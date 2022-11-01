4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
In this college town of over 100,000 people, it’s not surprising to see residents really rally around their team. Being happy with their auto insurance should come just as easily.
It’s hard to be humble when you’re an SEC champion. The “roll tide” tradition runs strong in these streets. The fact that town traffic swells on game day isn’t surprising, considering the college stadium is the fifth-largest in the U.S. What is surprising, though, is that over 18 percent of Alabamians still drive uninsured. That’s uncalled for when cheaper insurance is so easy to get.
Car Insurance in Tuscaloosa, AL
The average cost of Alabama car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Tuscaloosa, AL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Tuscaloosa is $180 per month, or $2160 annually.
Car insurance in Tuscaloosa is $17 more than the average cost of car insurance in Alabama.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Tuscaloosa on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Tuscaloosa, AL
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Tuscaloosa
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|State Farm
|$77 /mo
|Allstate
|$92 /mo
|GEICO
|$108 /mo
|Travelers
|$121 /mo
|Nationwide
|$138 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Tuscaloosa, AL
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Tuscaloosa. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$242 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$282 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$169 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Alabama Cities
|Birmingham
|$152/mo
|Montgomery
|$135/mo
|Mobile
|$134/mo
|Huntsville
|$129/mo
|Tuscaloosa
|$136/mo
|Alabama
|$137/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Alabama
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Alabama roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Alabama[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Alabama is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Tuscaloosa Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
At $323 per month, it should be quite possible for many teens in Tuscaloosa to afford to pay car insurance and still have a little spending money left over. In the Heart of Dixie, as driving experience increases, the price of insurance goes down. Twentysomethings with a few years of experience over the youngest drivers see a $40 price cut. The trend continues downward, and most pay below the state average of $208. Those in their 50s find their way to the best deal at $114 per month, $200 cheaper than what the teens shell out.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$324
|20s
|$277
|30s
|$189
|40s
|$248
|50s
|$115
|60s
|$167
|70s
|$217
|80s
|$123
Tuscaloosa Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Drivers in Tuscaloosa know that safe driving is smart in more ways than one. First, drivers get the peace of mind that defensive driving brings, and they get the kickback from the insurance company as discounts for being a “good driver” and “accident-free.” But those savings could go out the door with one late morning to work or school because a speeding ticket shoots up the rate by over $70 per month. A failure to stop is an even worse penalty, costing drivers $100 more on their monthly premiums. Drivers can fix the mishaps on their records with three years of careful driving.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$199
|Speeding Ticket
|$272
|At-Fault Accident
|$217
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$310
See More:
Tuscaloosa Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Alabamians ponder just how their Visa payment history and driving history are connected. But the insurance companies claim their statistics show a relationship between credit and insurance risk. Generally, people with the worst credit shell out the most in monthly premiums. Why do people with good credit pay less than those with excellent credit? People with better credit can finance costlier cars and buy more coverage to protect their assets. That said, moving from average to good credit saves over $25 per month, or $300 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$230
|Good
|$213
|Average
|$198
|Poor
|$267
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Alabama
Find local Tuscaloosa agents
Alabama One Insurance1215 Veterans Memorial Parkway,
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
The Ins Ctr of TuscaloosaP O Box 3186,
Tuscaloosa, AL 35403-3186
Hull & Associates, Inc.1649 McFarland Blvd N,
STE 203, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406-2281
Fitts Agency Inc1806 6th St,
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
USI Insurance Services701 Rice Mine Road,
N, Suite 2, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406-2135
Hampton Insurance Agency1800 Hackberry Lane STE A,
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401-4920
Pritchett-Moore Insurance, Inc.1120 Queen City Ave,
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401-2349
The Tusk Agency621 Hargrove Rd E,
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Capstone Insurance2201 Paul W Bryant Dr,
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Carriage Insurance Agency4301 Greensboro Ave \#3613,
Tuscaloosa, AL 35405
Tuscaloosa, AL DMV Information
Alabama’s Department of Motor Vehicles is part of the Alabama Department of Revenue and is responsible for issuing vehicle titles, maintaining vehicle records, administering the Mandatory Liability Insurance law, and issuing motor vehicle regulatory licenses. If you need anything to do with registering or titling, you come here. Separate driver service locations are located throughout the state to deal with the issuance and renewing of licenses.
Public Transportation in Tuscaloosa, AL
Whether it’s university game day or you’re headed to the VA, Tuscaloosa residents have a wealth of ways to get around town. The Tuscaloosa Transit Authority manages this city’s public transportation system and offers ADA-accessible fixed-route bus services to its college campus and VA center as well as various shopping, health, and leisure destinations. Individuals with physical and/or mental challenges who are also city residents can access the city’s on-demand transportation services as well.
For more detailed Alabama city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Tuscaloosa, AL
Game day or not, there’s always going to be traffic on Tuscaloosa roads. A solid auto insurance plan is always a must and no one should ever get behind the wheel unprotected.
While wearing the right colors can prevent negative attention in Tuscaloosa, following traffic laws to a T is your best bet for avoiding a costly wreck. Accidents happen here, that’s a fact. Know what else is for certain? No matter who you root for, Insurify can help you get solid auto insurance at great rates.
FAQs - Tuscaloosa, AL Car Insurance
Each insurance company offers its own set of discounts. Some common kinds of discounts include good driver discounts, low mileage discounts, and student-driver discounts. Most insurance companies also offer a discount if you have more than one auto policy with them.
You must be insured to drive in Alabama. Each state sets its own minimums in terms of liability requirements. The minimum auto insurance in Alabama is a $25,000 bodily injury liability limit per person, $50,000 maximum for all bodily injuries to be paid for any one accident, and $25,000 maximum for property damage per accident. Meeting these minimums is a must, but you can (and probably should) buy other insurance products on top of these minimums. Why? Liability insurance covers accidents and injuries for the other party when you are at fault. What happens if you hit someone else? What if their liability limits aren’t enough? Insurance products like comprehensive and collision can help pay for hospital stays and car repair bills in this case.
You always have to carry your insurance with you in this state. If you cannot prove that you have insurance (by providing your insurance ID), you may face a fine of up to $500 or face license suspension for up to six months.
Insurify Insights
How Tuscaloosa Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Tuscaloosa, Alabama below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Tuscaloosa drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Alabama in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Tuscaloosa
#4
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Alabama
#9
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Alabama
#42
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Alabama
#49
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Alabama
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Tuscaloosa drivers rank 47 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #47
- Percent of drivers in Tuscaloosa with an accident: 9.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Tuscaloosa drivers rank 42 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #42
- Percent of drivers in Tuscaloosa with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Alabama, Tuscaloosa drivers rank 29 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Tuscaloosa with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Alabama, Tuscaloosa drivers rank 26 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Tuscaloosa with a reckless driving violation: 1.6%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Alabama, Tuscaloosa drivers rank 4 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Tuscaloosa with a speeding ticket: 14.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Tuscaloosa drivers rank 89 in clean driving records across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #89
- Percent of drivers in Tuscaloosa with clean record: 71.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Tuscaloosa drivers rank 40 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Tuscaloosa with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.46%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Alabama Department of Insurance. "State Mininum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022