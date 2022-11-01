4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Auburn, AL
Alabama car insurance laws require all Auburn drivers to carry the minimum required liability insurance. To drive legally, you need to carry both bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance coverage. If you are financing your vehicle, your lending institution may require you to carry more coverage than just the minimum required by the state.
Getting cheap auto insurance coverage that will satisfy the Alabama state law requirements doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Use an AI-powered comparison tool called Insurify to find the cheapest auto insurance policy with the best coverage in under five minutes. On average, Insurify users save $489 a year!
Your auto insurance rates depend on where you live in Alabama and can vary from city to city. According to Insurify data, Auburn drivers can expect average monthly costs of $135—or $1,620 per year. It is possible to get car insurance for cheaper if you bundle your car insurance policy with another policy, such as your home insurance or renters insurance.
You can find the average car insurance costs for major cities in Alabama below.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Auburn is $170 per month, or $2040 annually.
Car insurance in Auburn is $7 more than the average cost of car insurance in Alabama.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Auburn on average is Foremost GroupSelect℠, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Auburn, AL
To find the cheapest car insurance policy, you need to get at least four car insurance quotes from different insurance agencies in Auburn. Insurance agents use different algorithms to calculate your car insurance rates, taking into consideration various factors such as your age and credit score but weighting them differently.
Because of this, shopping around increases your chances of finding the cheapest insurance product for you. You can start with the car insurance companies below.
|Insurance Provider in Auburn
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Amigo USA
|$94 /mo
|Travelers
|$105 /mo
|Arrowhead
|$113 /mo
|SafeAuto
|$121 /mo
|InsureMax
|$134 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Auburn, AL
The best car insurance company in Auburn for you depends on how a particular auto insurance company weights your various personal and statistical factors, such as your driving record and your vehicle model. You can use the table below to compare insurance providers with some of the cheapest car insurance rates.
However, remember that these car insurance quotes are just estimates based on statistics. To find the cheapest car insurance for you, use Insurify to get free quotes from 10+ providers.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Nationwide
|89
|$188 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$136 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$254 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$105 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Alabama Cities
|Birmingham
|$152/mo
|Montgomery
|$135/mo
|Mobile
|$134/mo
|Huntsville
|$129/mo
|Auburn
|$144/mo
|Alabama
|$139/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Alabama
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Alabama roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Alabama[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Alabama is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Auburn Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
When it comes to car insurance rates, your age is one of the first things that your local agent takes a look at. Teens and drivers under 25 have the highest auto insurance rates, but you can expect your auto insurance costs to go down as you gain more experience on the road. You can find car insurance rates for drivers of different ages in Alabama below.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$361
|20s
|$214
|30s
|$141
|40s
|$131
|50s
|$116
|60s
|$119
|70s
|$133
|80s
|$148
Auburn Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving and accident history is also a very important factor that considerably influences your car insurance rates. Auburn drivers with a clean driving record have the cheapest auto insurance rates, but car insurance costs go up for those with violations, such as DUIs, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and failures to stop, on their record.
You can compare average car insurance costs for drivers with different driving histories below.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$151
|Speeding Ticket
|$220
|At-Fault Accident
|$229
Auburn Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score is another important factor that determines your car insurance costs. It’s much easier to get cheap car insurance with an excellent or good credit score than it is with a poor one. Don’t be discouraged—you can still find a good deal on auto insurance if you shop around and use Insurify to compare 10+ real quotes that fit your insurance needs.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$170
|Good
|$181
|Average
|$211
|Bad
|$263
Auburn DMV Information
The DMV is a state-level government agency responsible for providing different services related to cars and other vehicles, such as vehicle registration and issuing driver’s licenses and ID cards. “DMV” stands for department of motor vehicles. However, in Alabama, this agency is called the Alabama Department of Revenue.
There are multiple DMVs in Auburn, so you can simply search for the one closest to you and walk in or make an appointment. You don’t have to visit a particular office. Some of the services may be available online depending on your local DMV.
Public Transportation in Auburn
Auburn is a relatively small city, but using a car to get around is still the most convenient method of transportation. There is a special bus system for those affiliated with Auburn University, and the Lee-Russel Public Transit (LRPT) offers dial-a-ride to anyone who lives in Lee and Russell counties. You can also get around the city by bike.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Auburn
Comparing car insurance quotes is the best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Auburn. You should get at least four quotes from different auto insurance providers and see which company is offering you the best deductibles and coverage limits at the lowest rates. You may also get a discount if you combine your car insurance policy with another policy, such as your homeowners insurance.
However, getting different quotes from different auto insurance companies and doing your own research can take hours and hours of your time. You would have to answer the same questions about your age and vehicle model over and over again, not to mention dealing with lead-generation websites that make money by selling your information to insurance agents.
Insurify is a car insurance solution that can help you find the cheapest car insurance in Auburn in under five minutes. Simply spend a few minutes answering basic questions on Insurify ’s trusted site and instantly get 10+ real and personalized auto insurance quotes that you can compare side by side in one place. It’s easy, fast, and free! Learn more in the FAQ below.
For more detailed Alabama city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Auburn, AL Car Insurance
The easiest and fastest way to find cheap car insurance in Auburn is to use Insurify to instantly get 10+ real auto insurance quotes that are tailor-fit to your needs from different insurance providers and compare them side by side in one place. You can also manually research at least four different car insurance companies in Auburn and request quotes from them.
Your car insurance costs depend on a variety of personal and statistical factors, such as your age, vehicle model, and credit score. No two drivers are the same, and no two insurance companies determine their auto insurance rates using the same algorithm, so car insurance costs can vary significantly. Use Insurify to get cheap car insurance quotes from the best insurance providers in Auburn in under five minutes.
Being a teen or a young driver, having a poor credit score, and violations or speeding tickets on your driving record make you look like a high-risk motorist and can increase your car insurance quotes considerably. Additionally, your car insurance rates may be affected by where you live in Auburn. To find cheap car insurance even if you have negative factors driving up your rates, use Insurify .
Insurify Insights
How Auburn Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Auburn, Alabama below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Auburn drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Alabama in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Auburn
#16
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Alabama
#15
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Alabama
#12
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Alabama
#58
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Alabama
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Auburn drivers rank 20 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #20
- Percent of drivers in Auburn with an accident: 11.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Auburn drivers rank 12 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Auburn with a DUI: 1.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Alabama, Auburn drivers rank 16 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Auburn with a reckless driving offense: 1.6%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Alabama, Auburn drivers rank 19 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #19
- Percent of drivers in Auburn with a reckless driving violation: 1.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Alabama, Auburn drivers rank 16 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Auburn with a speeding ticket: 12.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Auburn drivers rank 72 in clean driving records across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #72
- Percent of drivers in Auburn with clean record: 74.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Auburn drivers rank 24 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Alabama.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Auburn with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.67%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Alabama Department of Insurance. "State Mininum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022