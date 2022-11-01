4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Alabama (2022)

Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.
Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Alabama

With its beautiful beaches, year-round warm weather, and Southern hospitality, Alabama is a great place to live. It also boasts a low cost of living and some of the country’s lowest home prices, which means the Heart of Dixie isn’t just beautiful—it’s ultra-affordable. And if you shop around, you can find car insurance to match. Use Insurify to find your best rate today.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Alabama is $208 per month, or $2,496 annually.

  • Progressive is the cheapest provider we found in Alabama, with average premiums of $117 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Alabama

How much is car insurance in Alabama?

The average cost of car insurance in Alabama is $208 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Alabama drivers enjoy relatively inexpensive car insurance and rates are usually significantly less than the national average rates, which means it’s easy to find an annual premium you can afford. Insurify analyzed many Alabama insurance providers to find the cheapest companies in the state.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$117
Amigo USA$125
Travelers$129
InsureMax$134
SafeAuto$137
Direct Auto$140
GAINSCO$156
Safeco$165
AssuranceAmerica$168
Dairyland$174
Nationwide$193
Midvale Home & Auto$207
State Auto$213
Bristol West$224
Liberty Mutual$253
Arrowhead$272
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Alabama

Buying liability car insurance is one way to get the cheapest option for covering your car. Liability-only car insurance meets the bare minimum coverage that the state requires but doesn’t include other types of coverage that can be helpful after an accident, such as underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Amigo USA$78
Progressive$78
National General$80
Travelers$85
GAINSCO$91
Arrowhead$97
InsureMax$98
SafeAuto$98
Safeco$99
Direct Auto$106
State Auto$107
Dairyland$114
AssuranceAmerica$114
Midvale Home & Auto$129
Bristol West$146
Nationwide$172
Liberty Mutual$191
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Alabama

A full-coverage car insurance policy protects you in more situations and includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Collision insurance covers repair or replacement costs if you’re in an accident or drive into something, while comprehensive insurance steps in if your car is damaged by falling objects, natural disasters, theft, vandalism, or animals.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$144
Progressive$150
SafeAuto$152
National General$157
InsureMax$162
Amigo USA$165
Direct Auto$168
Safeco$187
Nationwide$199
GAINSCO$207
AssuranceAmerica$215
Midvale Home & Auto$232
Dairyland$233
State Auto$244
Bristol West$280
Liberty Mutual$293
Arrowhead$404
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Alabama

Cost isn’t the only factor to consider when you’re comparing auto insurance companies. Insurify ranked the top providers in Alabama according to their Insurify Composite Score, which reflects the companies’ quality, reliability, and financial health. These providers still have some of the cheapest rates in the state – you don’t have to spend a lot to get good insurance.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$193
Safeco86$165
Liberty Mutual82$253
Travelers80$129
State Auto76$213
National General58Not available
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Alabama Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history is one of the most important factors affecting the rates you pay for car insurance. Insurance companies want to insure people who are at low risk of getting into an accident. If you have a clean driving record, you’re likely to enjoy lower rates than someone with several violations on their record.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Alabama

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Alabama

A good driver is someone with no recent violations on their record. Insurance companies like to insure these kinds of drivers, as they’re at low risk for getting into an accident. We found very low rates for Alabama drivers with no violations.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$94
Progressive$112
Amigo USA$117
Direct Auto$118
InsureMax$118
Travelers$121
SafeAuto$124
GAINSCO$140
Safeco$144
AssuranceAmerica$148
Dairyland$155
State Auto$164
Midvale Home & Auto$172
Nationwide$183
Bristol West$193
Liberty Mutual$229
Arrowhead$249
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Alabama

Insurance companies always hike rates after a DUI conviction because a DUI signals to insurance companies that you’re a higher risk to insure than someone without a DUI. However, you can still find relatively affordable car insurance if you shop around. Here are the lowest rates we found for Alabama drivers with DUIs.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Amigo USA$107
Progressive$109
National General$125
Travelers$141
SafeAuto$142
GAINSCO$146
Dairyland$161
InsureMax$172
Direct Auto$175
Safeco$188
AssuranceAmerica$189
Arrowhead$191
Liberty Mutual$212
Midvale Home & Auto$252
Bristol West$261
Nationwide$318
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance Alabama

SR-22 Insurance in Alabama

An SR-22 form is for drivers who have committed a high-risk driving offense, like a DUI, hit-and-run, or reckless driving. The form is filed by your insurance provider and confirms that your insurance meets Alabama’s minimum requirements. These are some of the companies that offer SR-22s in Alabama.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Alabama

At-fault accidents demonstrate risk to insurance companies, so they can cause your rates to increase. One at-fault accident will usually have a negative impact on your insurance for three to five years. These rates are the lowest we found for Alabama drivers with an at-fault accident.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$125
Travelers$143
Amigo USA$144
SafeAuto$170
National General$176
InsureMax$184
GAINSCO$208
Direct Auto$217
Safeco$220
AssuranceAmerica$231
Dairyland$235
Nationwide$236
Bristol West$319
Liberty Mutual$320
Midvale Home & Auto$326
State Auto$337
Arrowhead$341
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Alabama

