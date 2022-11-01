Cheap Car Insurance in Alabama (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Car Insurance in Alabama
With its beautiful beaches, year-round warm weather, and Southern hospitality, Alabama is a great place to live. It also boasts a low cost of living and some of the country’s lowest home prices, which means the Heart of Dixie isn’t just beautiful—it’s ultra-affordable. And if you shop around, you can find car insurance to match. Use Insurify to find your best rate today.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Alabama is $208 per month, or $2,496 annually.
Progressive is the cheapest provider we found in Alabama, with average premiums of $117 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Alabama
How much is car insurance in Alabama?
The average cost of car insurance in Alabama is $208 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Alabama drivers enjoy relatively inexpensive car insurance and rates are usually significantly less than the national average rates, which means it’s easy to find an annual premium you can afford. Insurify analyzed many Alabama insurance providers to find the cheapest companies in the state.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$117
|Amigo USA
|$125
|Travelers
|$129
|InsureMax
|$134
|SafeAuto
|$137
|Direct Auto
|$140
|GAINSCO
|$156
|Safeco
|$165
|AssuranceAmerica
|$168
|Dairyland
|$174
|Nationwide
|$193
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$207
|State Auto
|$213
|Bristol West
|$224
|Liberty Mutual
|$253
|Arrowhead
|$272
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Alabama
Buying liability car insurance is one way to get the cheapest option for covering your car. Liability-only car insurance meets the bare minimum coverage that the state requires but doesn’t include other types of coverage that can be helpful after an accident, such as underinsured or uninsured motorist coverage.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Amigo USA
|$78
|Progressive
|$78
|National General
|$80
|Travelers
|$85
|GAINSCO
|$91
|Arrowhead
|$97
|InsureMax
|$98
|SafeAuto
|$98
|Safeco
|$99
|Direct Auto
|$106
|State Auto
|$107
|Dairyland
|$114
|AssuranceAmerica
|$114
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$129
|Bristol West
|$146
|Nationwide
|$172
|Liberty Mutual
|$191
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Alabama
A full-coverage car insurance policy protects you in more situations and includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Collision insurance covers repair or replacement costs if you’re in an accident or drive into something, while comprehensive insurance steps in if your car is damaged by falling objects, natural disasters, theft, vandalism, or animals.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$144
|Progressive
|$150
|SafeAuto
|$152
|National General
|$157
|InsureMax
|$162
|Amigo USA
|$165
|Direct Auto
|$168
|Safeco
|$187
|Nationwide
|$199
|GAINSCO
|$207
|AssuranceAmerica
|$215
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$232
|Dairyland
|$233
|State Auto
|$244
|Bristol West
|$280
|Liberty Mutual
|$293
|Arrowhead
|$404
Best Car Insurance in Alabama
Cost isn’t the only factor to consider when you’re comparing auto insurance companies. Insurify ranked the top providers in Alabama according to their Insurify Composite Score, which reflects the companies’ quality, reliability, and financial health. These providers still have some of the cheapest rates in the state – you don’t have to spend a lot to get good insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$193
|Safeco
|86
|$165
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$253
|Travelers
|80
|$129
|State Auto
|76
|$213
|National General
|58
|Not available
Alabama Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history is one of the most important factors affecting the rates you pay for car insurance. Insurance companies want to insure people who are at low risk of getting into an accident. If you have a clean driving record, you’re likely to enjoy lower rates than someone with several violations on their record.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Alabama
A good driver is someone with no recent violations on their record. Insurance companies like to insure these kinds of drivers, as they’re at low risk for getting into an accident. We found very low rates for Alabama drivers with no violations.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$94
|Progressive
|$112
|Amigo USA
|$117
|Direct Auto
|$118
|InsureMax
|$118
|Travelers
|$121
|SafeAuto
|$124
|GAINSCO
|$140
|Safeco
|$144
|AssuranceAmerica
|$148
|Dairyland
|$155
|State Auto
|$164
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$172
|Nationwide
|$183
|Bristol West
|$193
|Liberty Mutual
|$229
|Arrowhead
|$249
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Alabama
Insurance companies always hike rates after a DUI conviction because a DUI signals to insurance companies that you’re a higher risk to insure than someone without a DUI. However, you can still find relatively affordable car insurance if you shop around. Here are the lowest rates we found for Alabama drivers with DUIs.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Amigo USA
|$107
|Progressive
|$109
|National General
|$125
|Travelers
|$141
|SafeAuto
|$142
|GAINSCO
|$146
|Dairyland
|$161
|InsureMax
|$172
|Direct Auto
|$175
|Safeco
|$188
|AssuranceAmerica
|$189
|Arrowhead
|$191
|Liberty Mutual
|$212
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$252
|Bristol West
|$261
|Nationwide
|$318
SR-22 Insurance in Alabama
An SR-22 form is for drivers who have committed a high-risk driving offense, like a DUI, hit-and-run, or reckless driving. The form is filed by your insurance provider and confirms that your insurance meets Alabama’s minimum requirements. These are some of the companies that offer SR-22s in Alabama.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Alabama
At-fault accidents demonstrate risk to insurance companies, so they can cause your rates to increase. One at-fault accident will usually have a negative impact on your insurance for three to five years. These rates are the lowest we found for Alabama drivers with an at-fault accident.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$125
|Travelers
|$143
|Amigo USA
|$144
|SafeAuto
|$170
|National General
|$176
|InsureMax
|$184
|GAINSCO
|$208
|Direct Auto
|$217
|Safeco
|$220
|AssuranceAmerica
|$231
|Dairyland
|$235
|Nationwide
|$236
|Bristol West
|$319
|Liberty Mutual
|$320
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$326
|State Auto
|$337
|Arrowhead
|$341
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Alabama
