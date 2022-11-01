4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
NJM’s motto is “No Jingles or Mascots, Just Great Insurance,” and we think the company lives up to it. It’s well-liked by policyholders and can boast a shockingly low rate of customer complaints. The only real downside is that it’s not available everywhere. If you have the option to work with NJM, you should absolutely consider getting car insurance from them.
NJM in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with NJM is $64 per month.
NJM is good for customers looking to bundle insurance policies or who need above-average auto insurance coverage.
NJM isn't the best option for drivers who want to manage their auto policy through a mobile app
NJM Industry Rankings and Scorecard
New Jersey Manufacturers insurance ranks high compared to other insurance companies. It has a long history of good financial strength. Best of all, customers give NJM far more good reviews and far fewer negative complaints than customers at other insurers. When we examined the data, we also found that NJM is a strong insurance company.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|NJM Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|88 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|867 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Fewer complaints than average
NJM Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Your driving history has a big impact on what you pay for car insurance. Drivers with clean records pay less than drivers without one—sometimes much less. Drivers with multiple speeding tickets, a DUI, or an at-fault accident on their record can pay more—sometimes much more.
|Driver Profile
|NJM Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$56
|$77
|DUI
|$85
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$69
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$59
|$104
NJM Car Insurance Quotes by State
Where you live also has a huge effect on the cost of your car insurance policy. Each state comes with a unique market that can make policies more or less expensive. And within each state, costs vary by location due to differences in traffic patterns, claim rates, crime rates, and weather patterns. Here are average rates from NJM in states they offer coverage.
|State
|NJM Average Monthly Premium
|Connecticut
|$76
|Maryland
|$56
|New Jersey
|$52
|Ohio
|$35
|Pennsylvania
|$104
NJM Car Insurance Pros and Cons
There will be pros and cons no matter which company you choose to do business with. NJM offers a unique set of advantages and disadvantages, and only you can decide if they are worth the cost of your policy. Overall, we believe NJM offers great car insurance at a reasonable cost. But if any of the cons are a dealbreaker, you should look elsewhere for your car insurance.
Pros
Few customer complaints
High rating for customer satisfaction
Lots of discounts to lower your rate
Policyholders get occasional dividend payouts
Cons
Rates aren’t the cheapest available
Only available in the mid-Atlantic region
You cannot manage your policy within ap
NJM Car Insurance Discounts
NJM offers reasonable rates on car insurance, though typically not the lowest rate. That’s OK, because policyholders can lower their rates significantly when they take advantage of discounts. And discounts are plentiful at NJM. Combine your discounts to save even more. And don’t be afraid to ask an agent to review your policy for any discounts you may have missed.
Driver-Based Discounts
Lucky for you, there are a ton of driver-based discounts when you choose NJM. This includes the defensive driving discount (when you complete an approved course), driver training discount, good student discount, mature driver discount, new car discount, and discounts for car safety features. Discounts vary by state, so review your state’s offerings before you buy.
Policy-Based Discounts
There are several easy ways to save on your car insurance policy just by setting up your policy efficiently. Take advantage of the automatic payment plan, paperless payment discount, pay in full discount, and multi-vehicle discount for insuring more than one vehicle with your policy. These discounts may vary by state.
Bundling Discounts
Bundling is one of the best ways to save money on auto insurance. With NJM, you’ll have several opportunities to bundle. You can combine your car insurance policy with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, condo insurance, umbrella insurance, boat insurance, motorcycle insurance, ATV insurance, and business insurance. The more your bundle, the more you save.
NJM Car Insurance Coverage Options
NJM is a great company for getting state minimum coverage. That means liability insurance (bodily injury protection plus property damage coverage), plus personal injury protection (PIP), medical payments coverage, and uninsured motorist or underinsured motorist protection. Each state is different, but your insurance agent will ensure you are complying with state laws.
If your car is financed, you’ll also need collision coverage and comprehensive insurance (a.k.a. full coverage), which protect your vehicle whether or not you’re at fault for the damage. NJM offers several other options for car insurance. Only you’ll be able to decide if it’s worth the extra monthly cost. But rest assured that all the options below only add a few dollars to your premium.