Like accidents and DUIs, speeding tickets are an indicator of risk for insurance companies. Each speeding ticket can raise your rates for three to five years. However, every insurance company has a different methodology for calculating rates, so it’s important to comparison-shop for the best deal. We found affordable rates for Alabama drivers with speeding tickets.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$138
Amigo USA$148
SafeAuto$160
Travelers$161
National General$163
InsureMax$181
GAINSCO$196
Direct Auto$201
AssuranceAmerica$218
Safeco$220
Dairyland$220
Nationwide$238
Midvale Home & Auto$283
Bristol West$302
Liberty Mutual$331
State Auto$344
Arrowhead$345
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Alabama Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Credit scores are another factor that car insurance providers use to determine risk. Poor credit can indicate higher risk, while good credit is viewed as a sign of lower risk because drivers with good credit are historically shown to account for fewer paid claims. We found these rates for drivers in Alabama with different levels of credit health.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$173
Good$184
Average$215
Poor$267
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Alabama

Alabama Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

In general, the longer you’ve had your driver’s license, the cheaper your car insurance will be. Teen drivers are just starting out, so insurers charge them higher rates than more mature drivers. Rates tend to drop steadily as drivers approach middle age, then start going up again in the senior years. These quotes demonstrate how much the average rate can vary by age.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$383
Under 25$305
20s$231
30s$165
40s$170
50s$150
60s$144
70s$155
80+$168
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Alabama Cities

Even something as simple as your ZIP code can affect how much your car insurance costs. More densely populated, metropolitan areas tend to see higher rates than those in suburban areas or smaller towns. We analyzed the average car insurance rates for these major Alabama cities.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Scottsboro$132
Decatur$158
Huntsville$175
Auburn$185
Tuscaloosa$193
Montgomery$193
Mobile$209
Helena$214
Birmingham$217
Bessemer$225
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Alabama

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Alabama roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Alabama[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Alabama is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $50,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per accident for PIP

Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.

Alabama DMV Information

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issues driver’s licenses, vehicle registration, and vehicle tags. Many of their offered services are available online, making it convenient for Alabama drivers to renew documentation.

Public Transportation in Alabama

Most residents of Alabama drive to get around the state. As a result, there is no statewide public transportation in Alabama, but several cities, including Birmingham and Huntsville, have buses and paratransit service. Uber and Lyft also operate in the state of Alabama, so if you don’t have access to your own vehicle, you can use a rideshare service to get from point A to point B.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Alabama

The best thing you can do to find cheap car insurance rates is to shop around. You need to compare quotes from several companies to find the perfect combination of low rates, good service, and a financially healthy company.

You might think that shopping for car insurance is a daunting task, but Insurify can help. This online comparison tool pulls together great rates from all the top insurers in Alabama, making it easy for you to compare policies. The whole process usually takes under five minutes, and you’ll see your quotes all in one place, so comparison shopping with Insurify is quick and easy!

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Alabama

  • Yes. Drivers in Alabama must follow the 25/50/25 rule—that’s $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage.

  • Shop around and compare quotes. Another thing you can do is look for discounts you might qualify for; some companies have discounts for things like marital status, military service, and paperless billing.

  • The cost of car insurance varies depending on your age, credit score, driving history, and other factors. We found an average rate of $208 per month in Alabama, with some quotes as low as $78 for insurance that just meets the state minimum requirements.

  • There are a few factors driving up car insurance rates. First, people are driving more, and the number of crashes is rising with more drivers on the road. Auto repairs and healthcare, two things insurance companies pay for after accidents, are both getting more expensive. Also, more drivers are choosing to go without car insurance; nearly one in five drivers didn’t have insurance in Alabama in 2015.

  • No. Alabama uses an “at-fault” system when it comes to financial responsibility for injuries suffered in an accident, which means that the person who was at fault for the accident is responsible for compensating the people who were harmed. PIP coverage is used in no-fault car insurance states.

Insurify Insights

How Alabama Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Alabama below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Alabama drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

nissan

Nissan Altima

Most Popular Car in Alabama

#15

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#15

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#44

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#23

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Alabama is the #12 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #12
    • Percent of drivers in Alabama with an accident: 9.9%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Alabama is the #44 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #44
    • Percent of drivers in Alabama with a DUI: 0.9%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Alabama is the #35 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #35
    • Percent of drivers in Alabama with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Alabama is the #35 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #35
    • Percent of drivers in Alabama with a rude driving violation: 1.2%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Alabama is the #15 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #15
    • Percent of drivers in Alabama with a speeding ticket: 10.3%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Alabama is the #33 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #33
    • Percent of drivers in Alabama with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Alabama Department of Insurance. "State Mininum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
