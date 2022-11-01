4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Situated in nearly the middle of Alabama, Birmingham is the most populated city in the entire state. Its maze of freeways can become congested, especially near the downtown area, but the city is organized in such a way that popular destinations are rather spread out. It’s critical that you have current auto insurance here, as it’s rumored that anyone driving with out of state license plates is far more likely to be pulled over.
Car Insurance in Birmingham, AL
The average cost of Alabama car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Birmingham, AL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Birmingham is $202 per month, or $2424 annually.
Car insurance in Birmingham is $39 more than the average cost of car insurance in Alabama.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Birmingham on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Birmingham, AL
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Birmingham
|Insurance Provider in Birmingham
|State Farm
|$99 /mo
|Allstate
|$100 /mo
|GEICO
|$114 /mo
|Travelers
|$126 /mo
|The General
|$198 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Birmingham, AL
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Birmingham. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes
|Nationwide
|89
|$191 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$229 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$178 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$324 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$144 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Alabama Cities
|Montgomery
|$135/mo
|Mobile
|$134/mo
|Huntsville
|$129/mo
|Tuscaloosa
|$136/mo
|Birmingham
|$152/mo
|Alabama
|$137/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Alabama
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Alabama roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Alabama[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Alabama is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Birmingham Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
As the average car insurance rates in Birmingham demonstrate, car insurance companies reward age with lower insurance premiums. Why do young drivers cost more to insure? Car insurance companies can statistically correlate maturity with claims risk. In Birmingham, teen drivers have had far less time on the road than someone in their 60s. Because of this inexperience and other age-related risk factors, teens pay 2.5 times the insurance price, at an average of $503 monthly. Those in their 60s pay the least in Birmingham for their monthly insurance premiums, at $103.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$504
|20s
|$281
|30s
|$206
|40s
|$252
|50s
|$209
|60s
|$205
|70s
|$232
|80s
|$247
Birmingham Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
There are several reasons not to engage in risky driving behavior in Birmingham. While tickets for violations like speeding or running a red light are expensive enough, poor driving behavior also pushes your insurance rates up. How? Driving mistakes inform an insurer of your added risk. Insurance companies recoup their current and future losses by charging you accordingly. Good drivers in this city can expect to pay $220 a month in insurance premiums, while a driver with an at-fault accident on their record can pay up to $298 per month on average.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$221
|Speeding Ticket
|$277
|At-Fault Accident
|$299
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$261
Birmingham Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
How well do you manage your money? Not only is your credit score a reflection of that, but it’s also a strong indicator of future claims activity. For this reason, car insurance companies use credit-based insurance scores to help them set the price for your auto policy. The higher your score, the lower your insurance premiums. In Birmingham, drivers with an excellent score can expect to pay $186 in car insurance. Those with a low score in this city will spend almost 33 percent more, at $247.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$187
|Good
|$225
|Average
|$244
|Poor
|$248
Find local Birmingham agents
Alabama Insurance Exchange, Inc.2032 Valleydale Rd,
Birmingham, AL 35244
Conour Insurance Inc.2075 Columbiana Road,
Suite 1, Birmingham, AL 35216-2139
Palomar Insurance Corp.700 Maple St Suite B,
Birmingham, AL 35210-3813
Cobbs Allen115 Office Park Dr.,
STE 200, Birmingham, AL 35223-2423
Stephens Insurance LLC420 20th Street North,
Birmingham, AL 35203
Shields Insurance Agency14 Office Park Circle,
Birmingham, AL 35223
Truitt Insurance & Bonding Inc.2552 18th Street South STE 200,
Birmingham, AL 35209
Wiggins Insurance LLC5971 Chalkville Mountain Lane,
Ste A, Birmingham, AL 35235-3323
Birmingham Insurance Group120 19th Street North,
Suite 214, BIRMINGHAM, AL 35203
Southern Indemnity Group, LLC2700 Corporate Dr.,
STE 200, Birmingham, AL 35242
Birmingham, AL DMV Information
The greater metro area of Birmingham features a handful of offices for residents to visit. Whether you need to stop at a Tag & Title location or you require assistance from a Driver’s License Office, you’ll likely be able to accomplish your tasks with minimal wait time. Each office location tends to feature slightly different hours of availability, so it’s advised that you check ahead of time.
Public Transportation in Birmingham, AL
Traveling around Birmingham without a vehicle is easy thanks to the city’s bus system. It features nine routes that serve the north and east portions of the area and offers 11 routes to the south and west. If you’ll be visiting the downtown area at night, Lyft or Uber is your safest option, as many claim this area can be dangerous for pedestrians.
For more detailed Alabama city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Birmingham, AL
While Birmingham may be the largest city in Alabama, drivers here don’t always have to contend with frequent amounts of traffic. Motorists can be reckless, however, as the state sees a high number of collisions and subsequent fatalities. It’s important to always be alert when driving in Birmingham and to purchase adequate insurance coverage in the event of an accident.
Whether you’re in need of additional coverage or looking to save money on your car insurance, Insurify can help. Birmingham drivers need to answer just a few simple questions before viewing real-time quotes from multiple insurance companies rather than having to visit dozens of websites individually.
FAQs - Birmingham, AL Car Insurance
Drivers in Birmingham and in Alabama as a whole often pay high rates for their auto insurance. The state averages twice the number of vehicle fatality rates compared to the national average, leading to a natural increase in car insurance premiums.
Individuals who have had their license suspended but still need to travel to and from work can apply for a hardship license. In these situations, special auto insurance is available but is usually priced very high.
No, you do not have to purchase collision coverage in Alabama. The law requires that drivers maintain at least $25,000 for bodily liability and $25,000 for property damage protection, with the option of enrolling in additional types of coverage as needed.
Insurify Insights
How Birmingham Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Birmingham, Alabama below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Birmingham drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Alabama in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Birmingham
#61
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Alabama
#54
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Alabama
#47
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Alabama
#31
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Alabama
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Birmingham drivers rank 44 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Birmingham with an accident: 9.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Birmingham drivers rank 47 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #47
- Percent of drivers in Birmingham with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Alabama, Birmingham drivers rank 24 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Birmingham with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Alabama, Birmingham drivers rank 33 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Birmingham with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Alabama, Birmingham drivers rank 61 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Birmingham with a speeding ticket: 9.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Birmingham drivers rank 46 in clean driving records across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #46
- Percent of drivers in Birmingham with clean record: 76.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Birmingham drivers rank 27 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #27
- Percent of drivers in Birmingham with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.65%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
