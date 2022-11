Drivers in New Jersey spend $270 per month and $3,240 per year on auto insurance, which exceeds the national average rates by $37 per month and $444 per year. On an individual level, auto insurance premiums vary based on driving history, credit history, marital status, age, insurance policy, insurance provider, vehicle type, and location throughout New Jersey.

