since the Highlander debuted in 2000, the roomy SUV has been a practical choice for large families. The 2023 model seats up to eight people with second-row bench seats. Drivers who opt for captain’s chairs can seat up to seven.

5. Toyota Tacoma

Year-to-date sales in 2023: 136,971

Base model MSRP: $28,600

Average monthly insurance cost: $258

The Toyota Tacoma has grown in size and popularity since its debut as a compact truck in 1995. Now a midsize pickup, the Tacoma is small enough to handle narrow off-road trails but large enough to haul equipment. New models have modern safety features and technology, including an off-road system that automatically modulates the throttle and brakes on tough terrain.

Once the 2024 model goes on sale, the Tacoma will be the longest consecutively produced midsize truck. Toyota has made some significant updates, from the exterior to the engine, but the Tacoma has only been through three generations in 28 years of production.

4. Toyota Camry

Year-to-date sales in 2023: 175,852

Base model MSRP: $26,420

Average monthly insurance cost: $285

The Toyota Camry might have a reputation as a “boring” vehicle, but that didn’t deter more than 175,000 new owners (so far) in 2023. The car is also known for its longevity, and its enduring popularity means replacement parts are widely available and affordable. However, the Toyota Camry is tied with the Corolla for the most expensive average car insurance, at $285 a month.

After a successful release in Japan, the Toyota Camry made its U.S. debut in 1983. The sedan originally had a narrower body but graduated from small to midsize with the second-generation Camry in 1997. The Camry’s sales grew along with its size, reflecting Americans’ preference for larger vehicles.

3. Honda CR-V

Year-to-date sales in 2023: 196,794

Base model MSRP: $29,500

Average monthly insurance cost: $206

The Honda CR-V (which stands for “Comfortable Runabout Vehicle”) has spacious interiors, light off-road capabilities, and gas mileage that’s comparable to a sedan, making it one of the bestselling cars in America. The sixth-generation CR-V, which started with the 2023 model year, has extensive upgrades to the body, chassis, powertrain, and safety technology.

The improvements are clearly paying off. Honda CR-V sales skyrocketed more than 42% between Q2 2022 and Q2 2023 — the greatest year-to-date increase in sales among the 10 bestselling cars.

2. Toyota RAV4

Year-to-date sales in 2023: 224,838

Base model MSRP: $28,275

Average monthly insurance cost: $264

The Toyota RAV4 appeals to a wide range of drivers with all-weather capabilities, a comfortable interior, high-tech safety features, sport-tuned suspension, and 35 MPG highway fuel economy that’s comparable to sedans. The hybrid model has even better mileage, with an EPA-estimated 40 MPG combined rating.

The RAV4 launched in the U.S. in 1996 and is widely considered the first crossover SUV, although the short-lived AMC Eagle technically has it beat by more than a decade. Still, the RAV4 helped define a new category of vehicles that looked like SUVs but handled like smaller cars.

1. Ford F-Series

Year-to-date sales in 2023: 451,429

Base model MSRP: $34,585

Average monthly insurance cost: $253

The Ford F-Series pickup is the bestselling vehicle in America, surpassing RAV4 sales by more than 226,000 units. The truck’s sales show no signs of slowing, with a 24% year-to-date increase from Q2 2022 to Q2 2023. The F-150 has a turbocharged engine and navigates tough terrain, making it a versatile “work hard, play hard” vehicle.

Despite high sales, the F-Series hasn’t seen completely smooth sailing in 2023. In February, Ford halted electric F-150 Lightning production because of a possible battery problem but resumed after a six-week shutdown. The pickup remains Kelley Blue Book’s top pick for 2023/2024 electric trucks.