Like accidents and DUIs, speeding tickets are an indicator of risk for insurance companies. Each speeding ticket can raise your rates for three to five years. However, every insurance company has a different methodology for calculating rates, so it’s important to comparison-shop for the best deal. We found affordable rates for Alabama drivers with speeding tickets.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$138
|Amigo USA
|$148
|SafeAuto
|$160
|Travelers
|$161
|National General
|$163
|InsureMax
|$181
|GAINSCO
|$196
|Direct Auto
|$201
|AssuranceAmerica
|$218
|Safeco
|$220
|Dairyland
|$220
|Nationwide
|$238
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$283
|Bristol West
|$302
|Liberty Mutual
|$331
|State Auto
|$344
|Arrowhead
|$345
Alabama Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit scores are another factor that car insurance providers use to determine risk. Poor credit can indicate higher risk, while good credit is viewed as a sign of lower risk because drivers with good credit are historically shown to account for fewer paid claims. We found these rates for drivers in Alabama with different levels of credit health.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$173
|Good
|$184
|Average
|$215
|Poor
|$267
Alabama Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
In general, the longer you’ve had your driver’s license, the cheaper your car insurance will be. Teen drivers are just starting out, so insurers charge them higher rates than more mature drivers. Rates tend to drop steadily as drivers approach middle age, then start going up again in the senior years. These quotes demonstrate how much the average rate can vary by age.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$383
|Under 25
|$305
|20s
|$231
|30s
|$165
|40s
|$170
|50s
|$150
|60s
|$144
|70s
|$155
|80+
|$168
Car Insurance Rates in Alabama Cities
Even something as simple as your ZIP code can affect how much your car insurance costs. More densely populated, metropolitan areas tend to see higher rates than those in suburban areas or smaller towns. We analyzed the average car insurance rates for these major Alabama cities.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Scottsboro
|$132
|Decatur
|$158
|Huntsville
|$175
|Auburn
|$185
|Tuscaloosa
|$193
|Montgomery
|$193
|Mobile
|$209
|Helena
|$214
|Birmingham
|$217
|Bessemer
|$225
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Alabama
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Alabama roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Alabama[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Alabama is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Alabama DMV Information
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issues driver’s licenses, vehicle registration, and vehicle tags. Many of their offered services are available online, making it convenient for Alabama drivers to renew documentation.
Public Transportation in Alabama
Most residents of Alabama drive to get around the state. As a result, there is no statewide public transportation in Alabama, but several cities, including Birmingham and Huntsville, have buses and paratransit service. Uber and Lyft also operate in the state of Alabama, so if you don’t have access to your own vehicle, you can use a rideshare service to get from point A to point B.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Alabama
The best thing you can do to find cheap car insurance rates is to shop around. You need to compare quotes from several companies to find the perfect combination of low rates, good service, and a financially healthy company.
You might think that shopping for car insurance is a daunting task, but Insurify can help. This online comparison tool pulls together great rates from all the top insurers in Alabama, making it easy for you to compare policies. The whole process usually takes under five minutes, and you’ll see your quotes all in one place, so comparison shopping with Insurify is quick and easy!
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Alabama
Yes. Drivers in Alabama must follow the 25/50/25 rule—that’s $25,000 in bodily injury liability insurance per person, $50,000 per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability coverage.
Shop around and compare quotes. Another thing you can do is look for discounts you might qualify for; some companies have discounts for things like marital status, military service, and paperless billing.
The cost of car insurance varies depending on your age, credit score, driving history, and other factors. We found an average rate of $208 per month in Alabama, with some quotes as low as $78 for insurance that just meets the state minimum requirements.
There are a few factors driving up car insurance rates. First, people are driving more, and the number of crashes is rising with more drivers on the road. Auto repairs and healthcare, two things insurance companies pay for after accidents, are both getting more expensive. Also, more drivers are choosing to go without car insurance; nearly one in five drivers didn’t have insurance in Alabama in 2015.
No. Alabama uses an “at-fault” system when it comes to financial responsibility for injuries suffered in an accident, which means that the person who was at fault for the accident is responsible for compensating the people who were harmed. PIP coverage is used in no-fault car insurance states.
Insurify Insights
How Alabama Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Alabama below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Alabama drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Alabama
#15
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#15
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#44
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#23
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Alabama is the #12 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #12
- Percent of drivers in Alabama with an accident: 9.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Alabama is the #44 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #44
- Percent of drivers in Alabama with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Alabama is the #35 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #35
- Percent of drivers in Alabama with a reckless driving offense: 1.1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Alabama is the #35 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #35
- Percent of drivers in Alabama with a rude driving violation: 1.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Alabama is the #15 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #15
- Percent of drivers in Alabama with a speeding ticket: 10.3%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Alabama is the #33 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #33
- Percent of drivers in Alabama with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
