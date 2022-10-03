Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 70+ insurance companies
Compared to the national average car insurance costs, Alabama’s rates are looking as sunny as a day on the Gulf Coast. Alabamans pay $66 per month for liability-only policies and $168 per month for full coverage, on average. By comparison, the national average for liability coverage is $103, and full coverage is $207.
Here’s what you should know about the different factors that influence Alabama’s insurance premiums so you can find better-than-average car insurance rates for your unique driver profile.
Quick Facts
Middle-aged females with good driving records may get the best rates.
Only Vermont, New Hampshire, Iowa, and Hawaii have lower average rates than Alabama.
Mobile has the highest average rates despite not having the state’s largest population.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Alabama?
Your car insurance costs can vary substantially based on a number of different factors like your gender, age, marital status, and location.
USAA and State Farm offer the lowest liability-only rates in Alabama, at $36 and $37 per month, respectively. Other insurers, like GAINSCO, offer monthly liability coverage for an average of $136.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Tuesday, December 12 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
USAA
36
68
Auto-Owners
37
68
State Farm
37
69
Allstate
40
74
COUNTRY Financial
40
75
Travelers
50
104
GEICO
54
102
National General
55
129
Direct Auto
61
127
Nationwide
62
115
State Auto
65
180
Progressive
66
124
Farmers
67
126
AssuranceAmerica
69
124
Foremost
70
183
Safeco
70
129
Clearcover
81
119
Midvale Home & Auto
89
155
Liberty Mutual
96
182
Bristol West
122
280
GAINSCO
137
222
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Alabama car insurance rates by city
Location plays a huge role in setting car insurance premiums. Geographic factors like rates of population, auto accidents, vandalism, and theft can cause two cars of the exact same make and model to have different insurance premiums.[1]
For instance, Dothan has a smaller population and fewer reported motor vehicle thefts than Tuscaloosa, which may be two reasons why Dothan’s rates are lower than Tuscaloosa’s. Birmingham and Mobile have the highest rates, which makes sense since they have larger populations and significantly more reported motor vehicle thefts.[2][3]
Here, you can see how rates compare across different cities in Alabama.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Average Alabama car insurance rates by age
Teens receive a higher average annual auto insurance rate than other age groups because they’re statistically more at risk of being in a fatal car accident. This is predominantly due to their inexperience, overconfidence, and social distractions.
The chart below shows how rates fluctuate based on age.
Rates by Age
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Alabama
Just over half of Alabama’s population is female, which means that the majority of people in Alabama may qualify for cheap car insurance. Statistics show that female drivers are less likely to be involved in an accident, a serious accident, or an accident caused by driving under the influence.[1]
These statistics are reflected in the higher rates male drivers pay across every age bracket.
Age
Male
Female
16
$355
$291
35
$170
$153
50
$130
$125
Age
Male
Female
16
$355
$291
35
$170
$153
50
$130
$125
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Alabama
The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) records a traffic accident once every three and a half minutes and a fatality in a traffic accident every nine minutes.[4] Many accidents are caused by risky driving behavior. If you have another indicator of risky driving behavior on your record — like an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or driving under the influence (DUI) conviction — it’ll raise your rates.
Here, you can see how the rates of a driver with a clean record differ from those of drivers with an incident on their record.
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$66
$168
With accident
$104
$264
With speeding ticket
$102
$260
With DUI
$117
$297
Driver Record
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Clean record
$66
$168
With accident
$104
$264
With speeding ticket
$102
$260
With DUI
$117
$297
Average Alabama car insurance rates by marital status
Being married has many benefits — and one of them is potentially lower car insurance. This is because insurers judge married people to be less risky to insure. And while the savings usually aren’t great, it’s good to know you can save a few extra dollars when possible.
Here, you can see how rates change for married couples compared to single people.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$66
$167
Single
$68
$173
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Married
$66
$167
Single
$68
$173
Average Alabama car insurance rates by credit tier
Checking for discrepancies on your credit report is important, even if you have a good credit score. It can also affect your car insurance rates.
Alabama car insurance companies can use your credit rating to determine your credit-based insurance score. This is a score different from your credit score and one that directly affects your premiums.
A driver with a good credit score will usually get a cheaper rate than a driver with a bad credit score. And while your credit score isn’t the sole factor influencing your premium, you can see the effect it has on your rates in the table below.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$60
$153
Good
$67
$170
Fair
$74
$187
Poor
$107
$272
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$60
$153
Good
$67
$170
Fair
$74
$187
Poor
$107
$272
Alabama car insurance FAQs
Whether you’re sending a child off to school to join the Crimson Tide or you enjoy leisurely drives along the Gulf Coast, you need to find the policy that best meets your needs. Start with these answers to frequently asked questions about Alabama car insurance.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Alabama?
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Alabama is $66 for liability insurance and $168 for full coverage. Your rate may be less if you live in a lower average-cost city like Dothan, or it may be higher if you have an accident or DUI conviction on your driving record.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Alabama?
The cheapest car insurance in Alabama is offered through USAA, which has liability-only rates of $36 per month. Liability insurance will often be the cheapest option, especially if you’re a married, middle-aged driver with a clean record and high credit score.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Alabama?
Yes. Location always plays a role in car insurance rates — whether that’s by state, county, city, or ZIP code. For instance, an Alabama driver may pay a different rate in Mobile than they would in Dothan because Mobile and Dothan have different populations and risk factors.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Alabama?
Some of the cheapest average auto insurance rates in Alabama are available through companies like Auto-Owners, USAA, and State Farm. USAA is best for military members and veterans, while State Farm provides high-savings potential by bundling policies, and Auto-Owners offers multiple discounts, particularly for students.
What are the car insurance requirements in Alabama?
All Alabama drivers must carry at least $25,000 of bodily injury insurance per person (or $50,000 for two or more) and $25,000 of property damage insurance per incident. It’s illegal to drive without these minimum requirements, which means you can’t operate or register a vehicle without it.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
