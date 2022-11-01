Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Madison, AL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Madison, AL
In the last 20 years, the population of Madison, Alabama, has nearly doubled. It’s a popular place to live in metro Huntsville and a thriving city on its own. So whether you’re new or have seen a lot of change over the decades, it’s a great time to revisit your car insurance policy and compare car insurance quotes so you can be sure you have the best rates available.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Madison is $174 per month or $2,088 annually.
Car insurance in Madison is $34 less than the average cost of insurance in Alabama.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Madison on average is InsureMax, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Madison, AL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Madison?
InsureMax is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Madison, with rates starting at $119 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.
You’ve got a lot of choices for Madison, Alabama, car insurance. So finding a cheap policy should be your goal, no matter your coverage needs. Use this list of average car insurance quotes to get a sense of which insurance agencies are offering the cheapest quotes.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|InsureMax
|$119
|SafeAuto
|$120
|National General
|$124
|Travelers
|$129
|Clearcover
|$133
|Amigo USA
|$147
|Direct Auto
|$154
|GAINSCO
|$156
|Progressive
|$158
|AssuranceAmerica
|$168
|Safeco
|$168
|Nationwide
|$176
|Foremost GroupSelect
|$182
|Dairyland
|$193
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$202
|State Auto
|$203
|Liberty Mutual
|$225
|Bristol West
|$229
Best Car Insurance in Madison, AL
Insurance quotes don’t tell the whole story. To better get to know your potential new auto insurance company, we made the Insurify Composite Score (ICS), which captures a company’s financial dependability and reputation for customer satisfaction and claims service. Clearcover’s cheap rates and super-high ICS make for a compelling combination for insurance coverage.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$133
|Nationwide
|89
|$176
|Safeco
|86
|$168
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$225
|Travelers
|80
|$129
|State Auto
|76
|$203
|National General
|58
|$124
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Alabama
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Alabama roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Alabama[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Alabama is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$50,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Madison Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Car insurance companies set rates based on how likely they think the policyholder is to get in an accident. As you’ll see in this chart of Alabama insurance rates by age group, this puts young drivers and teen drivers in the high-risk category, making cheap car insurance especially difficult to find. Bundling with life insurance or other insurance products always helps.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$361
|20s
|$214
|30s
|$141
|40s
|$131
|50s
|$116
|60s
|$119
|70s
|$133
|80+
|$148
Madison Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Drivers in Madison are judged on their driving record when car insurance companies set their premiums. If you have a violation of some kind, the sad truth is you’re in for a penalty on your insurance premiums. It’s extra motivation to stay safe on the road: drivers with clean driving records have access to the cheapest auto insurance in Madison.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$160
|Speeding Ticket
|$214
|At-Fault Accident
|$233
|DUI
|$318
High-Risk Car Insurance Alabama
Madison Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
In most places, your credit score can help or hurt your auto insurance premiums. In Madison, this holds true, as drivers with excellent credit scores usually pay cheaper auto insurance premiums than those with poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$135
|Good
|$161
|Average
|$175
|Poor
|$271
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Madison
To find the auto insurance company that matches your needs and budget best, you’ll have to go beyond the big names like State Farm, GEICO, USAA, and Allstate. They might have great auto insurance rates, but you never know if there’s something better out there until you look.
This is why no hunt for cheap car insurance is complete without the help of Insurify. It helps you compare auto insurance quotes from all the important insurance companies in your area, allowing you to choose from a simple list. You can adjust your quotes right on the website, finding the coverage options and deductibles that you need. And of course, it’s free.
Frequently Asked Questions
There’s no substitute for shopping around, but there is a car insurance comparison website that can make it easier. That’s Insurify, which finds you cheap car insurance in just a few minutes, all in one place. Bundling renters insurance, homeowners insurance, and other insurance products helps too—and business owners can include business insurance on their bundle list.
The average cost of car insurance in Madison is $174 per month. That’s pretty good compared to rates in Huntsville, but to get the cheapest car insurance in your area, you have to find the insurance company that’s the best match for your driving record, credit score, car, and coverage needs. A little effort can secure the cheapest auto insurance for you and your family.
An expensive car will make your car insurance rates increase. Young drivers, who are statistically more accident-prone, are the most restricted from cheap auto insurance. If you’re curious about your insurance coverage needs, an Insurify insurance agent can help you talk through the nuances of liability insurance versus full coverage.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Alabama Department of Insurance. "State Mininum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022