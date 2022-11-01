Cheap Car Insurance in Alabama (2022)

Alabama Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history is one of the most important factors affecting the rates you pay for car insurance. Insurance companies want to insure people who are at low risk of getting into an accident. If you have a clean driving record, you’re likely to enjoy lower rates than someone with several violations on their record.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Alabama

A good driver is someone with no recent violations on their record. Insurance companies like to insure these kinds of drivers, as they’re at low risk for getting into an accident. We found very low rates for Alabama drivers with no violations.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote National General $94 Progressive $112 Amigo USA $117 Direct Auto $118 InsureMax $118 Travelers $121 SafeAuto $124 GAINSCO $140 Safeco $144 AssuranceAmerica $148 Dairyland $155 State Auto $164 Midvale Home & Auto $172 Nationwide $183 Bristol West $193 Liberty Mutual $229 Arrowhead $249

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Alabama

Insurance companies always hike rates after a DUI conviction because a DUI signals to insurance companies that you’re a higher risk to insure than someone without a DUI. However, you can still find relatively affordable car insurance if you shop around. Here are the lowest rates we found for Alabama drivers with DUIs.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Amigo USA $107 Progressive $109 National General $125 Travelers $141 SafeAuto $142 GAINSCO $146 Dairyland $161 InsureMax $172 Direct Auto $175 Safeco $188 AssuranceAmerica $189 Arrowhead $191 Liberty Mutual $212 Midvale Home & Auto $252 Bristol West $261 Nationwide $318

SR-22 Insurance in Alabama

An SR-22 form is for drivers who have committed a high-risk driving offense, like a DUI, hit-and-run, or reckless driving. The form is filed by your insurance provider and confirms that your insurance meets Alabama’s minimum requirements. These are some of the companies that offer SR-22s in Alabama.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Alabama

At-fault accidents demonstrate risk to insurance companies, so they can cause your rates to increase. One at-fault accident will usually have a negative impact on your insurance for three to five years. These rates are the lowest we found for Alabama drivers with an at-fault accident.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $125 Travelers $143 Amigo USA $144 SafeAuto $170 National General $176 InsureMax $184 GAINSCO $208 Direct Auto $217 Safeco $220 AssuranceAmerica $231 Dairyland $235 Nationwide $236 Bristol West $319 Liberty Mutual $320 Midvale Home & Auto $326 State Auto $337 Arrowhead $341

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Alabama

Like accidents and DUIs, speeding tickets are an indicator of risk for insurance companies. Each speeding ticket can raise your rates for three to five years. However, every insurance company has a different methodology for calculating rates, so it’s important to comparison-shop for the best deal. We found affordable rates for Alabama drivers with speeding tickets.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $138 Amigo USA $148 SafeAuto $160 Travelers $161 National General $163 InsureMax $181 GAINSCO $196 Direct Auto $201 AssuranceAmerica $218 Safeco $220 Dairyland $220 Nationwide $238 Midvale Home & Auto $283 Bristol West $302 Liberty Mutual $331 State Auto $344 Arrowhead $345