NJM Roadside Assistance
Emergency roadside assistance coverage offers policyholders peace of mind. Service is available 24/7 and can be used when your car is disabled. For example, emergency towing, lock-out services, jump starts, flat tire changes, and up to two gallons of fuel delivery (or other fluids). There’s no deductible. You choose coverage for either $75 or $125 per incident.
NJM Transportation Expense
You may have heard of rental car reimbursement, and this coverage option is similar. If your car needs to spend some time in the shop, transportation expense coverage will reimburse you not only for a rental car but also for ridesharing and taxi services. A rental car typically costs $45 to $100 a day, and taxis or rideshares can cost $20 per ride, so this option offers a lot of value.
Gap Insurance
If you have a car loan on your vehicle and you owe more than your car is worth, this option is for you. Gap insurance covers the difference between your loan and your car’s value in the event that your car is totaled. This option can save you thousands only for a few extra bucks a month.
Trailer and Camper Body Coverage
If you love taking your travel trailer out for family camping trips, this coverage option offers valuable protection. You’ll get additional bodily injury and property damage coverage. You can also purchase collision coverage to cover body work and repairs to the camper’s facilities (e.g., kitchen, plumbing, appliances, awnings, or cabanas) when they’re damaged in an accident.
Rideshare Coverage
Drivers who work for rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft can get a special endorsement to cover them while they work. The same goes for drivers who do restaurant delivery, like Uber Eats. This is a great way to save on car insurance when your car is your office. NJM is a great option for drivers needing rideshare coverage.
NJM Car Insurance Reputation
Is NJM car insurance good?
NJM car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with NJM is $64.
NJM Insurance Group is an insurance company that’s been in business for more than 100 years. Several organizations have found the company to be in excellent financial standing. Best of all, customers love working with NJM. The company has a low rate of customer complaints, even when it comes to insurance claims for covered losses. This is a rarity in the industry.
What NJM is less well-known for is its wide reach and technological capabilities. The company is only available in a handful of states in the eastern U.S. And while NJM has a functional website and mobile app, customers can’t do as much with them as they could with another company. Even so, with great service and reasonable prices, NJM is worth it to many drivers.
NJM Customer Service
New Jersey Manufacturers is well-known for providing excellent customer service to its policyholders. You can reach customer service quickly by calling 1 (800) 232-6600, weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST. You can also perform many tasks online, like making a payment, reporting a claim, managing a claim, viewing your ID card, and uploading or printing documents.
NJM Claims Filing Process
Before you start a claim, be sure to take photos and gather contact information from all parties involved. You then contact the 24/7 claims center by calling 1 (800) 367-6564. Your claims agent will file your claim and send an insurance adjuster to assess the damage and give a repair estimate. Once the estimate is submitted, NJM processes the claim and sends your check.
NJM: Is it right for you?
Figuring out which insurance provider is the right choice for you is no small task. You should compare rates from the best car insurance companies before you buy, and you can do that easily with Insurify. Fill out one confidential form to compare rates and options from 6+ insurers in your area, all in less than five minutes. Best of all, it’s 100 percent free to use. Try it today!
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, New Jersey Manufacturers insurance company offers good car insurance. The company has a positive reputation for providing personal and commercial auto insurance. It also has a strong financial rating, so customers can be sure that claims will be paid when needed. The company has many positive auto insurance reviews and a low number of complaints.
The average cost for car insurance with NJM is $64 a month. However, some drivers could end up paying more or less depending on their driving record and where they live. Drivers with good driving records and who live in rural areas pay the least. Drivers with a history of infractions pay more. Either way, policyholders can use discounts to lower their monthly insurance premiums.
Even though New Jersey Manufacturers doesn’t offer the most discounts available, you can still find many opportunities to save. Take advantage of the defensive driving or driver training discount, good student discounts, and discounts based on car safety features (e.g., anti-theft devices). There are also discounts for paying in full or bundling with homeowners insurance.
If you want cheap car insurance, you need to understand what types of coverage you need, how much, and what types of discounts you can qualify for. Once you understand your needs, you should compare policies with Insurify. Using our confidential tool, you can compare 6+ real quotes from top insurers in your area. You can save your profile to receive price drop alerts.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.