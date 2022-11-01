NJM Car Insurance Coverage Options

NJM is a great company for getting state minimum coverage. That means liability insurance (bodily injury protection plus property damage coverage), plus personal injury protection (PIP), medical payments coverage, and uninsured motorist or underinsured motorist protection. Each state is different, but your insurance agent will ensure you are complying with state laws.

If your car is financed, you’ll also need collision coverage and comprehensive insurance (a.k.a. full coverage), which protect your vehicle whether or not you’re at fault for the damage. NJM offers several other options for car insurance. Only you’ll be able to decide if it’s worth the extra monthly cost. But rest assured that all the options below only add a few dollars to your premium.

NJM Roadside Assistance

Emergency roadside assistance coverage offers policyholders peace of mind. Service is available 24/7 and can be used when your car is disabled. For example, emergency towing, lock-out services, jump starts, flat tire changes, and up to two gallons of fuel delivery (or other fluids). There’s no deductible. You choose coverage for either $75 or $125 per incident.

NJM Transportation Expense

You may have heard of rental car reimbursement, and this coverage option is similar. If your car needs to spend some time in the shop, transportation expense coverage will reimburse you not only for a rental car but also for ridesharing and taxi services. A rental car typically costs $45 to $100 a day, and taxis or rideshares can cost $20 per ride, so this option offers a lot of value.

Gap Insurance

If you have a car loan on your vehicle and you owe more than your car is worth, this option is for you. Gap insurance covers the difference between your loan and your car’s value in the event that your car is totaled. This option can save you thousands only for a few extra bucks a month.

Trailer and Camper Body Coverage

If you love taking your travel trailer out for family camping trips, this coverage option offers valuable protection. You’ll get additional bodily injury and property damage coverage. You can also purchase collision coverage to cover body work and repairs to the camper’s facilities (e.g., kitchen, plumbing, appliances, awnings, or cabanas) when they’re damaged in an accident.

Rideshare Coverage

Drivers who work for rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft can get a special endorsement to cover them while they work. The same goes for drivers who do restaurant delivery, like Uber Eats. This is a great way to save on car insurance when your car is your office. NJM is a great option for drivers needing rideshare coverage.

