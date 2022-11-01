Cheap Car Insurance in New Jersey (2022)

New Jersey Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

One of the factors that significantly impacts your car insurance rates is your driving history. If you have a clean driving record, you’ll be eligible for some of the cheapest auto insurance rates. If you have car accidents or DUIs on your record, on the other hand, you’ll be considered a higher risk to insure, so you’ll pay higher premiums.

Even a speeding ticket can be enough to raise your rates significantly. Here’s what drivers pay, on average, with each type of infraction.

Infraction Average Monthly Cost Clean Record $249 DUI $319 Speeding Ticket $316 At-Fault Accident $337

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in New Jersey

Safe drivers with no violations on their records pay the lowest car insurance premiums and can often qualify for car insurance discounts as well. That’s because insurance providers view them as a lower risk to insure. Here’s what good drivers pay, on average, for auto insurance coverage in New Jersey.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Plymouth Rock $176 Travelers $180 Progressive $233 Nationwide $227 Liberty Mutual $260

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in New Jersey

A DUI typically results in a driver’s license suspension. When you’re ready to reinstate your license after a DUI, insurance companies will view you as a high-risk driver and charge you higher rates. Here’s what you can expect, on average, from the cheapest insurance providers for drivers with DUIs in New Jersey.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Plymouth Rock $198 Travelers $209 Progressive $252 Liberty Mutual $282 Mercury $330

SR-22 Insurance in New Jersey

If you had a violation like a DUI that resulted in license suspension, the reinstatement process in New Jersey requires you to have an SR-22 form on file. Your insurance company will need to file the SR-22 with the Motor Vehicle Commission on your behalf. Insurance companies typically charge higher rates or fees to motorists who need an SR-22.

Keep in mind that having an SR-22 on file also means your insurer will notify the MVC if you cancel your policy, so make sure to keep it in force. If you’re getting back on the road and seeking an auto insurance policy, the following companies will file an SR-22 form for you:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in New Jersey

Car insurance companies charge higher average rates to drivers with accidents on their records, but it’s still possible to find affordable car insurance if you compare quotes. Below are the companies offering the cheapest rates to drivers who have been in car accidents in the past.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Plymouth Rock $192 Travelers $211 Progressive $260 Liberty Mutual $307 Nationwide $330

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in New Jersey

Having a speeding ticket shows insurance companies that you’re not taking every precaution on the road. As a result, you’ll pay more for auto insurance. But some car insurance companies offer cheaper rates to drivers with speeding tickets than others. Here are the cheapest providers, along with the average monthly cost drivers pay for coverage.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Plymouth Rock $207 Progressive $240 Travelers $243 Liberty Mutual $296 Nationwide $320

