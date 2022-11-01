Car Insurance in Auburn, AL

Alabama car insurance laws require all Auburn drivers to carry the minimum required liability insurance. To drive legally, you need to carry both bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance coverage. If you are financing your vehicle, your lending institution may require you to carry more coverage than just the minimum required by the state.

Getting cheap auto insurance coverage that will satisfy the Alabama state law requirements doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. Use an AI-powered comparison tool called Insurify to find the cheapest auto insurance policy with the best coverage in under five minutes. On average, Insurify users save $489 a year!

Your auto insurance rates depend on where you live in Alabama and can vary from city to city. According to Insurify data, Auburn drivers can expect average monthly costs of $135—or $1,620 per year. It is possible to get car insurance for cheaper if you bundle your car insurance policy with another policy, such as your home insurance or renters insurance.

You can find the average car insurance costs for major cities in Alabama below.